Dance music duo Loud Luxury to play San Antonio's 1902 Nightclub next week

Loud Luxury is taking the phrase “Holiday Hills” to a whole new level in San Antonio.The international dance music duo will perform a pre-Thanksgiving set — along with the expected house beats and bright lights — at San Antonio’s 1902 nightclub on Wednesday, Nov. 23.The two DJs will take a break from their Las Vegas residency to play the glittery nightspot inside The Espee, the space that once housed Sunset Station's main entertainment venue. Since its debut, the two-story club has hosted big-name DJs including Steve Aoki , Dillon Francis and Jersey Shore ’s DJ Pauly D Loud Luxury is known for the international hit “Body,” which features vocalist Brando. It debuted on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart at No. 49, gaining more than 40 million streams.Opening talent for the 18-and-up show is currently being organized, 1902 officials said.