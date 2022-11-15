Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Electric Truck Stops In 2035 Will Need As Much Juice As A Small Town, Report Claims
Electric power has already transformed the passenger car market, and big trucks are next. Tesla will officially unveil its Semi EV on December 1 and hopes to pump out up to 50,000 electric trucks per year as early as 2024. And it’s far from the only company electrifying commercial vehicles.
Autoblog
Carvana holders brace for worst with credit risk, losses mounting
It took Carvana Co. just a few years to grow from a startup to the second-biggest used car seller in the US. Its downfall may be even faster. The company burned through $2 billion of cash over the six months ended March 31 by one measure, and some analysts forecast it will be broke by the end of 2023. Secondhand car prices are dropping at the swiftest clip in decades, slashing Carvana’s potential revenue from autos it planned to sell. And borrowing to keep going is getting harder as interest rates rise and money managers become choosier about who they lend to.
Autoblog
Used-car retailer Carvana cuts another 1,500 jobs
Used-car retailer Carvana Co is cutting another 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, at a time when demand for used cars has waned on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages. The company, whose shares were down 5.4% in late morning trade, has...
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz to pay $5.5 million to settle Arizona diesel ad case
WASHINGTON — German automaker Mercedes-Benz and auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC have agreed to pay a total of about $6 million to resolve a lawsuit over diesel advertising claims, the U.S. state of Arizona said on Friday. Under the proposed settlement, Mercedes-Benz will pay $2.8 million in consumer restitution,...
This App Just Made It Easier for Couples and Families to Manage Money Together
If you want to better manage your finances, budgeting apps may be useful.
Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
Mortgage rates experienced their largest weekly drop in nearly 40 years this week, easing potential buyers' monthly payments.
Autoblog
VinFast VF6, VF7 debut in L.A., and a sports car could be added to lure U.S. buyers
The four EVs, which ranged in size from small five-passenger crossovers to large seven-passenger SUVs, is part of the company's effort to resonate with U.S. consumers. In an EV market that now has just about every automaker jumping in, it may take more than simply offering SUVs. Although choice is part of the plan, according to Craig Westbrook, the chief service officer of VinFast U.S.
