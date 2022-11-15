Read full article on original website
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Block ‘O’ making sure to ‘dot our I’s and cross our T’s’ for first rivalry game in Columbus since 2018The LanternColumbus, OH
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Slogs To 65-43 Win Over Eastern Illinois
Ohio State’s night started in the same fashion as its previous two games, with a bucket from forward Zed Key. However, the Buckeyes soon found that offense was hard to come by during their 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (3-0) and...
Eleven Warriors
Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State
Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2023 Linebacker Arion Carter Said His Official Visit to Ohio State “Set The Standard” for The Rest of His Recruitment
One of the most important recruiting visitors Ohio State hosted at Ohio Stadium on Saturday was Tennessee 2023 linebacker Arion Carter. The Buckeyes would love to pair the fast-rising four-star prospect with Arvell Reese to complete their linebacker recruiting for the current cycle, and after Carter made an official visit to Columbus last weekend, OSU has given itself a chance to land the heavily sought-after defensive prospect.
Why a Loss in the Big Game Won't Eliminate Michigan or Ohio State.
The loser of the Big Game between Michigan and Ohio State won’t be eliminated from CFP contention, provided that loss is a close one. After last night’s rankings, both team sit in a good spot to make the playoffs, even with a loss.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Which possible opponent would you most like OSU to meet in a CFP semifinal?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
Ohio State vs. Michigan: How the 2021 Wolverines owned the Buckeyes defense - and what OSU can do about it - Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In last year’s Ohio State vs. Michigan football game, the Wolverines were able to dominate Ohio State with their offensive line and run game. Hassan Haskins had 28 carries for 169 yards and averaged 6 yards per rush. As a team, the Wolverines rushed 41 times for 297 yards, and averaged 7.2 yards per rush. That attack kept the explosive Buckeye offense off the field by using four basic run schemes.
Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names Best Wideout He's Seen
Marvin Harrison was one of the greatest receivers to ever do it during his days in Indianapolis. And according to Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Junior isn't too far behind. Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Knowles called Marvin Harrison Jr. “the best I’ve ever been around." Which is high...
Harbaugh: Michigan has been "preparing for Ohio State for months"
The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes last season for the first time in 10 years. They’re hoping to make it two straight for the first time this century.
Injuries at running back have forced Buckeyes to step up, Ohio State to develop depth
It started with three and then it seemed there were zero. That has been Ohio State’s running back situation in 2022. The Buckeyes began fall camp talking about a three-headed monster with TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor all expected to get touches and contribute to the team’s rushing attack. As good as that sounded, and it likely could have worked, that plan didn’t last long.
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Captain Jamaal Brown Dies At 52
A four-year starter and former captain of the Ohio State men's basketball team has passed away. Jamaal Brown, who played for the Buckeyes from the 1988-89 through 1991-92 seasons, died at age 52 in his home in Texas over the weekend, the program announced in a Monday release. Brown was a key member of two Big Ten championship teams at Ohio State in his final two years with the program.
cleveland.com
What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State basketball star Jamaal Brown dead at 52
Brown appeared in 127 games between 1988 and 1992, and started in all but one.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Tells 97.1 The Fan Ohio State Can Get "As Healthy A (Running Back) Room As We Possibly Can" in "Pretty Short Order"
Now two days removed from Saturday's blowout win over Indiana, Ryan Day still sounds confident that the Buckeyes will see multiple banged-up running backs return to health before the end of the season. During his weekly segment on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable program Monday, Day said Ohio State needs...
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Standouts Set to Join Buckeye Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven standouts have signed National Letters of Intent to enroll in Ohio State and join the Buckeye women’s lacrosse program, Ohio State head coach Amy Bokker announced. The future Buckeyes include Alexa Kupka (Chester, N.J.), Audrey Rudolph (Glencoe, Ill.), Gracie Shoup (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), Maeve...
Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity issue: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
Columbus, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Upper Arlington High School basketball team will have a game with St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Ohio State medical student delivers own child
This couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older.
WUSA
The first Wendy's opens in Columbus, Ohio | Today in History
One of the world's biggest fast food chains celebrates a birthday. And hear about the innovation they created that we should all be thanking them for.
You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday. House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would […]
