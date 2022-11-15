Read full article on original website
Fire Temporarily Closes Angier Restaurant
ANGIER – A popular pizza and pasta restaurant in Angier is temporarily closed for repairs after a fire burned through two walls of the business late Wednesday night. Two Cousins Pizza and Pasta owner Josh Breed says he expects the restaurant to reopen by the second weekend in December.
Fire Destroys Family Business
PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
Long-awaited redevelopment of abandoned Capital Plaza Hotel now complete
Less than two years after being razed, the site of Capital Plaza Hotel has been turned into a luxury mid-century modern apartment complex.
Cary family out thousands of dollars after paying for rental home sight unseen
RENTAL WARNING: Don't let the market pressure you into paying up for a rental you have not seen in person.
For sale: former commuter rail station site in downtown Raleigh. Price: $10.1 million
GoTriangle, the regional transit agency, is selling the one-acre warehouse lot that the Triangle Transit Authority bought 17 years ago.
NC homeowner claims her house was foreclosed and sold by HOA without her knowing
"I bought your home in an upset bid and I need to know when you will be moving?" At the county courthouse, the woman found the paper that showed her $413,000 valued home sold for just over $221,000 dollars.
Raleigh developer eyes Moore Square for next project
City-owned land surrounding Moore Square in downtown Raleigh could be transformed to include affordable housing, a hotel and a potential grocery store. Driving the news: City Council this week picked a proposal from Raleigh-based Loden Properties and its partners Northpond and Greystone for the two city properties, which are located on more than three acres of land to the east and south of the square.Loden has been especially active in Raleigh in recent years, working on projects on Glenwood South, the Longleaf Hotel and Gateway Plaza. Why it matters: The two properties are perhaps the most valuable pieces of available...
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million
A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
Trash pickups change for Thanksgiving holiday. Here are schedules in Triangle towns
The holiday will likely delay your regularly scheduled pickup for trash, recycling or yard waste, though some towns will collect earlier in the week.
Car brings down power lines, closing section of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. Delays could be present for the morning commute as crews work to repair the power pole. There were no major traffic...
Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
Rocky Mount considering swapping out city buses for ride share vans
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount is exploring the possibility of switching out its Tar River Transit city bus system for a network of city-run ride shares that would work like Uber or Lyft. Interim City Manager Peter Varney told WRAL News that the North Carolina Department of Transportation...
'An amazing woman:' Sylvia Wiggins prepares to be grand marshal of Raleigh Christmas Parade
The 2022 grand marshal of the ABC11 Leithcars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade is Sylvia Wiggins whose been serving and giving back to the city for nearly 50 years.
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
Brazos Residential Acquires 2 North Carolina Assets
The purchase of these two assets brings the company's total acquisitions for this year to 14. Brazos Residential LLC, has acquired two properties in Rocky Mount and Fayetteville, N.C. Jefferies Cove Apartments and Briarwood Apartments have more than 400 units total. The sales price for the deals was not disclosed.
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
Public input needed: Old Stage Road near Garner will be widened from 2 lanes to 4
GARNER, N.C. — Plans to widen Old Stage Road in southern Wake County near Garner are moving forward, and residents on Thursday can weigh in on the changes. The project is scheduled to begin in 2025 as the North Carolina Department of Transportation prepares for rapid growth in the area.
Crash closes part of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh
A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines.
Wayne County town close to regaining financial control from state
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small Wayne County town could soon regain administrative control of its finances from the state. N.C. Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson attended a meeting of the Pikeville Town Commission on Monday to deliver the news, according to a Wednesday news release from the state government.
