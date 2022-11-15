ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Xavier — The Report Card

OFFENSE (A-) Xavier head coach Sean Miller has a reputation for producing high-end and tough-minded defensive teams. In his first year back with the program, the Musketeers may not quite be there yet, but this was an impressive offensive performance by the Hoosiers against a respectable, physical, high major defense.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely

Indiana must find a new punt returner for its penultimate game Saturday at Michigan State. On Thursday the program announced Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely and will not make the trip to East Lansing. “Effective immediately, sophomore Connor Delp is suspended indefinitely from all football team activities and will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FanSided

Xavier vs Indiana: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

The Gavitt Games will include on Friday with two highlighted matchups. Indiana going on the road to take on Xavier will be the first. Indiana started the season at number 13 in the AP Poll. While not surprising that the Hoosiers were ranked that high, the Hoosiers haven’t gotten as high as 13 in almost six years. It was a sign of hope for the program. A sign that Mike Woodson had this team trending in the right direction. However, the Cintas Center will certainly provide a threat to the Indiana preseason expectations.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan

Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight

Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying

Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional finals scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Central Ohio teams are still competing in the high school football playoffs with region titles on the line Friday. Two matchups include Central Ohio teams facing each other, including the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week featuring Gahanna against New Albany. The Lions beat the Eagles 38-24 in week […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day offers worrying Jaxon Smith-Njigba update

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has barely played in 2022, and it sounds like the situation might not improve much in the weeks to come. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day admitted Thursday that Smith-Njigba may not necessarily return to action this season as he deals with a lingering hamstring injury. Day said he was more hoping to get Smith-Njigba back instead of expecting it.
WOWK 13 News

Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity crisis: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State medical student delivers own child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older. Addilynn Gibbs was born earlier this month with someone very special there to catch her. David and Kaily Gibbs were expecting their first child to be born on Nov. 8, but baby Addilynn had other […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cbs4indy.com

More snow is on the way for Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
OHIO STATE
FanSided

FanSided

296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy