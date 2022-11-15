As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO