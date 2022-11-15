Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason MortonPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE
WWE may have to go ahead with yet another Premium Live Event without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Earlier this year, Reigns signed a lucrative new contract with WWE which has seen the Tribal Chief make fewer appearances and have fewer matches. This week, WWE shared the promotional poster...
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Clip of Moose Training With Angelo Dawkins, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. – Impact star Moose shared a clip showing him training with WWE Superstar...
411mania.com
WWE Shares New Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Upcoming Live Events
– WWE has released a new ticket pre-sale code for 34 upcoming live events. The pre-sale is available for today and tomorrow only. Fans can use the passcode CHEER now.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Watch The Filming Of The Boneyard Match In Person
The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. In a recent social...
411mania.com
Impact News: Preview For This Week’s Show, Match For This Week’s Before the Impact
– Impact Wrestling has released a new video previewing this week’s show. You can see the video below:. – Impact has announced that Andrew Everett will face Yuya Uemura on this week’s Before the Impact, which airs at 7:15 AM on Impact! Plus, YouTube and Facebook.
411mania.com
Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga
In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
411mania.com
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches
The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt Extends Apology On WWE SmackDown
On tonight’s edition (November 18) edition of WWE SmackDown Bray Wyatt got into the ring to address the crowd and to make an apology. Making an appearance in the ring, Wyatt reported that he was there to make an apology after last week. Wyatt said he wanted to apologize...
411mania.com
Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Full Gear
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Full Gear tomorrow night. That show has 11,425 tickets out and is 1,264 short of a sellout. A lot of tickets were held back for people to buy combo packages (that included tonight’s Rampage), and were only released as singles a few days ago.
411mania.com
WWE News: After The Bell With JBL & Baron Corbin, 2 For 1 SmackDown Tickets, More
– JBL and Baron Corbin guested on this week’s episode of WWE After The Bell, which you can listen to below. The episode is described as:. JBL and Baron Corbin return to After the Bell to talk about teaming up together, the culture within the business and how they want to change that together.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Possible Location For WWE SummerSlam
SummerSlam is without a doubt one of WWE’s biggest annual events, and this year WWE brought SummerSlam to Nashville. Now Fightful Select is reporting that Detroit, Michigan is the frontrunner to host SummerSlam in 2023. At this point nothing has been finalized, but WWE sources have indicated that Detroit...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says Running AEW Shows In Northeast Saved Money, Is Excited For Shows In the West
AEW has had a lot of shows in the Northeastern US in its first three years, and Tony Khan says that saved them a good amount of money. During Wednesday’s AEW Full Gear media call, Khan was asked about holding so many shows in the Tri-State area around New York City where WWE has its headquarters.
411mania.com
Update On When Laredo Kid Is Expected To Return To Wrestling
Last month, Laredo Kid was hospitalized and had to have emergency intestinal surgery after a match in AAA. He suffered ruptured intestines while wrestling Hijo del Vikingo. The surgery was a success and he’s currently recovering. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA currently expects that Laredo Kid will be back in mid-February.
411mania.com
AR Fox Expected To Sign With AEW, Fox Comments on Fan Support
UPDATE: According to a report by Fightful Select, while AR Fox signing with AEW is not yet confirmed, AEW sources reportedly expect him to sign with the company. Also, AR Fox posted the following statement earlier today on Twitter:. “Ayo the support is crazy. Thanks to every single person. I’m...
411mania.com
Impact News: PCO Segments Cut From Last Night’s Show, Tickets On Sale For Canada Return
– Impact Wrestling reportedly cut some segments for PCO from last night’s episode of their show. PWInsider reports that there were vignettes that follow up on PCO’s status but were cut out for an unknown reason. PCO was last seen on the November 11th episode of the show...
Comments / 0