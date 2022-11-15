Read full article on original website
Related
thepennyhoarder.com
Activus Connect Is Hiring Experienced Customer Service Reps for $15 an Hour
Activus Connect, a virtual customer service company, is hiring customer service ambassadors. This is a full-time position that pays $15 per hour for training and for normal working hours. After 60 days, you will be eligible for benefits, which include medical, vision and dental insurance plus a 401(k). You will...
salestechstar.com
90% Of Companies Lose Potential Customers During the Digital Onboarding Process, According To ABBYY State of Intelligent Automation Report Q4-2022
Engagement and customer experience make up 52% of the reasons customers leave in the first 90 days. Respondents believe if the abandonment rate was reduced by 50%, it would increase customer acquisition by 29% and increase revenue by 26%. More than a third (34%) still plan to include human interaction...
turfmagazine.com
Get Equipped: Software, Part 2
Take a look at this assortment of business software that can improve and add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services. Spraye is a new software management tool that creates efficiency in your lawn spraying business by making routing simple, compliance manageable, and customer service easy. Spraye allows users to create, view, edit, and share spraying schedules with teams and customers. Spraye also integrates with weather reports so users can adjust schedules based on real time temperatures, forecasts, wind speeds, and more. Spraye automatically records every-thing from compliance reports to property notes added by technicians about each client visited and lawn sprayed. Over time, a library of information is built that comes in handy—especially for new staff. Technicians can send customized messages to customers if there’s a change in schedule, if they want to share a tip, or to follow up on a service call. Quickbooks integration allows business owners to send and track invoices with the push of a button.
salestechstar.com
Black Box Intelligence Announces GuestXM, Defining Next Generation of Customer Experience Management for Restaurants
New platform enables multi-location restaurants to quickly and accurately predict and respond to customer needs and local market trends at scale to grow their businesses. Black Box Intelligence introduces GuestXM, the restaurant industry’s first customer experience management platform to predict, correlate and manage how employee retention impacts guest experiences that drive sales.
thepennyhoarder.com
Liveops Needs Call Center Agents With 1 Year of Customer Service Experience
Liveops, a virtual contact center, is hiring call center agents to work from home in 35 states. Hourly earnings are expected to range between $12 and $17. Your hours will vary from week to week, but you will be expected to work at least 10 hours every week. You will...
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Eptura’s Workplace Scheduling Software Wins Two APPEALIE Awards for Return to Office Solutions
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Eptura, the leading worktech software solution, announced today that Condeco, its workplace scheduling product, has been recognized with two 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards in the Collaboration + Productivity and HR + Learning categories. APPEALIE Award winners are selected based on a variety of criteria, including recent product improvements, Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, customer feedback, third-party analyst research, amongst other factors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005234/en/ Condeco receives two APPEALIE SaaS Awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Restaurants Seek Single Platform to Manage Digital Experience
Think back to 2020 and 2021, when restaurant delivery was suddenly the pantry, kitchen and server to millions of Americans locked down at home. Operators fast-tracked solutions like the decision to open a digital front door that enabled diners to order online in brand-new ways. However, that heroic effort on...
crowdfundinsider.com
TrueNorth, Veriff to Power Identity Verification for Digital Transformations in Financial Services
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, announced a partnership with global financial services software development company TrueNorth. This partnership will “provide TrueNorth’s clients with seamless access to Veriff’s growing suite of identity verification (IDV) solutions for safer and enhanced digital transformation initiatives.”. TrueNorth reportedly “offers proven architectural...
salestechstar.com
Pricefx Closes Five New Wholesale Distribution Customers with SAP
The CX cloud pricing optimization solution is an SAP endorsed app. Pricefx, a global leader in cloud-native pricing software, announced it has signed five new wholesale distribution customers. These customers, including U.S. natural food distributor KeHE, selected Pricefx’s SAP endorsed app to help them deliver a better customer experience, improve margins and maximize their ERP investment.
salestechstar.com
Climb Channel Solutions Partners with Beyond Identity to Bring Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication Solution to Market
Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc., announces a partnership with Beyond Identity, to bring a passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution to its network of value-added resellers. As a leading distributor of cybersecurity solutions, Climb continues to represent proven technologies...
Developing a Cloud-Based App in 2023
Before you can start developing your cloud-based app, you need to create an MVP (minimum viable product). This is the simplest version of your cloud-based app and will require the least development time. It should also provide some basic features for your users. This way, you can focus on developing more features later.
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce and Distribution Management Integrate to Improve Omnichannel Order Orchestration for Children’s Art Brand
Distribution Management, a national third-party fulfillment and distribution provider, announces its integration and partnership with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to enhance the omnichannel strategy for Crayola. This system integration creates a holistic order management and DTC order fulfillment solution for retailers and brands,...
Crypto investor scammed by FTX: 'I made the wrong decision'
Entrepreneur and crypto investor Evan Luthra breaks down the financial loss he suffered from the shocking collapse of the crypto exchange platform, FTX.
crowdfundinsider.com
IDScan.net Teams Up with Jack Henry to Remove Barriers in Mobile Onboarding
IDScan.net announced a collaboration with Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY), a financial technology provider, to provide identity validation for digital account creation “via the Jack Henry OpenAnywhereTM platform.”. Through its collaboration with IDScan.net, Jack Henry says that it “offers the frictionless, mobile onboarding experience overwhelmingly preferred by younger consumers.”
cxmtoday.com
AI-driven Fashion Platform Shoptrue Constantly Learns Its Users’ Shopping Habits
An AI-powered online fashion marketplace, Shoptrue, is launching its website into beta with plans for a public release early next year. The site blends AI and personalized recommendations with taste-driven shopping, the company says, which helps give users a source for style inspiration as well as the ability to create and share outfit ideas with others.
datafloq.com
The Importance of Big Data in Web Development Strategy
The current public health crisis continues to disrupt industries across the globe. One of the biggest lessons that are coming out of this ordeal is the crucial role that technology plays in building resilience. Big data, perhaps one of the biggest faces of technological disruption over the past few years, has played a central role in helping startups stay alive, even before the pandemic.
Skyflow Announces Secure Data Workflows and Custom Code for Data Privacy Vault
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Today, Skyflow, the data privacy vault company, announced new functionality that allows customers to run secure workflows on sensitive customer data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005708/en/ Skyflow announces Secure Data Workflows and Custom Code for Data Privacy Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Balance Launches Shopify Integration to Provide Self-Serve Payments to US B2B Merchants
Balance, the only B2B checkout experience with real-time net terms and multiple payment methods, will support Shopify’s B2B eCommerce expansion. Balance, the leader in B2B eCommerce payments, announced a partnership integration with Shopify Inc., a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce. This integration comes just months after Shopify announced its new B2B offering in June. Shopify’s goal is to enable an easy-to-use buying experience from a single platform for both consumers and wholesale customers alike. Balance will make this possible via a payment experience customized specifically to B2B, providing the same ease and convenience as B2C. The Balance app will enable B2B merchants to offer their customers the option to defer payment by up to 60 days, and pay via multiple payment methods from ACH to credit card or check.
TechCrunch
Microsoft’s SQL Server 2022 is all about Azure
“From the very beginning, the vision [for SQL Server] really was about — databases were very complex — how do you make that extremely simple? And in many ways, I think that has been a key reason why it lasted for so long and how we’ve evolved it as well,” Rohan Kumar, Microsoft’s corporate VP for Azure Data, told me. “One of the big things that I think about with SQL Server 2022 is that we’ve made it completely cloud-connected to Azure.”
Comments / 0