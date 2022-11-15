ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So, Why Can’t This Flyers Team Score?

As this season is progressing and the losses are mounting for the team, one thing is abundantly clear: the Flyers can’t score goals. They can’t do it. They are competitive enough. They are not getting blown out 7-1 in games. So, even when the head coach says that the team sucks, it is only a partial truth. Defensively, the team is playing rather well. Offensively…Coach Tortorella has hit it right on the nose.
