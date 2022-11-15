With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO