Why the Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for
A century has passed since the World Cup’s founding father, Jules Rimet, assumed Fifa’s presidency and began setting the wheels in motion for the first tournament in 1930. Even a visionary like Rimet would have struggled to imagine the immense success and global pull that the tournament would command a hundred years later, but it is not hard to guess what he would have thought about the 22nd World Cup in Qatar.Rimet came from humble beginnings as the son of a grocer in a tiny village in eastern France, and he climbed the class ladder by winning a scholarship to...
Crowded fan zone turns thousands away before Qatar World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Authorities turned away thousands of fans Saturday night from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar, showing the challenges ahead for Doha as it tries to manage crowds in FIFA’s most-compact tournament ever. Disappointed fans took being turned away...
The six international matches the Stadium of Light has hosted ahead of Euro 2028 proposal
What history does Sunderland's Stadium of Light have with international football?
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez
A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of the tension of staging the event, which is not just a sports tournament but also a monthlong party, in the autocratic country where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over...
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic target former Arsenal defender for vacant manager role
Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure is now the favoured candidate of the Wigan Athletic board to become the club's new manager, BBC Radio Manchester reports. Toure's younger brother, Yaya, had already ruled himself out of contention for the post. Kolo, 41, has completed his pro-license and has worked under Brendan...
Sources: MLS rejected $5m Lokomotiv Moscow bid for Red Bulls star Cristian Casseres Jr.
In the midst of a very strong fifth season in MLS, New York Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Cásseres Jr. was the center of a significant transfer offer from a European club. Multiple sources tell Pro Soccer Wire that during the summer, Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow submitted an offer in excess of $5 million for Cásseres and included a sell-on fee. But MLS rejected the offer for Cásseres, with the Red Bulls open to the move. The 22-year old has one year left on his contract after the end of the 2022 season. Last season, Venezuelan international Cásseres made 27 appearances for the Red...
ESPN
England's James Maddison: Casino visit fallout 'ridiculous'
James Maddison has described the fallout from his infamous casino visit in 2019 as "ridiculous" and insisted his England career did not stall as a result of a breakdown in relations with manager Gareth Southgate. The Leicester City midfielder was pictured by a poker table in a casino on the...
ESPN
Bob Fulton's lessons fuel Mal Meninga's reborn Kangaroos
The buzzword for Australia at this Rugby League World Cup could have been anything, but the phrase which coach Mal Meninga continues to mention is "passion". It is an emotive word, particularly for Meninga, who represented his country with distinction on four separate Kangaroos tours. Nobody quite understands the green...
BBC
Liam Davies: Telford boxer hoping for European super-bantamweight glory night in Shropshire
It is now 27 and a half years since a Telford boxer fought in his home town on a Saturday night bidding to win a European title. It worked out well for Richie Woodhall, who that night not only became European middleweight champion but went on to be world super-middleweight champion too.
BBC
Scotland Cricket: Women to get first paid contracts
Paid contracts are to be offered to the women's team for the first time by Cricket Scotland. The sport's administrators hope it allows players to devote more time to training and is a step towards the women's game being fully professional. Equal match fees to the men's and women's teams...
Samoa doesn’t see itself as underdog to Australia in final
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Samoa’s squad is acutely aware of the huge interest it has attracted from reaching its first Rugby League World Cup final. Fans of Toa Samoa have been blasting car horns and waving every Samoan flag they can find since the team’s shocking 27-26 semifinal win over tournament host England last weekend in London.
