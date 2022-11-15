Gadsden-area home prices fall 0.4% in October, with houses for sale in high demand

A typical Etowah County home listed for $225,000 in October, down 0.4% from the previous month's $226,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in October was up about 12.6% from October 2021. Etowah County's median home was 1,912 square feet for a listed price of $109 per square foot.

The Etowah County market was busy, with a median 52 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 46 days on market. The market added 124 new home listings in October, compared with the 124 added in October 2021. The market ended the month with some 234 listings of homes for sale.

High interest rates are making mortgage payments more expensive. With prevailing mortgage rates and 20% down, the mortgage payment on Etowah County's median home would cost $1,207 per month, not including insurance, closing fees, homeowner association dues or other costs, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis. A month earlier, the median home mortgage would have cost $1,167. A year earlier, the median home mortgage would have cost $686.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

What were Gadsden-area home prices in October? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Cherokee County's home prices fell 4%, to a median $277,150, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 71 days, from 65 days a month earlier. The typical 1,977-square-foot house had a list price of $181 per square foot.

Marshall County's home prices rose 1.9%, to a median $324,900, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 56 days, from 47 days a month earlier. The typical 2,298-square-foot house had a list price of $150 per square foot.

DeKalb County's home prices fell 1.4%, to a median $246,500, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 57 days, from 46 days a month earlier. The typical 1,761-square-foot house had a list price of $138 per square foot.

Calhoun County's home prices rose 1.2%, to a median $185,900, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 52 days, from 52 days a month earlier. The typical 1,840-square-foot house had a list price of $96 per square foot.

St. Clair County's home prices fell 0.9%, to a median $299,425, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 47 days, from 48 days a month earlier. The typical 1,940-square-foot house had a list price of $165 per square foot.

Blount County's home prices fell 0.9%, to a median $254,950, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 54 days, from 49 days a month earlier. The typical 1,864-square-foot house had a list price of $138 per square foot.

Across all of Alabama, median home prices were $315,000, falling 1.4% from a month earlier. The median Alabama home for sale had 1,991 square feet at list price of $152 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $425,000, down 0.5% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,876 square feet, listed at $218 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman.