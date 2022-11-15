ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Karen Bass expected to be first female mayor of Los Angeles, AP projects

LOS ANGELES - Karen Bass is expected to be Los Angeles' next mayor, the Associated Press projects. The projected winner's announcement came just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, after the latest results from LA County's registrar-recorder's office had Bass holding 53.06% of votes, with Rick Caruso garnering 46.94%. The two candidates...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy