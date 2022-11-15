ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Slogs To 65-43 Win Over Eastern Illinois

Ohio State’s night started in the same fashion as its previous two games, with a bucket from forward Zed Key. However, the Buckeyes soon found that offense was hard to come by during their 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (3-0) and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State

Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2023 Linebacker Arion Carter Said His Official Visit to Ohio State “Set The Standard” for The Rest of His Recruitment

One of the most important recruiting visitors Ohio State hosted at Ohio Stadium on Saturday was Tennessee 2023 linebacker Arion Carter. The Buckeyes would love to pair the fast-rising four-star prospect with Arvell Reese to complete their linebacker recruiting for the current cycle, and after Carter made an official visit to Columbus last weekend, OSU has given itself a chance to land the heavily sought-after defensive prospect.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan: How the 2021 Wolverines owned the Buckeyes defense - and what OSU can do about it - Film Review

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In last year’s Ohio State vs. Michigan football game, the Wolverines were able to dominate Ohio State with their offensive line and run game. Hassan Haskins had 28 carries for 169 yards and averaged 6 yards per rush. As a team, the Wolverines rushed 41 times for 297 yards, and averaged 7.2 yards per rush. That attack kept the explosive Buckeye offense off the field by using four basic run schemes.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names Best Wideout He's Seen

Marvin Harrison was one of the greatest receivers to ever do it during his days in Indianapolis. And according to Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Junior isn't too far behind. Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Knowles called Marvin Harrison Jr. “the best I’ve ever been around." Which is high...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Injuries at running back have forced Buckeyes to step up, Ohio State to develop depth

It started with three and then it seemed there were zero. That has been Ohio State’s running back situation in 2022. The Buckeyes began fall camp talking about a three-headed monster with TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor all expected to get touches and contribute to the team’s rushing attack. As good as that sounded, and it likely could have worked, that plan didn’t last long.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Captain Jamaal Brown Dies At 52

A four-year starter and former captain of the Ohio State men's basketball team has passed away. Jamaal Brown, who played for the Buckeyes from the 1988-89 through 1991-92 seasons, died at age 52 in his home in Texas over the weekend, the program announced in a Monday release. Brown was a key member of two Big Ten championship teams at Ohio State in his final two years with the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland.com

What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Standouts Set to Join Buckeye Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven standouts have signed National Letters of Intent to enroll in Ohio State and join the Buckeye women’s lacrosse program, Ohio State head coach Amy Bokker announced. The future Buckeyes include Alexa Kupka (Chester, N.J.), Audrey Rudolph (Glencoe, Ill.), Gracie Shoup (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), Maeve...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity issue: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Columbus, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Upper Arlington High School basketball team will have a game with St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday.  House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would […]
OHIO STATE

