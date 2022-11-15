Read full article on original website
Marc-Andre Fleury injury update; Wild lineup changes
Evason hopeful his top goaltender won't miss too much time
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins – 11/17/22
The Minnesota Wild will kick off a seven-game homestand with the first showing of their new reverse retro jerseys of the season. With a poor record at home (2-4-1), they will no doubt be hoping that a change in color brings a change in fortune. The Wild host the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight without the services of their starting goaltender and long-time Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury, who was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury after the Nov.15 loss to the Nashville Predators.
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 Teemu Selanne Moments With the Jets
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Winnipeg Jets will be inducting both Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame before their game against the Anaheim Ducks. The team’s hall of fame was established in 2016 to honour the alumni of the Jets and celebrate their accomplishments.
KARE
Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks headed into the 2022-23 season with the expectation that they would compete for a playoff spot. Yet, it appears that it’s going to be another long year in Vancouver, as the Canucks currently sport a 5-9-3 record, and the only team with fewer points than them in the Western Conference is the Anaheim Ducks. Unless they turn things around quickly, they are once again destined to be sellers at the deadline. They have some very interesting trade targets, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to call them because of it. Let’s look at a few who stand out.
The Hockey Writers
3 Positives From Sharks’ Impressive Road Trip
An impressive three-game win streak to end a difficult four-game road trip projects a faint glimmer of hope for the San Jose Sharks season. After concluding the road swing with an exclamatory 5-2 win at the ever-intimidating ‘Fortress,’ the Sharks are showing they won’t go away quietly.
The Hockey Writers
3 Predators Who Have Been Major Part of Recent Success
The Nashville Predators have moved back to the .500 mark after hanging on to defeat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Thursday night (Nov. 17). The Preds jumped out to a 4-1 lead early in the third period before holding off the Islanders’ rally. With four assists, Roman Josi led a group of players with multi-point games to power the team to their third straight victory. While many players have stepped up their game, three of note have been a major part of the team’s recent success.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Have 3 Good Trade Partners to Look At
With Mike Matheson returning to the lineup, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves with too many players on their team. They have put Rem Pitlick back with the Laval Rocket to make room on the roster but at some point, they will have to clear up a permanent spot so players like him get NHL time. They also have the issue with the young defensemen playing so well that they don’t want to send any to the minors, and now have eight defensemen on the main roster.
The Hockey Writers
Stars News & Rumors: Point Streaks, Pavelski, & Gurianov
Over a month into the 2022-23 National Hockey League season, the Dallas Stars are no strangers to the road. Through 16 games, the Stars have only played six contests at home in the American Airlines Center. When their current road stint comes to a close Thursday night against the Florida Panthers, Dallas will have played 11 of their first 17 games on the road, desperate for a prolonged period in front of their home fans.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Jonatan Berggren Has Arrived!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Horvat, Sedins & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bruce Boudreau’s future with the organization is in question. Additionally, president Jim Rutherford discusses Bo Horvat’s contract negotiation after the captain’s hot start. Also, the Sedins and Roberto Luongo were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Need to Send Wright Back to the OHL
After being scratched for the fourth straight game and eighth in his last ten, it’s time to ask why Shane Wright is still with the Seattle Kraken. The way Seattle has deployed the 2022 fourth overall pick so far this season is puzzling and could have serious implications for his career in the future. At this point, keeping him on the roster does more harm than help, and it would be best to send him down to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Finding Great Value With Jordie Benn
When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Jordie Benn in the offseason, many thought that he was going to be a depth defender rotating in on the blue line. Given how the Maple Leafs are dealing with a difficult situation with Jake Muzzin and the concerns surrounding his cervical spine injury, Benn has been able to get into the lineup. While the depth on defense is becoming a concern with their overall performance, Benn’s play has become a welcoming addition. For the most part, he’s been able to do what Muzzin does as he plays a very similar style.
The Hockey Writers
Josh Morrissey’s Top 5 Moments as a Winnipeg Jet
Ever since Josh Morrissey played his first full season with the Winnipeg Jets in 2016-17, it’s hard to imagine the team without him. The alternate captain has become a staple on the roster. Let’s take a look at five of Morrissey’s best moments as a Jet. 1....
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Kyrou and O’Reilly Bounce Backs Fueling Team’s Win Streak
The St. Louis Blues are starting to get their 2022-23 season back on track. They’ve won four straight, including road wins against the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche. There are multiple reasons why the Blues have found their game, but scoring more goals might be the biggest reason. Outside of that, it’s been nice to see Jordan Binnington find his way. He’s been in the net in all four wins and was fantastic against the Golden Knights and Avalanche, specifically.
Penguins vs. Wild, Game 17: Lines, Notes and How to Watch
ST. PAUL — The dark and snowy Minnesota nights are a fitting stop for the current Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3) season. The Penguins are mired in a dark slump with just two wins in their last 11 games. Coach Mike Sullivan shuffled his top lines on Wednesday at practice in another attempt to jumpstart his team’s season. The Minnesota Wild (7-7-1) are also scuffling and outside the playoff seedings in the Western Conference. The teams will face off Thursday at the XCEL Energy Center.
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Prospects I’m Most Thankful For
Over the past several years Steve Yzerman has re-stocked the prospect cupboards of the Detroit Red Wings. It’s to the point where it’s almost an embarrassment of riches. We are seeing the fruits of that already with the incredible play last season of Moritz Seider, and the arrival of Elmer Soderblom this season.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Should Target 3 Blue Jackets Players in Horvat Trade
The Vancouver Canucks wanted to get off to a good start in 2022-23 and avoid the drama and turmoil of last season. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened and they are on pace to post an even worse record by the time Dec. 6 (the date Travis Green was fired) rolls around. Currently 5-9-3 and two points ahead of last place held by the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks, some fans and analysts have uttered the word “rebuild” coupled with the suggestion that only Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes should be considered untouchable.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Line Combinations & Player Movements for Devils’ Game
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, the team takes on a surprising New Jersey Devils’ team that is second to the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference with a 13-3-0 record. The Maple Leafs will be trying to stop the Devils from winning their 11th straight game tonight.
The Hockey Writers
Impressive Canadiens Have Competition at Bottom of Standings
It’s not a stretch to say the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 season isn’t going as expected, with the Habs in the middle of the standings. Heading in, it was clear the Habs are rebuilding, but an 8-8-1 record to start the season has many suggesting they should do whatever it takes to make the playoffs.
