Autoblog

Carvana holders brace for worst with credit risk, losses mounting

It took Carvana Co. just a few years to grow from a startup to the second-biggest used car seller in the US. Its downfall may be even faster. The company burned through $2 billion of cash over the six months ended March 31 by one measure, and some analysts forecast it will be broke by the end of 2023. Secondhand car prices are dropping at the swiftest clip in decades, slashing Carvana’s potential revenue from autos it planned to sell. And borrowing to keep going is getting harder as interest rates rise and money managers become choosier about who they lend to.
Autoblog

Used-car retailer Carvana cuts another 1,500 jobs

Used-car retailer Carvana Co is cutting another 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, at a time when demand for used cars has waned on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages. The company, whose shares were down 5.4% in late morning trade, has...
Autoblog

Mercedes-Benz to pay $5.5 million to settle Arizona diesel ad case

WASHINGTON — German automaker Mercedes-Benz and auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC have agreed to pay a total of about $6 million to resolve a lawsuit over diesel advertising claims, the U.S. state of Arizona said on Friday. Under the proposed settlement, Mercedes-Benz will pay $2.8 million in consumer restitution,...
ARIZONA STATE
Autoblog

VinFast VF6, VF7 debut in L.A., and a sports car could be added to lure U.S. buyers

The four EVs, which ranged in size from small five-passenger crossovers to large seven-passenger SUVs, is part of the company's effort to resonate with U.S. consumers. In an EV market that now has just about every automaker jumping in, it may take more than simply offering SUVs. Although choice is part of the plan, according to Craig Westbrook, the chief service officer of VinFast U.S.
LOS ANGELES, CA

