In Wallace Thurman’s classic 1929 Harlem Renaissance novel, The Blacker the Berry, the protagonist Emma Lou arrives in Los Angeles to attend college at the University of Southern California. Having grown up in Idaho, she is eager to find a social world in which she will not be the only Black young woman. Among her delights is visiting Bruce’s Beach. She is thrilled: “The Pacific Ocean itself did not cause her heartbeat to quicken, nor did the roaring of its waves find an emotional echo within her. But on coming upon Bruce’s Beach for colored people near Redondo … the Pacific Ocean became an intriguing something to contemplate. …”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO