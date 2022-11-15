ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Larry Householder wants incriminating evidence excluded rom his bribery trial -- because it is incriminating! Today in Ohio

By Staff reports
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Hugo Stiglitz
4d ago

we better get him convicted and sent to prison so the rest of the Ohio legislature can move on from its "pay to play" mentality

James Postell
4d ago

Also need to prosecute every one involved no matter what part or what position in our Ohio government

Michael Salinger
3d ago

The Republican base loves corruption as long as it’s their side doing it.

spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Can Democrats still win in Ohio? Ohio’s last two-term Democratic governor, Dick Celeste, thinks so

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Dick Celeste was Ohio’s last Democratic governor to win reelection. That was in 1986. Celeste, 85, is optimistic other Ohio Democrats will be able to duplicate his feat. He says he did it by building up a grassroots network of supporters in each of Ohio’s 88 counties that was independent of both the Ohio Democratic Party and the network of the Democrat who was elected governor before him, John Gilligan.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Focus returns to Ohio’s congressional maps following midterm elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Redistricting is an ongoing battle at the Ohio Statehouse, even after the midterm elections have come and gone. District maps were struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court several times before this year’s midterm elections, increasing the supermajority Republicans hold in the statehouse. “The legislature at this point, 67% of the […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Secretary of State Frank LaRose boasts constitutional amendment to make citizen-initiated amendments more difficult to pass

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Next May, Ohio voters could be asked to make it more difficult for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to become law. A state constitutional amendment announced by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) on Thursday would raise the bar for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to pass from a […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Despite Republicans’ ability to control all aspects of Ohio legislating, Ohioans will be watching

According to Thomas Suddes’ column of Nov. 13, “Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under,” Republicans in the Ohio legislature now have a veto-proof majority and a supermajority in both the House and Senate. This means they can write or change laws, override vetoes from Gov. Mike DeWine, or declare any bill an “emergency measure” without any votes from the Democratic minority. In other words, they are firmly in charge; but Ohioans will have the opportunity to chart their progress and attentiveness to the will of the people of Ohio over the next several years.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio election laws could change with this Republican-backed bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans’ ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite. The House Government Oversight Committee held its third hearing Thursday on House Bill 294, or the Ohio Election Security and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints

In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio. In its place, Dolan proposed a restriction on future gun purchases after a person is deemed a threat to themselves or others. Dolan described the changes as a way […] The post Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio House bill would make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Swatting calls could lead to a harsher punishment in the state of Ohio. House Bill 462, introduced in October 2021, would make swatting calls a second-degree felony. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
OHIO STATE
flyernews.com

Ohio stays red in statewide elections, national “red wave” falls short

Pictured is the Ohio flag. Photo courtesy of Flickr. Republicans solidified Ohio as a red state, but the expected “red wave” didn’t sweep the midterms as many anticipated. Former Dayton Mayor and University of Dayton alumni Nan Whaley took on incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine. She lost...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

