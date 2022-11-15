Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason MortonPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
25newsnow.com
2 arrested stemming from April shooting investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people have been arrested during the investigation of an April 12 shooting that left two with apparent gunshot wounds. On Thursday at around 1:13 p.m., Peoria Police conducted surveillance on a residence connected to a wanted suspect, Jahmahn E. Williams, 19. During the investigation,...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person wounded as Peoria Police probe 50 shots fired on south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was wounded Friday after three ShotSpotter alerts indicated 50 gunshots were fired in just a couple of minutes time on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police said in a news release they received a ShotSpotter alert of 35 rounds fired in the 2700 block of West Montana just before 12:40 p.m. When police got there, they received another ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired in the 2300 block of West Grinnell. The third ShotSpotter alert indicated 10 rounds fired in the 1500 block of South Faraday.
25newsnow.com
$2.5 million bond issued for Pekin murder suspect
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Bond was set at $2.5 million Thursday for the 20-year-old Pekin man, charged with first-degree murder. New court documents say Richard Wass, 53 died of blunt force trauma to the chest. Kolby Kincade is in jail for the murder of Wass. Police say both lived...
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man accused in shooting death of 15-year-old
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond has been set for a man facing murder charges in the shooting death of 15-year-old Merian Smith earlier this month. Erick D. Jackson, 18, was given a $1.5 million bond at his hearing Wednesday. He is charged with Smith’s death as well as aggravated battery against Tanarius Kincade, also injured in the Nov. 7 shooting. however, evidence from the scene suggests there may be two people responsible for the shooting.
25newsnow.com
Prosecutors: Pekin murder suspect admitted to ‘punching’ victim in face
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A murder suspect admitted to punching a victim in the face before his eventual death weeks later, according to court documents obtained by 25 News. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade is in jail for the murder of 53-year-old Richard Wass. Police say both lived at the same apartment complex on Pine Street, and neighbors say they lived next door to each other.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights fire victim identified by Peoria County Coroner
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Using dental records, the Peoria County Coroner has identified the man who died in a house fire Monday night in Peoria Heights. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man Thursday as 32-year-old Nathan C. Cannon. Harwood says an autopsy showed Cannon endured severe smoke inhalation prior...
25newsnow.com
1 person wounded in Bloomington mobile home park, building hit in separate gunfire report
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say one person was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in a mobile home park on the city’s south side. A building was hit by gunfire on the city’s east about 90 before that, but police don’t know now of any connection.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man sentenced to 30 years in prison for role in conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31-year-old Peoria man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Evidence presented against Christopher R. Williams, Jr., of the 2100 block of West Starr Street, also known as “Black,” alleged that Williams was a large-scale dealer of ice methamphetamine throughout the greater Peoria area.
25newsnow.com
1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police lift traffic collision alert
UPDATE (10 p.m.) - Peoria Police lift traffic collision alert. PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department has issued a traffic collision alert for the city. The Emergency Communications Center says that anyone who is involved in vehicle crashes - where no one is injured and all vehicles are driveable - should exchange information and report the accident in person to the police department at 600 SW Adams St, within 36 hours after the end of the alert.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 people hurt as icy roads cause single car crash in Tazewell County
UPDATE (11 p.m.) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said icy roads caused a single car crash that injured two people near the intersection of Dee Mack and East Cruger Roads, between Washington and Eureka. The driver said he hit black ice, causing his car to spin before it...
25newsnow.com
1 person displaced after electrical fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 person has been displaced after an electrical fire in their Peoria home caused interior and exterior damage. The Peoria Fire Department says they responded to a report of a fire in an electrical outlet at a home in the 6800 block of North Fox Point Drive.
25newsnow.com
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: ISU farm manager hailed as hero for saving cattle from barn fire
UPDATE 8:20 P.M. - The Illinois State University Farm released a statement on its Facebook page Friday evening praising Farm Manager Jason Lindbom for “heroically” rescuing cattle from the beef barn that caught fire overnight. “He responded to the call in the middle of the night and heroically...
25newsnow.com
East Peoria breaks ground on new $3.5 million fire station
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria leaders gathered on a cold and windy Tuesday morning to break ground on a new fire station. The station will be the city’s fourth, and it will be the furthest north. It is being built on land donated by Illinois Central College, on Centennial Drive.
25newsnow.com
Baby Fold’s 29th annual Festival of Trees
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Baby Fold kicked off the Christmas season Thursday with an annual event, The Festival of Trees. The organization serves children in Mclean County, offering services to help with foster care, adoption, and special education. The Festival of Trees is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of...
25newsnow.com
Part of Route 24 closed after rollover; livestock on the road
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A semi rollover crash has led to the closure of a Woodford County Road. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword tells 25 News it happened at Route 24 and 1625 E near Secor around 7:30 Thursday morning. Livestock are loose in the area and...
25newsnow.com
Area hospitals ask for voluntary limits on visitors as flu activity increases
(25 News Now) - As seasonal flu activity increases, area hospitals are asking the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits. This is being asked by OSF St. Francis Medical Center; UnityPoint Health Methodist, Proctor and Pekin; Hopedale Medical Complex and Kindred Hospital. The limits on visitors is a precautionary measure...
25newsnow.com
2 seriously injured after crash on Springfield Road
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on Springfield Road in front the Raintree Apartments. First responders on scene say those injuries are not life-threatening.
Comments / 0