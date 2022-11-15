Read full article on original website
WSMV
One year since 4-year-old returns home after becomes center of nationwide manhunt
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Saturday marks one year since Noah Clare landed at BNA. Right after, he had a welcome home parade in Gallatin. The then four-year-old had been at the center of a nationwide manhunt after his father allegedly kidnapped him and fled the state. The case led to...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
WSMV
Officers thought she was drunk behind the wheel; then another officer arrived and took her home
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Late in the night in August 2020, Portland officers Ebram Azer and Tanner Craddock noticed an SUV driving without headlights on. According to an internal police investigation obtained by WSMV4 Investigates, Craddock immediately recognized the driver as Kristen Daughtry, a Portland Chamber of Commerce employee. He...
smokeybarn.com
Double Shooting In Springfield Triggers Search For Leads
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Authorities are investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex in Springfield Friday evening. The incident was first reported at around 8:40 pm when a man walked into the Springfield Fire Station on Central Ave suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 12 minutes later another shooting victim arrived by private vehicle at TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield.
wgnsradio.com
31-Year-old Mother Fails to Pick-Up Daughter After School - Mother's Whereabouts are Unknown and Family has Reported Her as Missing
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) When a 31-year-old woman failed to arrive at her daughter’s school to pick her up after class on Friday, her family became worried and phoned the Murfreesboro Police Department for help. Now, Eleni Kassa has officially been listed as a missing person. The young mother was last...
WSMV
Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday. Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN FOUND UNRESPONSIVE FROM “LIQUID HEROIN” ARRESTED FOR DUI AND POSSESSION OF GLOCK
City units were dispatched to a man slumped over in a car parked on the side of Miller Avenue. As an officer arrived in the area, dispatch advised that the man was unresponsive. The complainant was an off duty EMS employee. The officer arrived at 12:14 p.m. where the complainant was requesting Narcan for the man inside the vehicle. The officer was advised that the man had already been given a 4mg dosage of Narcan. The man had slow respirations, pinpoint pupils, and was still slumped over and not responding. A second dose of 4 mg of Narcan was administered to the man immediately. The officer also sternum rubbed the man’s chest several times. He became more alert for several seconds and then closed his eyes again. The man then slowly regained alertness and his respirations became more normal after the second dose of Narcan had time to counteract the drug overdose. Emergency personnel arrived on scene where he was then removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher by EMS. When asked by EMS staff what he had taken he replied “Liquid Heroin“.
‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County Mayor speaks after TBI officially rules courthouse fire arson
The flames, smoke, and chaos that filled the street can be remembered by many who live and work near the building.
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested.
Woman hit with wrench before car stolen in Nashville
A knock on the door in the night led to one woman being hit in the head with a wrench and her car stolen.
WKRN
Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts.
WSMV
Do steel plates on the road damage your car? Experts explain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are steel plates on the road in nearly 300 project locations across metro Nashville, according to NDOT. The plates are all listed through Metro’s Right-of-Way Permitting Division. This list is updated daily based on new excavation permits that require the plates on the roads.
WSMV
Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
wjle.com
Friday Afternoon Fire Destroys Residence on Redmon Road
A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a double wide mobile home at 394 Redmon Road. DeKalb County Firefighters were summoned to the home of Roger Bailey at 1:53 p.m. “We found a fully involved trailer fire upon our arrival with flames showing out the roof, front, and rear of the residence,” said Lieutenant Blake Cantrell.
Tennessee corrections officer charged with aggravated assault
A TBI investigation has led to the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer who is accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN BITES BOYFRIEND ON NOSE IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE
Units were dispatched to a Hayes Street Apartment for a possible physical domestic. Upon arrival an officer made contact with a man that was observed to have blood on the upper right side of his lip. The man stated that his nose was bitten and he was struck by his...
maconcountychronicle.com
Local Teen Dies From Crash Injuries
Eighteen-year-old Levi Matthew Cassidy, of Macon County, died from injuries he sustained in a one-car crash on Cold Springs Road at the Anchor Lane intersection, on Friday, November 11, 2022. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Levi Cassidy was driving east on Cold Springs Road in a...
Armed thieves break into over a dozen vehicles in Hermitage neighborhood
Residents of the Villages of Riverwood neighborhood in Hermitage are on edge after thieves, some of whom appeared armed and wearing knee pads, went from vehicle to vehicle knocking in windows.
