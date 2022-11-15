ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dance music duo Loud Luxury to play San Antonio's 1902 Nightclub next week

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
International dance music duo Loud Luxury will play San Antonio's 1902 nightclub next week.
Loud Luxury is taking the phrase “Holiday Hills” to a whole new level in San Antonio.

The international dance music duo will perform a pre-Thanksgiving set — along with the expected house beats and bright lights — at San Antonio’s 1902 nightclub on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The two DJs will take a break from their Las Vegas residency to play the glittery nightspot inside The Espee, the space that once housed Sunset Station's main entertainment venue. Since its debut, the two-story club has hosted big-name DJs including
Steve Aoki , Dillon Francis and Jersey Shore ’s DJ Pauly D .

Loud Luxury is known for the international hit “Body,” which features vocalist Brando. It debuted on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart at No. 49, gaining more than 40 million streams.

Opening talent for the 18-and-up show is currently being organized, 1902 officials said.

$30-$35, 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1902 Nightclub, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 890-1265, 1902satx.com .

