Killingly, CT

Danielson man strikes pole, dies in Killingly crash

By Olivia Perreault
 4 days ago

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after crashing into a utility pole in Killingly on Tuesday, state police said.

According to police, a car was traveling northbound on Maple Street, just ahead of Gladys Street, around 1:30 a.m. when it went out of the lane while driving around a curve. The car crashed into a utility pole in the right shoulder.

Police said the driver, identified as 22-year-old Dylan Field of Danielson, died at the scene.

According to officials, the weather conditions at the time of the crash were clear and roadway conditions were dry.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is urged to state police’s Troop D at (860) 779-4900.

