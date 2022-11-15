ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye's is celebrating the holiday season with a holiday decoration contest

Buckeye Independent
Buckeye Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OSC7_0jBcDVgD00

Buckeye is celebrating the holidays with the 3rd annual  Hometown Holiday Lights contest.

Deck out your home or your business with holiday decorations, then submit a photo through our online form to get your work entered into Buckeye’s Hometown Holiday Lights Contest. Entries are open now through Dec. 7. A winner for homes and businesses will be chosen in each of the following categories:

  1. Jingle Bell Rock Award – Musical Lights displays
  2. Griswold Award – over–the-top decorations with lots of lights
  3. Decorating Award – no inflatable items

Judging will take place Dec. 15 to 18 with the winners announced on Dec. 20. Everyone who enters will receive a yard sign to let everyone know you’re a part of the contest and the winners of each category will receive a commemorative prize.

Residents can check out a map of participating holiday houses on the city’s website or via our Special Events Facebook page as soon as it becomes available. More information online at buckeyeaz.gov/holidaylights .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

This South Phoenix Event Provides Free Thanksgiving Turkeys and Meals For Families

Editor's note: This story was updated on November 17 to reflect the correct location of South Pointe Elementary School. Thanksgiving is around the corner, but stocking up on groceries could put a much bigger dent in pocketbooks this year. As of September, the retail price for turkey had increased to $6.70 per pound, compared to $3.16 per pound in 2021, according to the.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

These Arizona Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you. Fabulous Arizona compiled a list of restaurants in the area...
ARIZONA STATE
tippnews.com

The World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens Three Shows in the Valley

PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.
PHOENIX, AZ
budgettravel.com

4 Star Phoenix Resort - $106

Stay at this beautiful 4 star resort and savor incredible food, treat yourself to a relaxing spa or enjoy their award winning 18 hole golf course all while basking in the majestic mountain landscape. What You Get. Stay for two in a 1 King 1 Bedroom Suite, 2 Queen Beds...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Energetic young girl looking for loving family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Harlowe is a fun, young girl who likes a lot of things. “I like to eat Twizzlers and candy,” she said. But what I found out quickly at Fat Cats in Queen Creek is that she really, really loves the claw vending machine. And who can blame her, since it’s filled with tons of colorful and soft stuffed animals. We tried more than a few times with a setback or two.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Greyson F

New Pizza Restaurant Now Open

Grab yourself a slice of pizza at a new restaurant.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. There are plenty of pizza options out there in metro Phoenix, which is great if you’re a pizza lover and want variety. However, most of these pizza joints come from out of state, or they are chains. The majority of pizza chain restaurants come from Texas or, surprisingly, Michigan, while even the independently-owned pizza restaurants hail from California, Illinois, and even Utah. So if you’re someone who wants to find a true local pizza, that is made by locals who have called Arizona home for years, you’re in luck, as a new pizza shop has just opened up and is ready to hand prepare you your next pizza pie.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Three Major Concert Tours Announced, Coming to Arizona

If you like concerts and are looking to add a little flare to your social life, get ready for three hot performers bringing their tours to Phoenix in 2023. Latin star Marc Anthony will bring the heat to the Glendale next year and he makes a stop on his VIVIENDO tour at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Saturday, March 4.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Taylor Swift fans in Arizona vent frustration after tour ticket sale fiasco

PHOENIX - Fans of Taylor Swift in Phoenix, like some others across the country, are voicing their frustration amid the now-well publicized troubles with ticket sales for Swift's upcoming tour. "Extremely frustrating, and disappointing too," said Alexandra Lazzara. Fans, bots overwhelmed site, Ticketmaster officials said. Swift fans trying to access...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery opens 3rd Arizona location in Gilbert

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants announced at the opening of its third Arizona location in Gilbert in early 2023. As a lifestyle brand that offers upscale casual dining and wine, the vibrant suburb of Phoenix is the perfect spot for the brand’s 54th location. “Gilbert is a thriving...
GILBERT, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Centennial set for Open Division bracket after big win

For the better part of four years, the Centennial High School football program has been considered one of the best teams in the West Valley, as they had made the Open Division in both 2019 and 2020. In 2021, though, the program had a rare subpar season while under Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona school district approves 4-day school week

A school district west of Phoenix has agreed to move to a four-day school week after months of research and community feedback. In a news release from Liberty Elementary School District (LESD) on Nov. 14, it was announced the district that serves more than 4,500 students in Buckeye and Goodyear will shorten its school week.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations

A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
GILBERT, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $7.3 Million Breathtaking Estate in Paradise Valley with Resort Like Grounds is Perfect for Both Living And Entertaining

6601 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6601 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona is a privately gated estate situated on resort-like grounds featuring a domed executive office, large entertainment room, study area, theater, wet bar, butler’s pantry, and 3 gas fireplaces. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 8,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6601 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Brandon White (Phone: 602-889-2135) at HomeSmart for full support and perfect service.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
Buckeye Independent

Buckeye Independent

Buckeye, AZ
275
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source covering the town of Buckeye, Arizona, the people and places that make it one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/buckeye-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy