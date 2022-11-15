Read full article on original website
cTrader Mobile 4.6 Delivers Shared Account Access Functionality & Multiple Charting Improvements
Spotware is delighted to announce the launch of its cTrader Mobile 4.6 version, which takes trading to a whole new level by unveiling the user-anticipated shared account access functionality, as well as multiple valuable improvements of charting: drawing style via taps, 7 new drawings, magnet mode, and chart-related menu settings improvement.
An Incredible Trading Experience with New Possibilities: B2Broker Expands Its Turnkey Brokerage Solutions Integrating Centroid Technology
B2Broker, a global liquidity provider for Cryptocurrency, Forex, CFD, and technology solutions for Brokerages and Exchanges, is thrilled to announce the addition of Centroid technology to the packages of its turnkey brokerage. B2Broker constantly strives to structure its liquidity offering using the best technology available and to give its clients...
Telegram’s TON ecosystem gains $10 million support from market maker DWF Labs
Digital asset-focused market maker DWF Labs has become a prominent supporter of the TON ecosystem. Under a new partnership with the TON Foundation, DWF Labs will support The Open Network with investment, token development, market creation, and exchange listing. The Open Network is a third-generation proof-of-stake blockchain initially designed in...
2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ features DriveWealth among top Fintechs
US-based digital trading technology company, DriveWealth, today announced it has been included in this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, which recognizes the fastest growing and most innovative technology companies in North America. Considered one of the most objective rankings, the list recognizes 500 of top media, telecommunications, life...
AvaTrade taps Capitalise.ai to provide free and easy-to-use automated FX & CFD trading
“For over 16 years, AvaTrade has prided itself on being at the forefront of trading technology. Our partnership with Capitalise.ai is just further proof of our ongoing commitment to our traders, as we continue to provide them with innovative ways to trade, apply strategies and make every trade easier to accomplish, ensuring that everyone can become a trader.”
B2BinPay Now Supports Merchant Limits, Expanding Payment Capabilities
B2BinPay keeps giving its customers additional options, a better payment experience, and more control over their purchases. The B2Broker crypto payment processor, B2BinPay, which represents one of the company’s most remarkable solutions, has officially confirmed that they now offer Merchant Invoice Limits. With this upgrade, users with “Merchant” type accounts will have the ability to create invoices for a specified amount. Also, Cardano is now supported by B2BinPay for its Enterprise clients. The site currently states that customers may also utilize this new service and that it is easily accessible. Thanks to this upgrade, B2BinPay keeps giving its customers additional options, a better payment experience, and more control over their purchases.
Tools for Brokers partners with Match-Trader to offer white label solution alternative to MetaTrader
Tools For Brokers has acquired a full server license from Match-Trade Technologies. The Match-Trader WL package includes a Branded Web platform, Branded Desktop platform, Branded Mobile platform, and Client Office with CRM. Match-Trader is a platform consisting of web, mobile and desktop apps. It works as a stand-alone independent trading...
cTrader Now Delivers the Latest News in your Native Language!
Spotware Systems is once again leading the fintech way, adding a large package of languages, available in the cTrader “News” tab. In its desire to reach international audiences, cTrader has partnered with FXStreet – a leading independent newsfeed and economic calendar provider that brings you the latest market news in your preferred language, delivering a multilingual and robust finance “News” feed for cTrader users.
Binance, OKX, BitMex and ByBit suspend Solana stablecoins
At least five crypto exchanges wrote to customers today that all deposits and withdrawals for Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC have been suspended on the Solana network. As FTX fiasco continues to roil the broader space, major crypto platforms including Binance, OKX, BitMex and ByBit said the pause is effective immediately. The two stablecoins exist on many other blockchain networks, and the suspension only applies to users looking to move either asset on Solana. Binance’s email continued to say that stablecoin deposits in other ecosystems, including Ethereum and Cronos, would not be impacted.
Indian stock brokerage Dhan joins TradingView’s list of partner brokers
The Indian market has now become much more accessible to TradingView users, who can quickly register with Dhan for brokerage services. TradingView has announced a significant milestone for the ever expanding charting platform with the addition of an Indian stock brokerage partner, Dhan. As of now, Dhan will be the...
eToro expands US presences with launch of options trading
Social investment platform eToro said it would allow its US customers to trade options at no cost, ramping up the intensity of the brokers’ fight to eliminate trading commissions. The Israel-based firm says the launch will diversify its offering to US users, which is currently focused on stocks, exchange...
Centralization Played a Big Part in FTX’s Meltdown. It’s Time for DeFi to Shine
There’s no denying the fact that the whole of 2022, particularly November, has been highly debilitating for the digital asset industry as a whole. In this regard, just a few weeks ago, FTX — widely considered to be one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world up until last month — was hit with a major scandal that caused the project to implode seemingly overnight.
Chris Soutar leaves 360T to join blockchain firm Talos
Talos, a provider of technology infrastructure for of crypto trading, has augmented its business with the appointment of Chris Soutar as its sales director. The move was made public on his LinkedIn profile, which shows that he joined the company this month and is based in London. Chris Soutar joins...
Invast Global CEO Gavin White to headline prime liquidity panel at FMLS 2022
Gavin White, Invast Global CEO, was invited to join a panel session on prime liquidity at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 taking place on 22-23 November 2022. This session will highlight some serious challenges to the liquidity provision in the financial markets and bold potential solutions. Since its launch...
Truist Wealth launches self-directed investing platform Truist Trade
“Whether used to manage all or a portion of a portfolio, Truist Trade provides clients the added control of a self-directed account that is delivered by a seamless process from account opening through the trading experience.”. Truist Wealth has launched Truist Trade, a self-directed investing solution that allows clients to...
Wise Business announces cashback for SMEs in UK ahead of global launch
“Small and medium-sized businesses face a tough business environment, so we want to help where we can. Giving businesses cashback on their spending is just one way we can do this. We’ll continue to do all we can to give businesses the international banking services they deserve, from providing features like cashback to building a world where money can move without borders.”
