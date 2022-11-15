Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Related
Lamar Jackson responds to Baker Mayfield’s quote about his mom
Baker Mayfield once famously said he was intimidated by Lamar Jackson’s mother. Jackson himself found out about that for the first time on Wednesday. Jackson was asked Wednesday about Mayfield’s joking admission that he found Jackson’s mother Felicia Jones to be a thoroughly intimidating figure. Jackson was remarkably unaware of this, and clearly found it hilarious.
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
fantasypros.com
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight
Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
What's up with Roethlisberger's criticism of Kenny Pickett?
Ben Roethlisberger criticized Kenny Pickett’s performance against the New Orleans Saints on the latest edition of his podcast, as the Steelers great continues to critique his successor.
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers
The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning after the team returned to Nashville. Police...
Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team
The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
WGRZ TV
Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
Two former Cleveland Browns signed by Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have officially signed former Cleveland Browns' defensive end Takk McKinley and wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the active roster.
Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision On Bills vs. Browns Game In Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills are the home team this Sunday vs. the Browns, but that doesn't exactly mean they'll be playing at home. In wake of major snowstorm hitting the Buffalo area to end this week, the NFL is moving the Week 11 game. The NFL has announce the Bills vs. Browns game is moving ...
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Ryan Day Reveals He's Not Expecting Ohio State Star To Return From Injury This Season
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is focused on getting his undefeated Buckeyes as far as possible in the upcoming playoffs, but it sounds like he has tempered expectations on having Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to contribute. "I wouldn't say expecting," Day told the press Thursday on the junior ...
Yardbarker
Fans React To Location Change For Browns Vs. Bills Game
Given the daunting weather forecast for the Buffalo area, it was a wise decision on the part of the NFL to make the location change to Detriot for the Week 11 Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game. Fans had hilarious reactions to the change that are guaranteed to give anyone...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears wide receiver ruled out vs Falcons
The Chicago Bears will be without a blocking wide receiver. The Chicago Bears offense has been playing well the past few weeks. One complaint about the group is that they could be more effective in the passing game. Quarterback Justin Fields is breaking records on the ground. But the team has struggled with wide receiver play and pass blocking to help the second-year quarterback make a leap in that department.
Watch: Bengals Release Hype Video Featuring 'White Bengal' Uniforms Ahead of Matchup With Steelers
Cincinnati is 1-0 in the White Bengal uniforms this season
FOX Sports
Rested Bengals face rejuvented Steelers to begin stretch run
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals began the season with momentum and a fair amount of swag thanks to their stunning run to the Super Bowl a year ago. The Pittsburgh Steelers took it all away in the span of 3 1/2 hours in Week 1. Producing seven sacks and five turnovers while pulling off a 23-20 upset will do that.
Comments / 0