Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
Elton John’s 10 Most Legendary Concerts
Elton John has established himself across more than 50 years of performing as one of the most dynamic performers in the history of music. From stage designs to lighting and costumes, John's concerts have been feasts for the eyes. Still, those elements never overwhelmed the music. With one of the richest catalogs ever created by a solo artist, John has always had plenty of material to work with. In concert, he's brought these songs to life, delivering deeper instrumentation, powerful emotion and an unmatched level of showmanship.
Queens of the Stone Age and Muse Lead 2023 Rock Hall Candidates
Queens of the Stone Age, Muse and Missy Elliott headline the list of artists who will be eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the first time in 2023. Formed in 1996 in Palm Desert, Calif., Queens of the Stone Age have blazed a trail as one of the most powerful forces in modern music. Led by vocalist and guitarist Josh Homme, the group’s only consistent member across its entire existence, QOTSA have created a distinctive sound by blurring the lines between alternative, stoner and hard rock. The group has released seven studio albums, toured all over the world and enjoyed the better part of two decades among the marquee names in rock.
Billy Gibbons Recalls Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Forum Set
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons was there when the Jimi Hendrix Experience performed their legendary 1969 show at the Los Angeles Forum. At the time, Gibbons was still in his pre-ZZ Top band Moving Sidewalks, and opening for the Experience on a handful of dates had sparked a friendship with Hendrix. So, on April 26, 1969, Gibbons found himself side-stage watching Hendrix, Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell deliver an incendiary set.
Neil Young Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Neil Young is one of rock's most brilliant, confounding, defiant and frustrating artists. His long career as a solo act -- which started in 1968 after he left Buffalo Springfield -- is defined by alternately fascinating and infuriating records. Our list of his albums ranked worst to best reveals that his three dozen or so LPs can be pretty much neatly divided down the middle between records you should hear and records you can probably skip.
NY Taylor Swift Fans React As Ticketmaster Cancels MetLife Sales
The word “unprecedented” has been thrown around a lot in the last three years. Granted, some of that usage is correct: a worldwide lockdown, for example; nobody saw that coming. But ticket demand being high for arguably the most popular recording artist in the world? That’s pretty precedented.
When Metallica Stole Their First Managers’ Wedding Champagne
James Hetfield cringed as he recalled the moment Metallica repaid their first managers’ kindness by stealing a bottle of champagne they had kept since their wedding. Jon and Marsha Zazula believed so much in the band’s music that they formed Megaforce Records specifically to spread the word about the future thrash icons. Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett appeared in an introduction video for the tribute show they recently held for the late Zazulas.
Graham Nash Announces 2023 U.S. Tour and ‘Now’ Album
Graham Nash has announced the Sixty Years of Songs and Stories 2023 U.S. tour, marking the 60th anniversary of his first single release with the Hollies. He'll also release a new album titled Now in the spring. The trek will begin on April 15 in Annapolis, Md., and run through...
20 Years Ago: Audioslave Arrives With Powerhouse First Album
The world was introduced to rock’s next powerhouse in late 2002, when Audioslave released their self-titled debut album. The band started coming together two years earlier, following singer Zack de la Rocha’s split from Rage Against the Machine. The other members still wanted to make music but were unsure of how to proceed. “Tim [Commerford] and Brad [Wilk] and I knew that we wanted to play together,” guitarist Tom Morello told the Tuna on Toast With Stryker podcast in 2021. “And there were some interesting offers from our record company. ‘OK, we’ve got a great idea. You should be so-and-so’s backup band.”
Bob Dylan Announces New Bootleg Box Set, ‘Fragments’
Bob Dylan has announced the latest installment in his Bootleg Series, Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17, set for release on Jan. 27. The five-CD/10-LP collection includes a remixed edition of Time Out of Mind (by Michael H. Brauer), two discs of outtakes...
Brian May Preps Expanded ‘Star Fleet’ Box With Eddie Van Halen
Brian May says he’s working on an extended version of his 1983 collaboration with Eddie Van Halen. The Star Fleet Project box set would include “every take of every song” along with conversations, outtakes and musical experimentation recorded during the sessions. The Queen guitarist has said it...
Bruce Springsteen Addresses $5,000 Ticket Pricing Controversy
Bruce Springsteen is finally walking fans through a controversial process where Ticketmaster used so-called "dynamic pricing" for his 2023 reunion tour with the E Street Band. Reports followed of exorbitant ticket costs which exceeded $5,000. "What I do is a very simple thing," Springsteen told Rolling Stone. "I tell my...
John Frusciante Nearly Abandoned Eddie Van Halen Tribute Solo
John Frusciante admitted he struggled with the guitar solo at the end of “Eddie,” the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ tribute song to Eddie Van Halen. He described the experience as a “mind fuck” in a new interview with Guitar Player, saying he came close to cutting the end section of the song since he was so uncomfortable with the concept.
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
35 Years Ago: Def Leppard Seeks Enlightenment on ‘Hysteria’
You've probably been misinterpreting one of Def Leppard's most popular songs all these years. On the surface, "Hysteria," the fourth single and title track off the band’s fourth album, reads like a typical '80s love ballad. Singer Joe Elliott sings about his emotions whenever his loved one is near. Pretty straightforward, right? Not quite. Guitarist Phil Collen told Songfacts the song is really about something more spiritual.
Paul McCartney and Elton John Star in Abbey Road Studios Movie
Paul McCartney, Elton John, Roger Waters and others appear in the trailer for an upcoming documentary movie about Abbey Road Studios that marks its 90th anniversary. The iconic London complex is celebrated in If These Walls Could Sing, directed by McCartney’s daughter Mary, who says in the clip, “Abbey Road Studios has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”
Neil Young With Crazy Horse, ‘World Record': Album Review
Neil Young is a man of many guises, but one that's stuck with him since almost the start of his career has been of the environment-loving hippie. Way back in 1970 he sang, "Look at Mother Nature on the run in the 1970s," predicting a decade of climate turmoil that's only gotten worse since then. His commitment to the planet and its natural habitats hasn't wavered, as he tackled issues big and small on albums like Ragged Glory, Greendale and The Monsanto Years over the past five decades.
The 20 Best New Songs From Greatest Hits Albums
Consider the compilation album: Their primary purpose, of course, is to collect an artist's most critically and commercially successful songs from years gone by. In this way, they simultaneously offer a chance for loyal fans to revisit their favorites and invite new listeners to get a taste of the best.
Joe Walsh Aims for More James Gang Shows
Joe Walsh says he wants to extend the James Gang reunion, citing late Eagles bandmate Glenn Frey in his reasoning. Walsh, bassist Dale Peters and drummer Jimmy Fox delivered short sets at both Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in September and on Sunday night at the sixth annual VetsAid show in Ohio, where the nine-track performance included a guest appearance by Dave Grohl.
See Nixon Watches’ Eye-Catching Rolling Stones Collaboration
Nixon has announced the second installment of their collaboration with the Rolling Stones, unveiling new watches and accessories adorned with the band’s iconic artwork. Six wristwatches highlight the newly revealed products, each offering a distinctly unique design. The Sentry Stainless Steel offers a sleek design, with silver and black artwork inspired by the Stones’ 1981 LP Tattoo You.
