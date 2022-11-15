Read full article on original website
Sporting News
'Fake' fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: The claims, Qatar’s response and which supporters are travelling
More than one million football fans are expected to descend on a country with a population of less than three million as Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup, but organisers have been accused of paying ‘fake fans’ to attend the controversial event. Videos circulated on social media in...
Sporting News
When is England vs Iran at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time and odds
England, one of the favourites to go all the way in Qatar, kick-off their World Cup campaign with a tricky test against Iran. Having fallen in the semi-finals and final of their last two major tournaments, the Three Lions will be desperate to go one better and claim their first major trophy since 1966.
Sporting News
'Rome without the Colosseum' - Totti torn up about Italy missing World Cup 2022
Italy legend Francesco Totti expressed sadness about Italy's absence from Qatar 2022, suggesting the tournament would not be the same without them. Roma icon, Totti, has said that a World Cup without the four-time champions is like, "Rome without the Colosseum". Totti, who won the most coveted trophy in football...
Sporting News
How to fill out World Cup bracket 2022: Sample and tips to help you make the best picks
The FIFA World Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events across the entire globe, and with those eyeballs comes plenty of fun and games!. One of the most enjoyable experiences for football fans is to fill out a full World Cup bracket and watch as your predictions come to life — or, more likely, watch them crash and burn! Both are fun, if you can try not to take your picks too seriously. The fun is in the thrill of the match, after all!
Sporting News
What time is Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy today? Schedule, main card start time for MF & DAZN: X Series 3 boxing fight
Following a last-minute change in opponent, Hasim Rahman Jr. is set to fight on the third installment of KSI’s MF & DAZN: X Series on November 19. Rahman faces former NFL star Greg Hardy inside Texas’ Moody Center. Hardy replaces former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, who...
Sporting News
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
England vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby score and updates from autumn international as All Blacks get early tries
England and New Zealand square off at Twickenham in one of international rugby’s most glamorous fixtures, where a pair of players will become Test centurions.England captain Owen Farrell and All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick will reach three figures of international caps won as the sides meet in a mouth-watering autumn international match-up.They haven’t faced each other since a memorable semi-final at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, arguably the high point of the Eddie Jones era, when England completely outclassed their opponents to notch a 19-7 win and book their spot in the final.With the next World Cup on the horizon,...
Sporting News
When is the World Cup final? 2022 Date, kick off time as FIFA champion to be crowned in Qatar
The FIFA World Cup final is a global event, and one of the most-watched sporting events across the world. For the 2022 World Cup, that will be no different, although the timing will be unusual as the final in Qatar will be staged during the run-up to the December holiday season.
Sporting News
Why are there protests against Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup? Explaining how migrant worker treatment, LGBTQ+ concerns and other issues are in the spotlight
A day before Qatar kicked off their home World Cup against Ecuador, FIFA president Gianni Infantino struck a defiant, bullish and erratic tone. Speaking at a news conference, Infantino launched into a wide-ranging and often peculiar address in defence of a tournament that has attracted sustained criticism since FIFA controversially awarded the hosting rights back in 2010.
Sporting News
Ranking the best 2022 World Cup jerseys: The top 10 kits on display in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to deliver some exciting football on the pitch. Aside from stunning goals and star players, each team will also be wearing fresh kits designed to catch the attention of fans. With so many eyes on the World Cup every four years,...
Sporting News
Soccer holiday gift guide: World Cup ideas for what to get a fan of the beautiful game
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaching quickly, fans are in the football mood. Breaking from historical tradition, this year's tournament is being held across November and December, leading into the holiday season. So while you get in the World Cup mood, get in the giving mood as well with...
Sporting News
Mexico, Raul Jimenez with plenty to worry about at World Cup 2022 after defeat to Sweden in warmup friendly
Mexico fell to Sweden 2-1 on Wednesday in their final action before the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins. After a year of frustrating results and pressure on head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, the World Cup squad did little to quell the noise heading into the tournament in Qatar. An Alexis...
Sporting News
Qatar World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for the host nation
Qatar will compete in their first-ever World Cup at the 2022 tournament, and as the host nation they will be aiming to provide a shock. Qatar qualified automatically for the event by virtue of being handed the right to host the tournament, having fallen in the final round of World Cup qualifying in 2018.
Sporting News
USA vs. Wales prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022
In what is likely the game to decide one of Group B's two qualifiers, the United States and Wales open their tournament with a critical matchup on the tournament's first full day. It's rare that such a vital match is played this early in the tournament, but with the U.S....
Sporting News
Who does Cristiano Ronaldo play for? What to know about soccer star's team at World Cup 2022
It's been a turbulent few months for soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 was linked with a move away from Manchester United throughout the summer. He ultimately stayed, but it hasn't helped him get into manager Eric Ten Hag's good graces. He's featured sparsely in the Premier League, leading him to give an incendiary tell-all interview to Piers Morgan.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
