(Darke County, OH)--Two accused murderers have been released from the Darke County Jail. In Ohio, a Supreme Court ruling has prevented judges from considering public safety when setting a bond. That law was overwhelmingly rejected in Tuesday’s election, but it still applies until the first of the year. Dean Baker and William Fields have both posted bond are out of jail. Sheriff Mark Whittaker said Thursday that, in the interest of public safety, he was compelled to inform the public of their release.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO