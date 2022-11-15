Buckeye's is celebrating the holiday season with a holiday decoration contest

Buckeye is celebrating the holidays with the 3rd annual Hometown Holiday Lights contest.

Deck out your home or your business with holiday decorations, then submit a photo through our online form to get your work entered into Buckeye’s Hometown Holiday Lights Contest. Entries are open now through Dec. 7. A winner for homes and businesses will be chosen in each of the following categories:

Jingle Bell Rock Award – Musical Lights displays Griswold Award – over–the-top decorations with lots of lights Decorating Award – no inflatable items

Judging will take place Dec. 15 to 18 with the winners announced on Dec. 20. Everyone who enters will receive a yard sign to let everyone know you’re a part of the contest and the winners of each category will receive a commemorative prize.

Residents can check out a map of participating holiday houses on the city’s website or via our Special Events Facebook page as soon as it becomes available. More information online at buckeyeaz.gov/holidaylights .