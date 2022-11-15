ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert County, OH

Tens of thousands of mink sprung from Van Wert County farm

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert County said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released more than 25,000 of the small animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township, six miles north of Van Wert, according to a post from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
High speed chase ends in Crawford

A high speed chase that started in Findlay Nov. 14 and continued into Wyandot County ended with a single vehicle crash near Crawford. The suspect, identified as Michael L. Struble, 46, of Findlay, was arrested for aggravated menacing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop after an accident, according to the Findlay Police Department. Struble was issued an own recognizance bond for his charges. Felony charges for fleeing and eluding will possibly be submitted at the conclusion of the investigation, the police noted.
Crash leaves 18-wheeler dangling off overpass

HOUSTON — A crash on a Texas highway left a dramatic scene behind when a semi-truck was left dangling from an overpass. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday, when officials say a box truck left a Houston road and the 18-wheeler almost followed, KHOU reported. The...
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 28-Nov. 8

Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
SHERIFF ISSUES WARNING AFTER ACCUSED MURDERERS RELEASED

(Darke County, OH)--Two accused murderers have been released from the Darke County Jail. In Ohio, a Supreme Court ruling has prevented judges from considering public safety when setting a bond. That law was overwhelmingly rejected in Tuesday’s election, but it still applies until the first of the year. Dean Baker and William Fields have both posted bond are out of jail. Sheriff Mark Whittaker said Thursday that, in the interest of public safety, he was compelled to inform the public of their release.
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons week ending 11-13-2022

Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 11-13-2022. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).

