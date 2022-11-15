ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theregistrysocal.com

15,110 SQFT Mixed-Use Property on Broadway in Santa Monica Sells for $9.25MM

Los Angeles, Calif. – Kidder Mathews’ Darrell Levonian, Tanel Haruzade, and Brittney McCarthy represented a private investor in purchasing a property at 1617 Broadway in Santa Monica for $9,250,000. The mixed-use building was constructed in 2002 and recently remodeled. Located half a mile from the beach, it comprises...
SANTA MONICA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

The Bradmore Group Receives $117MM in Construction Financing for 115,000 SQFT Office Project in West Los Angeles

CBRE announced the closing of $117 million in construction financing for a state-of-the-art creative office project in one of the most coveted and supply-constrained submarkets in Los Angeles. Located at 4204-4230 Glencoe Avenue in West L.A.’s Silicon Beach, the low-rise campus branded “42xx” will span 151,000 sq. ft. and is one of the first ground-up office projects in Los Angeles to move forward post-pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Report: High Rental Rates Indicate Continued Demand in Greater Los Angeles Industrial Market

As one of the largest industrial markets in the nation with more than 1.69 billion square feet of inventory, the Greater Los Angeles area continues to see high demand and even higher rental rates. A third quarter industrial market report from Colliers shows that the market is expected to see these trends continue for the next several quarters to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Suffolk Breaks Ground on 63-Unit Supportive Housing Project in Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights Neighborhood

LOS ANGELES — Suffolk, one of the most innovative and successful builders and real estate enterprises in the country, today announced it has broken ground on a 41,000 square-foot, four-story, supportive housing development in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. The project is located at 3552 Whittier Boulevard and is being built in collaboration with Mercy Housing California, a leading national affordable housing nonprofit. Completion is anticipated by August 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Cabot Properties Pays $12.53MM for 37,692 SQFT Industrial Property in Rancho Cucamonga

Cabot Properties is continuing to expand into Southern California, with the recent acquisition of an industrial property in Rancho Cucamonga. According to public records, an entity affiliated with the company purchased the 37,692 square foot building for $12.53 million, or about $332 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Sixth Street Industrial LLC, an entity linked to Josh Kaplan.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Eater

Mélisse and Boa Steakhouse Are Among the Top-Grossing Restaurants in America

Burbank’s Castaway, West Hollywood’s Boa Steakhouse, and Santa Monica’s two-Michelin-star Mélisse are among the top 100 grossing independent restaurants in the country, according to trade publication Restaurant Business. Despite being the second largest metropolitan area in the U.S., the Los Angeles area only has seven restaurants on the publication’s annual list, which is mostly populated by businesses in Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, and South Florida. Compared to those locales, Los Angeles restaurants simply don’t have the large footprints or big dinner expenditures that the likes of Maple & Ash in Chicago, Lavo in New York City, or Top of the World in Las Vegas can garner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Season's Lost, Joy Regained

In Wallace Thurman’s classic 1929 Harlem Renaissance novel, The Blacker the Berry, the protagonist Emma Lou arrives in Los Angeles to attend college at the University of Southern California. Having grown up in Idaho, she is eager to find a social world in which she will not be the only Black young woman. Among her delights is visiting Bruce’s Beach. She is thrilled: “The Pacific Ocean itself did not cause her heartbeat to quicken, nor did the roaring of its waves find an emotional echo within her. But on coming upon Bruce’s Beach for colored people near Redondo … the Pacific Ocean became an intriguing something to contemplate. …”
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Dermody Properties Pays $32MM for Seven-Acre Industrial Site in Ontario

Dermody Properties is growing its presence in the Inland Empire, recently acquiring an industrial property in Ontario totaling more than seven acres. Public records show that an entity affiliated to Dermody Properties bought the property for $32 million. The seller in the transaction was an entity linked to Western States Holdings Company.
ONTARIO, CA
easyreadernews.com

L.A. Times article exposes Mayor Brand e-mails

An article in the Monday Los Angeles Times, “Crude e-mails reveal nasty side of a California beach city’s crusade to halt growth,” featured messages from Mayor Bill Brand and various supporters, spanning 2014-17. Excerpts included Brand asking for input on “a first pass at an ass-kicking editorial...
REDONDO BEACH, CA

