FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
restonnow.com
Tech issues create permitting backlog after county launches online land use system
Fairfax County’s new online platform for permitting, zoning and other land use activities has hit a speed bump. A backlog of applications has emerged since the county finished rolling out its Planning and Land Use System (PLUS) on Oct. 31 due to issues with the technology, Fairfax County Land Development Services confirmed.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Consider Adopting Equity as Fundamental Value
Loudoun County supervisors are considering a resolution that would affirm equity as a fundamental value of the county government, and lay out a series of projects and goals to put that value into action. In 2020, supervisors created the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the position of chief equity...
WTOP
Prince William Planning Commission advances Comprehensive Plan update
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County is putting the finishing touches on its vision for the next 18 years. At its meeting Nov. 9, the Planning Commission recommended approval of...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Gov’t to Offer Grants to Businesses on Renamed Roads
Loudoun County will offer grants to businesses with addresses on roads the Board of Supervisors voted to rename, to help cover the extra costs those votes created for those businesses. Supervisors on Nov. 15 allocated $443,250 for the Road Renaming Business Assistance Program, allowing businesses to apply for grants to...
bethesdamagazine.com
District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count
As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
Data Center Knowledge
Fairfax County Residents Push Back on Data Center Zoning
Residents in Bren Mar, Fairfax County, Va., last night pushed back a re-zoning effort that could have brought a data center to the Northern Virginia community. In a divergence from the outcome of the Prince William Count Digital Gateway NIMBY protests just a few weeks ago, opposition to the Plaza 500 re-zoning request inspired the property owner to instead request an indefinite deferral of the zoning request. Fairfax County officials accepted.
restonnow.com
Celebree School to open child care facility in Herndon next summer
Another child care facility is planning to add itself to the mix in Herndon. Celebree School of Herndon, a private company that offers early childhood education, plans to open in the summer of 2023 at 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive — a Reston address that is on the border with Herndon.
restonnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Nov. 14-18
The weekend is almost here. Before you hop on (or lament) the latest addition to the I-66 toll lanes or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for...
alxnow.com
Southern Towers residents and activists protest rent increases and lingering health issues
At a rally outside Southern Towers (4901 Seminary Road), residents and community activists shared stories of rent increases and poor living conditions, shouting slogans against property owner CIM Group. CIM Group purchased the buildings in 2020. Relations between tenants and owners were already fraught after the pandemic left many residents...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Pledge Help for Airport Noise
County supervisors have promised a plan to help people affected by airport noise as part of their work to update the Airport Impact Overlay District designed to protect residents from that noise. As flights in and out of Dulles Airport began to pick up again after slowing down dramatically during...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Annexation Costs Top $500K
The Leesburg Town Council’s effort to annex the Compass Creek development, including the Microsoft data center campus, has cost $511,500 so far. On Tuesday night, the council allocated another $120,000 for the project. After years of negotiations with the county government on a series of boundary line adjustments that...
restonnow.com
Comcast poised to expand Reston network by the end of the year
Comcast Corp. is planning to expand its network to more businesses in Reston by the end of the year. The media and technology company says it plans to pump $3 million in an effort to boost the network in Reston, Chesterfield, Sterling, Fredericksburg, Woodbridge and Charlottesville, according to a news release from the company.
WTOP
Are Northern Virginia students using virtual tutoring services?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. How many Northern Virginia students are using digital tutoring?. What it is: In an effort to help students remain on track in the aftermath of the pandemic, several school...
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
Reminder: I-495 Exit to Toll Road Changes Today — “Beginning on or about November 17, drivers traveling on northbound I-495 (Capital Beltway) to westbound Dulles Toll Road will take an earlier exit, rather than the existing left exit (Exit 45), which is closing to allow room for construction of a new, replacement I-495 bridge over the Dulles Toll Road ramps.” [VDOT]
loudounnow.com
Dulles Toll Road Rates Increase Jan. 1
One day after joining the celebration of the Silver Line extension, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors voted Wednesday to increase rates on the Dulles Toll Road, which help pay for the Metrorail project. Starting Jan. 1, fees for two-axle vehicles will increase from $3.25 to $4 at...
royalexaminer.com
Valley Health’s acute care hospitals again earn “A” grades for patient safety
Valley Health’s two acute care hospitals – Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) — have again earned “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, recognizing their achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
Fairfax Times
FCPS under investigation for response to antisemitism
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) will investigate allegations of whether Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) inadequately responded to incidents of antisemitic harassment. The claims were brought against FCPS by United Against Antisemitism, a northern Virginia advocacy organization, who initiated the complaint filed last January...
WTOP
‘Very disruptive:’ Prince William Co. police chief details who’s behind most school threats
Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia have received 46 threats so far this year, and historically, a majority those threats were made by students, county police chief Peter Newsham told the school board Tuesday night. During a presentation on school safety and security, Newsham said the county has a...
Parental rights candidate wins Loudoun School Board race, signals changes on board
(The Center Square) – A parental rights candidate who narrowly secured a spot on the Loudoun County School Board could influence how the school system handles transgender issues and parental rights in education. Incoming board member Tiffany Polifko won her race in the northern Virginia county as school boards...
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
