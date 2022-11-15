Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 11 will feature a battle between the teams that won the AFC and NFC regular-season titles in 2021. While neither the Titans nor the Packers look quite as good as they did last year, this contest was set up to be one of the marquee Thursday night games of the season. It could certainly be a competitive one given the way that these two teams match up against one another.
Yardbarker
Ndamukong Suh Announces New Team With 1 Emoji
The rich get richer, so they say. With an impressive 8-1 record, the Eagles are off to a hot start on the year. While their defense is only allowing 18.6 points per game, adding depth, especially for the playoffs, is crucial to any roster. Suh’s Track Record. Depending on...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters lays out everything you need to know going into Week 11. We'll tell you what games, players and matchups to watch out for, as well as give a prediction for each game coming up this week. Thursday, Nov. 17. Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Green...
Keyshawn Johnson 'Beefing' With Star NFL Wide Receiver
Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill appears to dislike ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson so much that he can't even spell his name. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the NFL's fastest man asked "Why is Keshawn Johnson on TV," with a pair of laughing emojis. Johnson largely chose to sidestep the beef in the...
Lions provide updates on first-round pick, former Pro Bowl WR
Coming off their second straight win, the Lions made some notable transactions Wednesday. They designated Romeo Okwara and DJ Chark for return. In his third season with Detroit, Okwara has been on the team’s reserve/PUP list all season. He has been recovering from a torn Achilles for more than 13 months. Chark has been out since Week 3. The free agency pickup his now missed 19 games over the past two seasons.
Sporting News
Why is Bills vs. Browns being played in Detroit? Buffalo weather forces NFL to move Week 11 game to Ford Field
NFL fans will be disappointed to learn that the league's first potential "snow game" of the season won't occur after all. The Bills vs. Browns game, which was originally expected to be played in Buffalo, won't be held there after all. This comes as Buffalo and the surrounding areas are set to be rocked by a snowstorm in the days leading up to the contest.
Sporting News
Jason Kelce shares why obvious Dallas Goedert face mask penalty in Eagles vs. Commanders actually wasn't a penalty
The Eagles dropped their first game of the season Monday against the Commanders, but it wasn't without controversy. With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were threatening in Commanders territory before their drive was undone by a Dallas Goedert fumble. While the eventual scoop-and-score was reviewed and overturned, NFL fans couldn't help but notice the non-reviewable, blatant facemask on Goedert.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
Sporting News
Titans offensive coordinator arrested, charged with DUI after win vs. Packers
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence apparently minutes after landing back in Nashville after Tennessee's "Thursday Night Football" win against the Packers. WSMV reported Downing was pulled over early Friday morning by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Williamson County at 2:30 a.m. CT, for...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 11: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Before you set your NFL Week 10 fantasy lineups, check out the busts, breakouts, sleepers, and more from the Sportscasting NFL experts. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 11: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Packers Receive Massive Injury Update Ahead Of Titans’ Matchup
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans tonight in a very clear must-win game at Lambeau Field, there are major injury issues that will hamper their chances of a win. Among those injury issues are Rashan Gary, Romeo Doubs, Eric Stokes, and Randall Cobb. Thankfully, they received some huge injury news just before game time.
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
Buffalo snowstorm: Snow total at Bills stadium as tall as Josh Allen
Orchard Park, where the Bills' Highmark Stadium is located, was the hardest-hit town in Western New York, according to snow totals released by the National Weather Service.
Sporting News
What NFL games are on Thanksgiving in 2022? TV schedule, times, channels for all three games
Thanksgiving is one of the best days of the year for football fans, as the NFL has a tradition of playing on the holiday. It began 88 years ago in 1934 and has continued annually save for a five-year interruption due to World War II. The Lions and the Cowboys...
Sporting News
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Chiefs-Chargers NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments — Patrick Mahomes, Austin Ekeler & some strong sleepers
The NFL Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football features MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) against 2020 Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-4). With injuries mounting for both sides and Kansas City favored by five points, this is a tough one to bet. However, it's a great opportunity to make a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we'll do today.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: The Jets are soaring, Bears are roaring, and more bets
The NFL is now in Week 11, and the stakes are only getting higher as teams begin to jostle for playoff positions. After their bye week, my New York Jets are back on the slate this week with a matchup against their nemesis in New England. There are no surprises here, as you know who I'm putting my money behind.
Sporting News
Best NFL Bets Week 11: Cowboys over Vikings, Packers stacking wins, Browns cover in Buffalo, Chargers surprise Chiefs, 49ers stifle Cardinals in Mexico
As we enter Week 11 of the NFL season, we have quite the roller coaster to reflect on. Some weeks have been massively successful on the betting front; others have been washes; a couple have been abject failures. But that's betting! Sometimes logic and reason get thrown out the window and "any given Sunday" takes over. Still, we must trust and maintain the process: Find the bets that yield the most value, analyze the trends to ensure they offer the best chances of winning, and turn them over to you via this column.
Sporting News
Patriots vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 11
The Patriots look to remain above .500 as they host the second-place Jets in an AFC East matchup in Week 11 (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Both teams enter Week 11 off byes and meet for the final time in the regular season after the Patriots secured a 22-17 road victory over the Jets in Week 8.
Sporting News
Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition
The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Green Bay Packers Christian Watson’s Fiancée, Lakyn Adkins
Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson has been named NFL Rookie of the Week for week 10 of the 2022 season. He is the second from the team to win the award this season and has a promising NFL future ahead of him. Watson has been a shining star off the field, too, as he proposed to his fiancée. Now fans are curious to know more about Christian Watson’s fiancée, Lakyn Adkins. So we delve into the background of the footballer’s soon-to-be-wife in this Lakyn Adkins wiki.
