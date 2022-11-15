Read full article on original website
Larry E. Johnson
Larry E. Johnson, 79, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 7:40 am, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Oak Lane Rehabilitation Center, Stronghurst, IL. Larry was born June 24, 1943 in Monmouth, IL the son of Eldon Albert and Ruby Lucille (Swedlund) Johnson. He was raised and educated, in Roseville, IL graduating from Roseville High in 1961, earing BA in Music from Northeastern Illinois University in 1971 and his Master Degree in Voice Performance from Western Illinois University in 1974.
977wmoi.com
Roger Lee Barron
Roger Lee Barron, 73, of Monmouth, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, IL. He was born August 26, 1949 in Galesburg, the son of Martin and Shirley (Gillette) Barron. He was raised and educated in Monmouth. He married Evelyn Payne on December...
977wmoi.com
A. Elaine Smith
A. Elaine Smith, 89, formerly of Abingdon, passed away at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Resthave Home of Whiteside County in Morrison, Illinois. She was born July 22, 1933 in Galesburg, the daughter of Ernest W. and Maefra Mae (Simpson) Larsen. She married Frederick “Fred” H. Smith on April 3, 1955 at the Abingdon Christian Church. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Richard (Dolorise) Larsen and one nephew, Jon Larsen.
977wmoi.com
Marilyn Ann Evans
Marilyn Ann Evans, age 90, formerly of Monmouth, Illinois passed away in the early morning hours of Friday November 11, 2022 at the Accent Care Hospice in Largo, Florida. Marilyn was born on December 13, 1931 in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of William and Rhoda Wolford. Marilyn was raised in Biggsville and later in Monmouth where she attended local schools and graduated from Monmouth High School in the class of 1949. She then attended Monmouth College. Marilyn married Richard Eugene “Shorty” Evans on December 17, 1950 in Monmouth. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2019. Marilyn was the Warren County Schools Director of Food Services for 14 years. She and her husband were members of First United Methodist Church in Monmouth. Marilyn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Monmouth Hospital Auxiliary, a girl scout in her younger years, and a great Mom. Surviving her is her daughter, Deborah (Terry) Sterling of Seminole, Florida and three sons, Michael (Carol) Evans of Girard, Kansas, Patrick (Nina) Evans of Henderson Nevada, and Scott (Tari) Evans of Normal, Illinois, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard “Shorty” Evans, her sister Barbara Hensley, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and three great grandchildren.
977wmoi.com
Thomas George Kelly
Thomas George Kelly, 59, of Roseville Illinois, passed away on November 16, 2022 due to complications from surgery. Tom was born on March 8, 1963, to George and Lois Kelly in Avon, Illinois. After Tom graduated from Roseville High School in 1981, he went on to study Diesel Mechanics at Parkland College.
KBUR
One person hospitalized in Fort Madison fire
Fort Madison, IA- One person was hospitalized Wednesday, following a house fire in Fort Madison. According to a news release, Fort Madison Firefighters responded to 1733 Avenue L at about 9:30 PM Wednesday, November 16th, for what was believed to be a basement fire, with a person still inside the house.
Looking to take Amtrak to Chicago this holiday season? You may have to change plans
Amtrak has announced morning train service between Galesburg and Chicago is on hold. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at 7:37 a.m. and 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m. are canceled until mid January. The two lines have been replaced with chartered buses as alternate transportation through Jan. 16.
977wmoi.com
Manufacturing Company Opening in Galesburg will Create 100 Full-Time Jobs
A new manufacturing company, FCA Packaging, will be opening in Galesburg, creating 100 full-time jobs, shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “A company called FCA Packaging; this is a project that is going to create 100 new full-time jobs and will invest a little over $2 million. If you are not familiar with FCA they build packaging solutions for customers in manufacturing, aerospace defense industry, they basically supply crates and packaging to a whole host of other companies around the United States. They have I think 35 locations in 17 states, pretty big deal. Really glad to have them join the Knox County community and we are thankful to the City of Galesburg that stepped up and assisted with $2,000 per job incentives that helped us land the deal.”
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make 4 stops in Quad Cities region
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Quad Cities region this year. This will be the first cross-continent tour in three years. The train is collecting food and money for food banks across North America. "I'm grateful to the CP team members...
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
Caterpillar worker ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron
MAPLETON, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. Steven Dierkes, 39, of Peoria, was “immediately incinerated” after falling into a crucible […]
Winter Doesn’t Stand A Chance Against Moline’s Hilariously Named Snow Plow Fleet
Winter is coming but snow plows in Moline are more than ready for it with some hilarious names. Earlier this year, there was a contest to name some of Moline's snow plow fleet. Because why shouldn't snow plows have a fun name? Cleaning snow off the road isn't super glam but you can at least have some fun with it. The city has released the top 10 names that will plow the snow off of Moline roads this season and get ready...winter doesn't stand a chance against these guys.
1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked
MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
wgil.com
You heard him on Galesburg radio for nearly 40 years. Remembering Jim Bohannon
Radio insiders and fans everywhere are remembering a familiar late-night voice that was heard locally on the WGIL airwaves for nearly four decades. Conservative talk radio host Jim Bohannon died Saturday, Nov. 12 of esophageal cancer. He was 78. Bohannon passed away at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, South Carolina, according to an obituary published online.
977wmoi.com
Patricia L. Bresnahan
Patricia L. Bresnahan, 81, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 8:35 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home. Pat was born September 6, 1941 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Harry, Jr. and Dorothy (Boyd) Mills. She was raised and educated in the Monmouth area and graduated from Warren High School in 1960.
Pen City Current
One hospitalized following Wednesday fire
FORT MADISON - A Fort Madison man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a basement fire in the city. The man who, has not been identified under HIPPA regulations, was transported to Iowa City hospitals with injuries. A condition report was not available. Fort Madison firefighters responded to...
GPD respond to Farm King twice last Tuesday for separate retail theft incidents
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 15th, around 4:30 in the afternoon responded to Farm King at 3000 West Main Street for a report of retail theft in progress. A 28-year-old Galesburg man was stopped by store employees after the security alarm alerted him as he attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal an LED light pen valued at nearly $27. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for a drug court violation and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with retail theft and the warrant. GPD around 7:40 pm on Tuesday responded back to Farm King for another retail theft in progress. Security alarms alerted after a 58-year-old Galesburg man attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal a belt valued at nearly $37. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for domestic battery. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant and retail theft.
KWQC
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
ourquadcities.com
Street lights aren’t supposed to be purple
You might see an odd color of light when driving at night in the Quad Cities. Purple lights are illuminating the streets instead of a bright white or yellow hue. They are showing up around the area — and around the world. Rock Island Public Works Director Mike Bartels...
