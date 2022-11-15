ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

When is England vs Iran at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time and odds

England, one of the favourites to go all the way in Qatar, kick-off their World Cup campaign with a tricky test against Iran. Having fallen in the semi-finals and final of their last two major tournaments, the Three Lions will be desperate to go one better and claim their first major trophy since 1966.
Sporting News

'Rome without the Colosseum' - Totti torn up about Italy missing World Cup 2022

Italy legend Francesco Totti expressed sadness about Italy's absence from Qatar 2022, suggesting the tournament would not be the same without them. Roma icon, Totti, has said that a World Cup without the four-time champions is like, "Rome without the Colosseum". Totti, who won the most coveted trophy in football...
Sporting News

How to fill out World Cup bracket 2022: Sample and tips to help you make the best picks

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events across the entire globe, and with those eyeballs comes plenty of fun and games!. One of the most enjoyable experiences for football fans is to fill out a full World Cup bracket and watch as your predictions come to life — or, more likely, watch them crash and burn! Both are fun, if you can try not to take your picks too seriously. The fun is in the thrill of the match, after all!
The Independent

England vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby score and updates from autumn international as All Blacks get early tries

England and New Zealand square off at Twickenham in one of international rugby’s most glamorous fixtures, where a pair of players will become Test centurions.England captain Owen Farrell and All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick will reach three figures of international caps won as the sides meet in a mouth-watering autumn international match-up.They haven’t faced each other since a memorable semi-final at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, arguably the high point of the Eddie Jones era, when England completely outclassed their opponents to notch a 19-7 win and book their spot in the final.With the next World Cup on the horizon,...
Sporting News

Why are there protests against Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup? Explaining how migrant worker treatment, LGBTQ+ concerns and other issues are in the spotlight

A day before Qatar kicked off their home World Cup against Ecuador, FIFA president Gianni Infantino struck a defiant, bullish and erratic tone. Speaking at a news conference, Infantino launched into a wide-ranging and often peculiar address in defence of a tournament that has attracted sustained criticism since FIFA controversially awarded the hosting rights back in 2010.
Sporting News

Ranking the best 2022 World Cup jerseys: The top 10 kits on display in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to deliver some exciting football on the pitch. Aside from stunning goals and star players, each team will also be wearing fresh kits designed to catch the attention of fans. With so many eyes on the World Cup every four years,...
Sporting News

USA vs. Wales prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022

In what is likely the game to decide one of Group B's two qualifiers, the United States and Wales open their tournament with a critical matchup on the tournament's first full day. It's rare that such a vital match is played this early in the tournament, but with the U.S....
Sporting News

Who does Cristiano Ronaldo play for? What to know about soccer star's team at World Cup 2022

It's been a turbulent few months for soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 was linked with a move away from Manchester United throughout the summer. He ultimately stayed, but it hasn't helped him get into manager Eric Ten Hag's good graces. He's featured sparsely in the Premier League, leading him to give an incendiary tell-all interview to Piers Morgan.
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...

