Waterbury, CT

March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago

By Olivia Lank
 4 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott.

The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of domestic violence.

Avalo-Alvarez was 26 when she was found dead near Route 69 in Wolcott and police ruled her death a homicide.

“My son is participating with this because he loves her to this day, he still mourns her death,” said Malisa Blasini, FreeThem, Inc. “That close relationship is what brings him out and her family out.”

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Wolcott or Waterbury police departments.

