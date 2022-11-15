Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
Klay Thompson missed two back-to-back three-point shots, and it led to Jordan Poole and Draymond Green getting a bit angry.
Steph Curry Has A Message For Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson has struggled to start the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'
Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets
Doc Rivers gets real on what it was like trading his family.
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Klay Thompson
Saying goodbye to an old friend is never easy. NBA teams need to make similarly difficult decisions. Sometimes, it is necessary. Maybe your new friend got accepted into a prestigious school – hundreds of miles away. In that event, all you can do is say “so long”.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
Jae Crowder dropping big hint about his future with cryptic post?
Jae Crowder may be breaking off a little preview of what is soon to come. The disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward went viral this week for a cryptic post to his Instagram Story. Crowder posted a single clock emoji with no caption. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein then tweeted in the...
BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes NBA History
Kevin Durant made NBA history during Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.
Clippers gearing up to steal yet another much-valued Lakers target
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been very interesting the last three or so years. While the Clippers have absolutely dominated the head-to-head matchup in this new era of the LA rivalry, the Lakers are the team that has a championship to show for it. Many assumed...
Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better
When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques. “I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”
Stephen A. Smith Offers Wild Suggestion To The Warriors
Stephen A. Smith was playing GM on “First Take” today. Stephen A. Smith has always had a lot to say about the hottest topics in the NBA world. He is one of the highest-paid people at ESPN for a reason, and he continues to be a mainstay of the network. Of course, his main gig is First Take, where he is a hot take machine.
Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
Jason Smith: "Kyrie Irving Will Be A Los Angeles Laker By Christmas"
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss the possibility of Kyrie Irving being traded to the Lakers by Christmas.
NBA fines Warriors forward JaMychal Green
The NBA has fined Warriors power forward JaMychal Green $20K for shouting expletives at a ref near the end of yesterday’s 130-119 loss to the Suns in Phoenix, the league announced in a statement (Twitter link). Green has been somewhat underwhelming for the somewhat underwhelming 6-9 reigning champs this...
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record
When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
"The way you beat me is the way you should beat a 42-year-old" — Kyrie Irving's father on his son's biggest basketball moment
Drederick shared a story days before his son was selected first overall in the 2011 NBA Draft
