WLTX.com

Cayce Police discover deadly crash while on patrol

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department is working to determine how a crash happened overnight, leaving one person dead and another injured. According to a spokesperson for the department, Cayce officers were on patrol just after midnight on Saturday when they discovered what appeared to be a single-vehicle accident near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Single-vehicle collision leaves one injured, one deceased

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One individual is dead after a collision near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 12 a.m. Cayce police officers were on patrol when they saw what appeared to be a single-vehicle incident. Officers say the vehicle was turned upside down and two...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Cayce man found safe, back with family

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department reports a missing man has been found safe. 49-year-old Charles Russell went missing during the afternoon of Wednesday, November, 16. Ashley Berendzen-Russell, the wife of Charles and an official with Cayce police confirmed to WACH Fox News that Charles is back...
CAYCE, SC
coladaily.com

24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution

A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington County coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road fatality

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident in Lexington shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Fisher, Brier Murray Hudson, 19, of Pelion, was a passenger traveling westbound on the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road just west of Lexington when the car left the roadway and overturned.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Escaped inmate from Clarendon County captured in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Clarendon County Sheriff’s office says escaped inmate Shaun Wiles has been captured in Lexington County. The U.S. Marshals office has been working to capture Wiles. He was captured Friday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s office. The 42 year old escaped from the Clarendon County...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in Old Cherokee Road crash

Lexington County officials have identified a teen who died in a single-vehicle accident late Thursday night. 19-year-old Brier Hudson, of Pelion, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Old Cherokee Road when the vehicle left the road and overturned, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office. Hudson was...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Standoff at West Columbia home ends with one dead, one rescued

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — One man was found dead after a police standoff following a domestic dispute at a West Columbia home Tuesday. Officials say one woman was rescued after an hours-long standoff at a house on the 300 block of Westgate Drive, which neighbors say began as a domestic violence incident at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Overdose deaths spike in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people died of overdoses in a single day said the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO reported a spike in overdoses in the county, the largest spike was a single 24-hour period where 11 people overdosed between Nov. 10th through the 11th. Four of those people died.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC inmate dies in cell at Columbia prison, no roommate reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has been reported dead in his cell Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd, 24, did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy will...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting

COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
COLUMBIA, SC

