wgnsradio.com
New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!
(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
ucbjournal.com
City Council approves purchase of Highlands Business Park lots
City Manager to execute purchase/sale agreement to Hollingsworth Company. Cookeville – The Cookeville City Council approved the purchase of two lots in the Highlands Business Park to Hollingsworth Company Thursday evening. The two lots are designated as a portion of lot A1 and lot G. According to Cookeville Community...
‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County Mayor speaks after TBI officially rules courthouse fire arson
The flames, smoke, and chaos that filled the street can be remembered by many who live and work near the building.
wilsonpost.com
Lebanon City Council approves rezoning to limit Five Oaks homes
Five Oaks residents will likely sleep better after the Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request that would limit future residential development in the Ward 6 subdivision on the west side of the city. The rezoning request specifically targets the Five Oaks golf course, which has been the focus...
New Eviction Right to Counsel Program for Low-Income Renters
Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, announced today that Elizabeth Leiserson and Zane Jud have joined the firm’s new Eviction Right to Counsel program for qualifying low-income renters, with Leiserson serving as project director and Jud as project coordinator. The...
‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023
Commissioner Margie Quin attributed the rate to a number of things -- mainly salary but also training, programming, mental health and more.
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
carthagecourier.com
Wildlife officer recognized
(Special to the Courier.) Smith County wildlife officer Bob Lowery has been patrolling Middle Tennessee’s woods and waters for 30 years, following in the boot-prints of his dad, Bob Sr., who in 1950 became one of the area’s first game wardens. “A lot has changed since then,” says...
Arrest Number 5; Another School Threat in Warren County
Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr and Director of Schools Grant Swallows have announced another arrest has been made of a Warren County Middle School on Tuesday. A student at Warren County Middle School reported that threatening language was overheard and immediately informed an adult. Action was taken that is consistent with what has happened the past few weeks. This makes the fifth juvenile taken into custody in Warren County in the past month for similar issues.
ucbjournal.com
Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”
45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
WSMV
Metropolitan Trustee says $6 million available for property owners in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More people in Davidson County have paid their property taxes year-to-date, but there are still millions of dollars in relief out there, just waiting for people to use it. The Metropolitan Trustee said property taxes are 2.5% higher than in 2021, but their office has been...
carthagecourier.com
Obit – Mrs. Helen Crawford
A former Smith County Circuit Court Clerk, Mrs. Helen Crawford, died at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning November 15, 2022 at the age of 81 at the Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing on Castle Heights Avenue. Mrs. Crawford was suffering from congestive heart failure and was admitted to the center on October 19th of this year for care.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County School System needs substitute teachers; new pay rate
Coffee County School System is in need of substitutes teachers, and a new daily rate will go into effect on December 1, 2022. According the the Coffee County School System, you:. Create your own schedule. Choose what days you work and at what schools you want to sub. Visit the...
WSMV
Davidson Co. residents look to Metro Action Commission to help with rent, utility assistance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Davidson County residents have applied for utilities and rental assistance through Metro Action Commission this application season. Metro Action Commission, also known as MAC, has facilities that meet the income requirements with things like electricity, water, rent, and mortgage bills. “Definitely the inflation, the rising...
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Toys for Tots Saturday, November 19, 9:00am-5:00pm 500 Blue Devil Blvd, Lebanon, TN Lebanon High School Lebanon High School is having their annual Toys For Tots event hosted by Wall Street’s Finest and Darkside MC/CC. This will be a […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
A Nashville man was living on the streets; how a free legal program could help him bounce back
James Mayo was living on the streets of Nashville for a few years due to health issues, but now with the help of a free legal program, he said his future seems a little brighter.
fox17.com
Gang Affiliation suspects arrested in Putnam County drug investigation
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Three individuals with prior arrest records have been arrested on drug charges in Putnam County. Police report that some of the suspects arrested have Criminal Felony Records and some have Gang Affiliation. During the search warrant, police seized illegal narcotics including the following:. Fentanyl. Heroine.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
wgnsradio.com
DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
