City-owned land surrounding Moore Square in downtown Raleigh could be transformed to include affordable housing, a hotel and a potential grocery store. Driving the news: City Council this week picked a proposal from Raleigh-based Loden Properties and its partners Northpond and Greystone for the two city properties, which are located on more than three acres of land to the east and south of the square.Loden has been especially active in Raleigh in recent years, working on projects on Glenwood South, the Longleaf Hotel and Gateway Plaza. Why it matters: The two properties are perhaps the most valuable pieces of available...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO