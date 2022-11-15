Read full article on original website
defensenews.com
General Dynamics, Amazon, Cisco form coalition to spur 5G adoption
WASHINGTON — General Dymanics said it’s teaming up with Amazon and four other information technology, software and telecommunications companies to develop 5G technologies and accelerate their adoption across sectors including the U.S. military. General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT, announced the partnership with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell...
itechpost.com
The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence: Will Robots Replace People?
Artificial intelligence has become one of the most evolving technologies in recent times. The technology is now widespread and has reached an astonishing global value of $22.6 billion by the year 2020. Adoption rates of artificial intelligence are also quickly growing, which makes it easier for both businesses and the average consumer to take advantage of these technologies. This led to a further increase in value, rising to $327.5 billion in 2022.
TechCrunch
Attabotics raises another $71M to grow its vertical robotic warehouse solution
It’s a familiar story for anyone in the fulfillment space. Amazon’s success in warehouse robotics has effectively created its own industry. Many have followed in the company’s footsteps with Kiva-style robots, but Calgary-based Attabotics believes it has built out a new paradigm for the category. The company builds densely packed vertical storage structures that utilize robots and AI to find and fetch items.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: High-precision induction stove startup Impulse powers up with $20M Series A
Greetings on this fine Tuesday. There was a lot of news today, so I’m not going to waste time and instead will get right to what you came here for. — Christine. Taking telehealth’s temperature: Amazon is getting back into telehealth with Amazon Clinic, a marketplace for third-party virtual consultants that will initially launch in 32 states, Ingrid reports. Yes, we know it’s been a few short months since the delivery giant shut down its Amazon Care telehealth service, but as Ingrid writes, this is the company’s chance to provide care that may be a bit more complex for the corner drugstore, but not as necessary for what could be an expensive doctor’s visit.
1 Monster Stock Growing Faster Than Amazon and Microsoft in This Key Area
DigitalOcean is valued at just $2.7 billion, yet it's challenging its trillion-dollar competitors.
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
Spatial Leverages Years of Immersive Audio Experience Design to Develop Spatial Space Kit, a Simple, Scalable Hardware and Software Solution
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Spatial, the award-winning immersive audio company and software service, today announced the preview of Spatial Space Kit, a turnkey all-in-one solution that includes pre-configured hardware with Spatial’s powerful software to make it easier than ever to bring immersive audio to commercial applications. Spatial Space Kit allows customers to deploy Spatial right out of the box, dramatically reducing installation time, complexity and cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005393/en/ Spatial Space Kit (Graphic: Business Wire)
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
TechCrunch
Weka announces $135M investment on $750M valuation to change how companies move data
Such is the case with Weka, a company that has come up with a way to virtualize data to make it easier to move between sources without having to make a copy first. Today, the company announced a $135 million Series D investment on a $750 million valuation, big numbers in today’s conservative funding environment.
thefastmode.com
Titan.ium Platform to Discuss Cybersecurity at 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit
Titan.ium Platform, a leader in the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years that provides comprehensive, innovative, and powerful telecommunications platforms and services, announced its participation at the 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit Nov. 21-23 at the International Centre in Toronto. Omar Mansour, Titan.ium’s Technical Sales Architects Manager,...
Tech Takeover: Robots Lead the Way at GXO
Warehouse automation is at the fore at GXO Logistics as robots and other high-tech touches ramp up across its facilities. The Greenwich, Conn.-based company said by the end of the year it expects to have about 7,600 pieces of technology up and running in its sites. That’s up more than 50 percent from the tech count in 2021. “Generally, automation it’s rolling out more and more across our business and the last quarter was just an incredible quarter for that,” CEO Malcolm Wilson told analysts last week during the company’s quarterly earnings call. “We were up significantly in the amount of tech...
GCN.com
Intelligent, adaptive emergency response built on AI and 5G
The United States saw 22 separate billion-dollar climate disasters in 2020, a record. The following year came in second, with winter storms across Texas and the deep south; wildfires across California, Arizona, Colorado and other states; numerous severe, off-season tornadoes; and multiple tropical cyclones, including Ida, Elsa and Fred. Compounding...
monitordaily.com
Ivory Consulting Upgrades Its Asset Management Solution
Ivory Consulting, a provider of equipment lease and loan software, software customizations and consulting services for the equipment finance industry, released substantial enhancements to its Asset Management Solution (AMS). AMS is the proven platform designed to drive innovation, provide insights, streamline, and digitize the end-to-end asset management operation of an...
NVIDIA and Microsoft team up to build an AI cloud computer that probably won't become Skynet
Microsoft and NVIDIA are teaming up to build a new type of AI cloud computer, which almost definitely won't take over the world.
aiexpress.io
SAP Build wields low-code for business apps, workflow automation
SAP has rolled out SAP Construct, a cloud-based, low-code utility improvement and workflow administration answer that allows non-developers to construct enterprise functions, automate enterprise processes, and design enterprise web sites. SAP Construct is constructed on the SAP Enterprise Expertise Platform (BTP). With SAP Construct, the corporate says, enterprise customers can...
ambcrypto.com
New oracle on Cardano: An interview with Charli3 CMO and CTO
The continuous development in blockchain technology has resulted in users entering the zone of much more complex and conditioned transactions. However, both blockchain and smart contracts are unable to efficiently access off-chain data. Therefore, to resolve the ongoing limitations in the blockchain arena, Oracles were introduced to the masses. The...
salestechstar.com
Jitterbit Joins the AWS Partner Network and AWS Marketplace
API Transformation Leader to Provide AWS Customers Fast and Flexible Cloud and On Premise Access. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced it has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. In addition, the Jitterbit platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software.
datafloq.com
The Importance of Big Data in Web Development Strategy
The current public health crisis continues to disrupt industries across the globe. One of the biggest lessons that are coming out of this ordeal is the crucial role that technology plays in building resilience. Big data, perhaps one of the biggest faces of technological disruption over the past few years, has played a central role in helping startups stay alive, even before the pandemic.
bicmagazine.com
Frontline communication market disrupted again with new smart radio release by weavix™
Weavix™ reiterates its position as a pioneer in innovation for frontline communications today with its announcement for the new model of the walt™ smart radio. As legacy radios continue to underserve the frontline workforce, weavix™ introduces more innovative and specialized features to improve safety, collaboration and productivity.
