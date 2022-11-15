Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles
(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
local21news.com
PSP continues their search for information regarding death of York woman
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in York are continuing their investigating for the death of 65-year-old Cindy Knaub. On June 13, shortly after 7 p.m., troopers were called the 1600 block of Furnace Rd., Chanceford Township where it was reported Knaub had taken a gunshot wound to the head resulting in her death.
local21news.com
Man allegedly steals $2000 worth of perfume and cologne in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a group heist where about $2,000 worth of perfume and cologne were stolen from the Ulta Beauty store at 1575 Fruitville Pk. The apparent thieves, 30-year-old Rashad Hunt and his accomplices, were caught on security...
local21news.com
Man accused of robbing phone from 14-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a cell phone from a child in the Swatara Township area. Swatara Township Police officials say that on Nov. 16 at around 5.pm., 35-year-old Omar Negron-Montalvo forcibly took a phone from a 14-year-old, and then fled the area on foot.
local21news.com
FOUND | Missing endangered woman in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Neyis Gomez De Ullola was located safe and sound at 2 p.m. today. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Authorities are looking for a woman who could possibly be taking shelter in sheds and "unlocked out buildings" due to the cold. East Cocalico Township Police...
local21news.com
Gunman stopped by police from robbing an apartment in Lebanon City
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials stopped a robbery in progress after an armed robber had broken into an apartment with a gun in hand, according to Lebanon City Police. Authorities say that they were called to the scene on Nov. 17 at around 10:18 p.m. for a report of a man with a firearm.
WGAL
Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
pahomepage.com
Homicide charges filed in York County beating death
Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Homicide charges filed in York County beating death. Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Plane Crash Victims One...
WGAL
Armed robbery stopped by police in Lebanon
Lebanon City Police thwarted an armed robbery on Thursday. Police were called to the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. According to police, a man and woman in the apartment heard yelling. And when they opened the door, 30-year-old Tyshaun Hayes forced his way into the apartment.
iheart.com
Comprehensive Logistics Say NO Lay offs for New Harley-Davidson Contract
>Comprehensive Logistics Won't Lay off Workers for New Harley Davidson Contract. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A company that has acquired a new contract with Harley Davidson says they won't be laying off workers after all. Comprehensive Logistics leaders say they'll work the contract out of a warehouse in Springettsbury Township in York County. The previous contractor, Syncreon, had warned last month that the new company would lay off more than 600 people. Comprehensive Logistics has said in a news release it plans to retain the current staff and add even add more workers in 2023.
local21news.com
Man accused of arson behind Domino's Pizza in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have arrested a man who is accused of setting fire behind the Domino's Pizza on 500 York St. Police say that the incident happened at around 10:42 p.m. on Nov. 13, after 41-year-old Royce Winstead had allegedly set fire behind the restaurant. Due...
WGAL
Reported package theft in York County was a mistake, police say
Northern York County Regional police now say what was originally reported as a package theft earlier this month was actually a mistake. A homeowner on Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township gave police video showing a man taking a package off a porch on Nov. 1 after he left cash under the welcome mat.
Chester County Man Convicted For 12th DUI In Lancaster County: DA
A Toughkenamon man has been convicted of his 12th felony charge for driving under the influence, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office on Nov. 16. Anthony Caraballo, 56, was found guilty to be driving under the influence when he drove his red 2002 Dodge Ram...
local21news.com
Two allegedly kept and neglected 25 cats in their Franklin County home
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating a bizarre incident where two homeowners allegedly kept and neglected 25 cats. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officials were called to the unit block of West Catherine St. on Aug. 9 to check on the welfare of numerous cats at the residence.
local21news.com
Missing Lancaster County woman located and is safe: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Police say Wright has been located and reunited with family members. PREVIOUS COVERAGE| Pennsylvania State Police issues a missing endangered person advisory for 70-year-old Elaine Wright. Police say Wright was last seen on November 15, around 5 a.m. in the area of Concord...
Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru
Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
local21news.com
Teen and infant reported missing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was reported on Missingkids.org that Sonia C. Chub, 17, along with Lizabeth P. Chub (infant), of Red Lion, York County have been reported missing since October 29, 2022. Sonia is described to be white female, about 5'0" in height, around 110 lbs., with black...
local21news.com
Reward offered for information leading to the arrest of armed robber in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A $4,000 reward is being offered by Dauphin County Crime Stoppers for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for an armed robbery. The robbery took place at Baral Jewelry on Derry Street in Swatara Township on November 10. If you have...
local21news.com
Terroristic threats close down middle school in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating threats of violence that were targeting students at a middle school in the Conestoga Valley School District. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, the threats were received on Nov. 17. Police say that the threats had included acts of...
local21news.com
Lancaster Co. man sentenced to 4 to 8 years behind bar for unlawful contact with minors
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz sex offender arrested by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) pleaded guilty to six counts Friday in Lancaster County Court, officials say. 55-year-old Sean Deemer, of the 500 block of Golden Street, was sentenced to four to eight years in...
