Weakley County, TN

WBBJ

Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County Schools represented at TAC Conference

Sharon School teacher Danielle Johnson recently represented Weakley County Schools at the Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council [TAC] Conference in Nashville. The TAC convened October 20-21 at the SCORE Offices on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, meeting with members of the Tennessee Department of Education and the State Board of Education to discuss policy, procedure, and how to use their unified voice to act a champion for teachers across the state.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Carroll County announces 2022 holiday events for the community

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One community will have a variety of holiday events to enjoy this season. The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is announcing the Christmas and holiday-themed events taking place locally in December. Clarksburg’s Christmas parade will be held at 7 p.m. on December 8, with their...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Schools Chosen for Pilot Security Program

The Obion County School System was recently chosen as part of a pilot program to enhance safety for staff and students. The Obion County School District was one of only two in the state, to take part in a technology enhanced monitoring system for checking doors within the buildings. The...
OBION COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

New K9 Officer Welcomed To Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition: K9 Tommy, who is being handled by Deputy William Whitaker. Officer Tommy is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotic detection. He is Deputy Whitaker’s first K9. The sheriff’s office already has four K9 officers, with handlers...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park

An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
BURNS, TN
ucbjournal.com

Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”

45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
COOKEVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Coffee County School System needs substitute teachers; new pay rate

Coffee County School System is in need of substitutes teachers, and a new daily rate will go into effect on December 1, 2022. According the the Coffee County School System, you:. Create your own schedule. Choose what days you work and at what schools you want to sub. Visit the...
thunder1320.com

BOLO: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks Matthew Yancey

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s assistance in locating Matthew Cole Yancey. Mr. Yancey is being sought for questioning in a theft of property case in Coffee County. He was last seen on or around the Fredonia Rd area near Noah Rd. He was on foot and accompanied by a black dog.
Dresden Enterprise

Capt. Marty Plunk Dies Over the Weekend

Local first responders say goodbye to one of their own. On Sunday morning, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page the loss of one of their own – long-time team member Marty Plunk. As is reflective of the family spirit, members of the first-response community circulated the news, offering sympathy, memories and a profile picture of Plunk’s badge with a thin blue line through it.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

South Jackson residents express their concerns to city officials

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of south Jackson met with city leaders to discuss concerns within their neighborhoods. Residents of District 1 filled the South Jackson Community Center with concerns and opinions. Mayor Scott Conger, representatives from the Jackson Police and Fire Departments, Health & Sanitation, and many other departments...
JACKSON, TN
On Target News

Arrest Number 5; Another School Threat in Warren County

Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr and Director of Schools Grant Swallows have announced another arrest has been made of a Warren County Middle School on Tuesday. A student at Warren County Middle School reported that threatening language was overheard and immediately informed an adult. Action was taken that is consistent with what has happened the past few weeks. This makes the fifth juvenile taken into custody in Warren County in the past month for similar issues.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Local judge receives sentence over DUI charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — On August 17, a Madison County General Sessions court judge was arrested. Back in August, Judge Hugh Harvey Jr. was arrested on two charges. One being a DUI and second being in possession of a handgun while under the influence. Around 1:30 p.m., Harvey was seen...
JACKSON, TN
WKRN

Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from …. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Historic I-24 traffic experiment aims to improve …. In an effort to...
WBBJ

Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
JACKSON, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

County agrees to settlement on Western Shores suit

MURRAY – After four years of litigation, the Calloway County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to approve a settlement agreement between the county, Western Shores property owners and the developer of the subdivision to fix its deteriorated roads and maintain them in the future.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Two UT Martin students earn their crowns

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee Martin students have received their crowns. According to a news release, Caleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, and Karenna Rainey, of Adamsville, claimed the Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival crowns in early November. “I feel this is an opportunity to...
MARTIN, TN

