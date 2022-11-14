Queens of the Stone Age, Muse and Missy Elliott headline the list of artists who will be eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the first time in 2023. Formed in 1996 in Palm Desert, Calif., Queens of the Stone Age have blazed a trail as one of the most powerful forces in modern music. Led by vocalist and guitarist Josh Homme, the group’s only consistent member across its entire existence, QOTSA have created a distinctive sound by blurring the lines between alternative, stoner and hard rock. The group has released seven studio albums, toured all over the world and enjoyed the better part of two decades among the marquee names in rock.

