City units were dispatched to a man slumped over in a car parked on the side of Miller Avenue. As an officer arrived in the area, dispatch advised that the man was unresponsive. The complainant was an off duty EMS employee. The officer arrived at 12:14 p.m. where the complainant was requesting Narcan for the man inside the vehicle. The officer was advised that the man had already been given a 4mg dosage of Narcan. The man had slow respirations, pinpoint pupils, and was still slumped over and not responding. A second dose of 4 mg of Narcan was administered to the man immediately. The officer also sternum rubbed the man’s chest several times. He became more alert for several seconds and then closed his eyes again. The man then slowly regained alertness and his respirations became more normal after the second dose of Narcan had time to counteract the drug overdose. Emergency personnel arrived on scene where he was then removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher by EMS. When asked by EMS staff what he had taken he replied “Liquid Heroin“.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO