As this season is progressing and the losses are mounting for the team, one thing is abundantly clear: the Flyers can’t score goals. They can’t do it. They are competitive enough. They are not getting blown out 7-1 in games. So, even when the head coach says that the team sucks, it is only a partial truth. Defensively, the team is playing rather well. Offensively…Coach Tortorella has hit it right on the nose.

BOSTON, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO