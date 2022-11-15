ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebulon, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Fire Temporarily Closes Angier Restaurant

ANGIER – A popular pizza and pasta restaurant in Angier is temporarily closed for repairs after a fire burned through two walls of the business late Wednesday night. Two Cousins Pizza and Pasta owner Josh Breed says he expects the restaurant to reopen by the second weekend in December.
ANGIER, NC
jocoreport.com

Fire Destroys Family Business

PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Axios Raleigh

Raleigh developer eyes Moore Square for next project

City-owned land surrounding Moore Square in downtown Raleigh could be transformed to include affordable housing, a hotel and a potential grocery store. Driving the news: City Council this week picked a proposal from Raleigh-based Loden Properties and its partners Northpond and Greystone for the two city properties, which are located on more than three acres of land to the east and south of the square.Loden has been especially active in Raleigh in recent years, working on projects on Glenwood South, the Longleaf Hotel and Gateway Plaza. Why it matters: The two properties are perhaps the most valuable pieces of available...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million

A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
multihousingnews.com

Brazos Residential Acquires 2 North Carolina Assets

The purchase of these two assets brings the company's total acquisitions for this year to 14. Brazos Residential LLC, has acquired two properties in Rocky Mount and Fayetteville, N.C. Jefferies Cove Apartments and Briarwood Apartments have more than 400 units total. The sales price for the deals was not disclosed.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Crash closes part of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh

A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wayne County town close to regaining financial control from state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small Wayne County town could soon regain administrative control of its finances from the state. N.C. Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson attended a meeting of the Pikeville Town Commission on Monday to deliver the news, according to a Wednesday news release from the state government.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy