wach.com
Coroner identifies man who killed himself in Lexington County domestic violence incident
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man found dead during a standoff at a Westgate Drive home on Tuesday. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Standoff at West Columbia home ends with one dead, one rescued. Coroner Margaret Fisher said 24-year-old John Thompson Greene...
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling after report of Columbia mall shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County man alleges he was racially profiled. He says the profiling happened when he was surrounded by deputies on a night when deputies were searching for a criminal suspect. Jereal Williams says security cameras outside his home captured the moment officers and deputies arrived.
WIS-TV
OPDS investigating after attempted carjacking in Orangeburg leaves one man with gunshot wound
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at around 1 p.m. in the parking lot of 1175 Boulevard Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 62-year-old man in the front driver’s side of his vehicle with wounds....
WLTX.com
Cayce Police discover deadly crash while on patrol
CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department is working to determine how a crash happened overnight, leaving one person dead and another injured. According to a spokesperson for the department, Cayce officers were on patrol just after midnight on Saturday when they discovered what appeared to be a single-vehicle accident near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway.
Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
WIS-TV
Single-vehicle collision leaves one injured, one deceased
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One individual is dead after a collision near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 12 a.m. Cayce police officers were on patrol when they saw what appeared to be a single-vehicle incident. Officers say the vehicle was turned upside down and two...
WIS-TV
Manhunt over for escaped convict in Lexington County, caught near Sharon Acres Lane
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the manhunt for an escaped convict is over. Shaun Wayne Wiles was caught near Sharon Acres Lane shortly before 1:30 p.m. Officials say Wiles was taken into custody without incident after U.S. Marshals received a tip, he was in the area. After a long search for him, Wiles was located at a residence.
wach.com
Cayce man found safe, back with family
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department reports a missing man has been found safe. 49-year-old Charles Russell went missing during the afternoon of Wednesday, November, 16. Ashley Berendzen-Russell, the wife of Charles and an official with Cayce police confirmed to WACH Fox News that Charles is back...
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
coladaily.com
Lexington County coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road fatality
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident in Lexington shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Fisher, Brier Murray Hudson, 19, of Pelion, was a passenger traveling westbound on the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road just west of Lexington when the car left the roadway and overturned.
abccolumbia.com
Escaped inmate from Clarendon County captured in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Clarendon County Sheriff’s office says escaped inmate Shaun Wiles has been captured in Lexington County. The U.S. Marshals office has been working to capture Wiles. He was captured Friday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s office. The 42 year old escaped from the Clarendon County...
wach.com
'Evil stuff': SC residents, community leaders speak out after deadly nightclub shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Some long-time Columbia residents and community leaders are up in arms about what they say is an increase in gun violence on Broad River Road after a deadly shooting happened at a popular nightclub in that area. Richland County deputies say a 34-year-old man was...
wach.com
Escaped Clarendon County inmate caught, no injuries reported
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 1:15 p.m.: An escaped Clarendon County inmate has been caught after more than a week on the run. The U.S. Marshals Service says Shaun Wiles has been arrested without incident on Sharon Acres Lane in Lexington County. After an extensive search of...
wach.com
Victim identified in Old Cherokee Road crash
Lexington County officials have identified a teen who died in a single-vehicle accident late Thursday night. 19-year-old Brier Hudson, of Pelion, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Old Cherokee Road when the vehicle left the road and overturned, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office. Hudson was...
From ill-treatment of animals to assault and battery: Sumter County suspect facing numerous charges
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in Sumter County has led to charges not only related to the incident itself but also several other issues detectives found during their investigation. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Bennie Travis Haynesworth of Wedgefield was arrested on Tuesday in part...
wach.com
Standoff at West Columbia home ends with one dead, one rescued
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — One man was found dead after a police standoff following a domestic dispute at a West Columbia home Tuesday. Officials say one woman was rescued after an hours-long standoff at a house on the 300 block of Westgate Drive, which neighbors say began as a domestic violence incident at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
WIS-TV
Overdose deaths spike in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people died of overdoses in a single day said the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO reported a spike in overdoses in the county, the largest spike was a single 24-hour period where 11 people overdosed between Nov. 10th through the 11th. Four of those people died.
wach.com
SC inmate dies in cell at Columbia prison, no roommate reported
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has been reported dead in his cell Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd, 24, did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy will...
wach.com
Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting
COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
