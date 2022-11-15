ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Steph Curry Has A Message For Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has struggled to start the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.
People

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'

Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job

Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Offers Wild Suggestion To The Warriors

Stephen A. Smith was playing GM on “First Take” today. Stephen A. Smith has always had a lot to say about the hottest topics in the NBA world. He is one of the highest-paid people at ESPN for a reason, and he continues to be a mainstay of the network. Of course, his main gig is First Take, where he is a hot take machine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
MEMPHIS, NY
Hoops Rumors

NBA fines Warriors forward JaMychal Green

The NBA has fined Warriors power forward JaMychal Green $20K for shouting expletives at a ref near the end of yesterday’s 130-119 loss to the Suns in Phoenix, the league announced in a statement (Twitter link). Green has been somewhat underwhelming for the somewhat underwhelming 6-9 reigning champs this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record

When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...

