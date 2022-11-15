ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

restonnow.com

Tech issues create permitting backlog after county launches online land use system

Fairfax County’s new online platform for permitting, zoning and other land use activities has hit a speed bump. A backlog of applications has emerged since the county finished rolling out its Planning and Land Use System (PLUS) on Oct. 31 due to issues with the technology, Fairfax County Land Development Services confirmed.
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Consider Adopting Equity as Fundamental Value

Loudoun County supervisors are considering a resolution that would affirm equity as a fundamental value of the county government, and lay out a series of projects and goals to put that value into action. In 2020, supervisors created the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the position of chief equity...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Gov’t to Offer Grants to Businesses on Renamed Roads

Loudoun County will offer grants to businesses with addresses on roads the Board of Supervisors voted to rename, to help cover the extra costs those votes created for those businesses. Supervisors on Nov. 15 allocated $443,250 for the Road Renaming Business Assistance Program, allowing businesses to apply for grants to...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count

As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Data Center Knowledge

Fairfax County Residents Push Back on Data Center Zoning

Residents in Bren Mar, Fairfax County, Va., last night pushed back a re-zoning effort that could have brought a data center to the Northern Virginia community. In a divergence from the outcome of the Prince William Count Digital Gateway NIMBY protests just a few weeks ago, opposition to the Plaza 500 re-zoning request inspired the property owner to instead request an indefinite deferral of the zoning request. Fairfax County officials accepted.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

Celebree School to open child care facility in Herndon next summer

Another child care facility is planning to add itself to the mix in Herndon. Celebree School of Herndon, a private company that offers early childhood education, plans to open in the summer of 2023 at 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive — a Reston address that is on the border with Herndon.
HERNDON, VA
restonnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Nov. 14-18

The weekend is almost here. Before you hop on (or lament) the latest addition to the I-66 toll lanes or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for...
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Pledge Help for Airport Noise

County supervisors have promised a plan to help people affected by airport noise as part of their work to update the Airport Impact Overlay District designed to protect residents from that noise. As flights in and out of Dulles Airport began to pick up again after slowing down dramatically during...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Annexation Costs Top $500K

The Leesburg Town Council’s effort to annex the Compass Creek development, including the Microsoft data center campus, has cost $511,500 so far. On Tuesday night, the council allocated another $120,000 for the project. After years of negotiations with the county government on a series of boundary line adjustments that...
LEESBURG, VA
restonnow.com

Comcast poised to expand Reston network by the end of the year

Comcast Corp. is planning to expand its network to more businesses in Reston by the end of the year. The media and technology company says it plans to pump $3 million in an effort to boost the network in Reston, Chesterfield, Sterling, Fredericksburg, Woodbridge and Charlottesville, according to a news release from the company.
RESTON, VA
WTOP

Are Northern Virginia students using virtual tutoring services?

Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. How many Northern Virginia students are using digital tutoring?. What it is: In an effort to help students remain on track in the aftermath of the pandemic, several school...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

Reminder: I-495 Exit to Toll Road Changes Today — “Beginning on or about November 17, drivers traveling on northbound I-495 (Capital Beltway) to westbound Dulles Toll Road will take an earlier exit, rather than the existing left exit (Exit 45), which is closing to allow room for construction of a new, replacement I-495 bridge over the Dulles Toll Road ramps.” [VDOT]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Dulles Toll Road Rates Increase Jan. 1

One day after joining the celebration of the Silver Line extension, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors voted Wednesday to increase rates on the Dulles Toll Road, which help pay for the Metrorail project. Starting Jan. 1, fees for two-axle vehicles will increase from $3.25 to $4 at...
DULLES, VA
Fairfax Times

FCPS under investigation for response to antisemitism

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) will investigate allegations of whether Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) inadequately responded to incidents of antisemitic harassment. The claims were brought against FCPS by United Against Antisemitism, a northern Virginia advocacy organization, who initiated the complaint filed last January...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Community Policy