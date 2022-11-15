ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

ewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE

WWE may have to go ahead with yet another Premium Live Event without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Earlier this year, Reigns signed a lucrative new contract with WWE which has seen the Tribal Chief make fewer appearances and have fewer matches. This week, WWE shared the promotional poster...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Watch The Filming Of The Boneyard Match In Person

The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. In a recent social...
411mania.com

Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga

In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
411mania.com

FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches

The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
wrestletalk.com

Bray Wyatt Extends Apology On WWE SmackDown

On tonight’s edition (November 18) edition of WWE SmackDown Bray Wyatt got into the ring to address the crowd and to make an apology. Making an appearance in the ring, Wyatt reported that he was there to make an apology after last week. Wyatt said he wanted to apologize...
411mania.com

Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Full Gear

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Full Gear tomorrow night. That show has 11,425 tickets out and is 1,264 short of a sellout. A lot of tickets were held back for people to buy combo packages (that included tonight’s Rampage), and were only released as singles a few days ago.
411mania.com

WWE News: After The Bell With JBL & Baron Corbin, 2 For 1 SmackDown Tickets, More

– JBL and Baron Corbin guested on this week’s episode of WWE After The Bell, which you can listen to below. The episode is described as:. JBL and Baron Corbin return to After the Bell to talk about teaming up together, the culture within the business and how they want to change that together.
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Possible Location For WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam is without a doubt one of WWE’s biggest annual events, and this year WWE brought SummerSlam to Nashville. Now Fightful Select is reporting that Detroit, Michigan is the frontrunner to host SummerSlam in 2023. At this point nothing has been finalized, but WWE sources have indicated that Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
411mania.com

Update On When Laredo Kid Is Expected To Return To Wrestling

Last month, Laredo Kid was hospitalized and had to have emergency intestinal surgery after a match in AAA. He suffered ruptured intestines while wrestling Hijo del Vikingo. The surgery was a success and he’s currently recovering. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA currently expects that Laredo Kid will be back in mid-February.
411mania.com

AR Fox Expected To Sign With AEW, Fox Comments on Fan Support

UPDATE: According to a report by Fightful Select, while AR Fox signing with AEW is not yet confirmed, AEW sources reportedly expect him to sign with the company. Also, AR Fox posted the following statement earlier today on Twitter:. “Ayo the support is crazy. Thanks to every single person. I’m...

