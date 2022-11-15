Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Related
theregistrysocal.com
15,110 SQFT Mixed-Use Property on Broadway in Santa Monica Sells for $9.25MM
Los Angeles, Calif. – Kidder Mathews’ Darrell Levonian, Tanel Haruzade, and Brittney McCarthy represented a private investor in purchasing a property at 1617 Broadway in Santa Monica for $9,250,000. The mixed-use building was constructed in 2002 and recently remodeled. Located half a mile from the beach, it comprises...
Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal
Why are old-guard Latino politicians so angry at their African American neighbors? It goes back 40 years. The post Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
theregistrysocal.com
The Bradmore Group Receives $117MM in Construction Financing for 115,000 SQFT Office Project in West Los Angeles
CBRE announced the closing of $117 million in construction financing for a state-of-the-art creative office project in one of the most coveted and supply-constrained submarkets in Los Angeles. Located at 4204-4230 Glencoe Avenue in West L.A.’s Silicon Beach, the low-rise campus branded “42xx” will span 151,000 sq. ft. and is one of the first ground-up office projects in Los Angeles to move forward post-pandemic.
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
theregistrysocal.com
Report: High Rental Rates Indicate Continued Demand in Greater Los Angeles Industrial Market
As one of the largest industrial markets in the nation with more than 1.69 billion square feet of inventory, the Greater Los Angeles area continues to see high demand and even higher rental rates. A third quarter industrial market report from Colliers shows that the market is expected to see these trends continue for the next several quarters to come.
theregistrysocal.com
Suffolk Breaks Ground on 63-Unit Supportive Housing Project in Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights Neighborhood
LOS ANGELES — Suffolk, one of the most innovative and successful builders and real estate enterprises in the country, today announced it has broken ground on a 41,000 square-foot, four-story, supportive housing development in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. The project is located at 3552 Whittier Boulevard and is being built in collaboration with Mercy Housing California, a leading national affordable housing nonprofit. Completion is anticipated by August 2023.
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
theregistrysocal.com
Cabot Properties Pays $12.53MM for 37,692 SQFT Industrial Property in Rancho Cucamonga
Cabot Properties is continuing to expand into Southern California, with the recent acquisition of an industrial property in Rancho Cucamonga. According to public records, an entity affiliated with the company purchased the 37,692 square foot building for $12.53 million, or about $332 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Sixth Street Industrial LLC, an entity linked to Josh Kaplan.
Eater
Mélisse and Boa Steakhouse Are Among the Top-Grossing Restaurants in America
Burbank’s Castaway, West Hollywood’s Boa Steakhouse, and Santa Monica’s two-Michelin-star Mélisse are among the top 100 grossing independent restaurants in the country, according to trade publication Restaurant Business. Despite being the second largest metropolitan area in the U.S., the Los Angeles area only has seven restaurants on the publication’s annual list, which is mostly populated by businesses in Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, and South Florida. Compared to those locales, Los Angeles restaurants simply don’t have the large footprints or big dinner expenditures that the likes of Maple & Ash in Chicago, Lavo in New York City, or Top of the World in Las Vegas can garner.
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna announces transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna on Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team.
Harper's Bazaar
Season's Lost, Joy Regained
In Wallace Thurman’s classic 1929 Harlem Renaissance novel, The Blacker the Berry, the protagonist Emma Lou arrives in Los Angeles to attend college at the University of Southern California. Having grown up in Idaho, she is eager to find a social world in which she will not be the only Black young woman. Among her delights is visiting Bruce’s Beach. She is thrilled: “The Pacific Ocean itself did not cause her heartbeat to quicken, nor did the roaring of its waves find an emotional echo within her. But on coming upon Bruce’s Beach for colored people near Redondo … the Pacific Ocean became an intriguing something to contemplate. …”
$1 billion worth of fake designer goods seized in California so far this year
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) – Officials in California seized $1 billion worth of counterfeit products in 2022, marking a new record. Authorities with the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport hit the historic mark on Sept. 15, with several months still left in the calendar year. The most popular counterfeit items...
New Dining Options part of Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project
Headline the dining developments is The Boathouse, a curated artisanal food court.
theregistrysocal.com
Dermody Properties Pays $32MM for Seven-Acre Industrial Site in Ontario
Dermody Properties is growing its presence in the Inland Empire, recently acquiring an industrial property in Ontario totaling more than seven acres. Public records show that an entity affiliated to Dermody Properties bought the property for $32 million. The seller in the transaction was an entity linked to Western States Holdings Company.
2urbangirls.com
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
easyreadernews.com
L.A. Times article exposes Mayor Brand e-mails
An article in the Monday Los Angeles Times, “Crude e-mails reveal nasty side of a California beach city’s crusade to halt growth,” featured messages from Mayor Bill Brand and various supporters, spanning 2014-17. Excerpts included Brand asking for input on “a first pass at an ass-kicking editorial...
Customs seizes $1B in counterfeit goods from LA, Long Beach ports
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are cautioning consumers ahead of the holiday season to beware of fake merchandise being sold online. The post Customs seizes $1B in counterfeit goods from LA, Long Beach ports appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Starbucks workers to strikes at more than 100 U.S. stores, including 5 in Los Angeles area
Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they’re going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. Strikes are scheduled for locations in Cypress Park, downtown Los Angeles, Lakewood, Long Beach and Anaheim. For a full list of […]
kcrw.com
Socialist on City Council: Hugo Soto-Martinez talks urgency for action in LA
LA City Council will be welcoming new members, just weeks after the scandal of the leaked audio of former member Nury Martinez making racist comments to two other members. One of those new faces will be Hugo Soto-Martinez. “What they showed is a rotten culture. Absolutely … we have to...
Families of students attacked at John Marshall HS in Los Feliz call on state to investigate LAUSD
The family of a student who was attacked at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz last month is calling on the state to launch an investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District.
