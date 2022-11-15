ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman jumps to her death from RFK Bridge

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 4 days ago

A woman fatally jumped from the RFK Bridge early Tuesday, authorities said.

The woman – believed to be in her 30s – leaped from the Queens side of the span around 3 a.m., cops said.

She was pulled out of the East River alive by NYPD Harbor officers and taken to the Astoria Ferry Dock, police said.

From there, she was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity was not immediately known.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

New York Post

