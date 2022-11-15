Read full article on original website
Ohio farm had 25,000- 40,000 minks released due to a breaking and entering
The Van Wert County Sheriff in Ohio released a statement saying that his Office is investigating a breaking & entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township. The Sheriff said the farm had approximately 25,000-40,000 Minks released from their cages. The Sheriff warns local residents and area farmers that Minks are carnivorous […]
Loose mink cause chain reaction in Van Wert ecosystem, $1.6 million in financial loss
WTOL-TV
Van Wert Co. Sheriff: 25 to 40 thousand minks with a diet consisting of 'fresh kills' released from farm
WANE-TV
Tens of thousands of mink sprung from Van Wert County farm
theprogressortimes.com
High speed chase ends in Crawford
A high speed chase that started in Findlay Nov. 14 and continued into Wyandot County ended with a single vehicle crash near Crawford. The suspect, identified as Michael L. Struble, 46, of Findlay, was arrested for aggravated menacing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop after an accident, according to the Findlay Police Department. Struble was issued an own recognizance bond for his charges. Felony charges for fleeing and eluding will possibly be submitted at the conclusion of the investigation, the police noted.
Crash leaves 18-wheeler dangling off overpass
HOUSTON — A crash on a Texas highway left a dramatic scene behind when a semi-truck was left dangling from an overpass. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday, when officials say a box truck left a Houston road and the 18-wheeler almost followed, KHOU reported. The...
“You will most likely be arrested” Fort Wayne Police homicide detectives discuss their high success rate
WANE 15 sat down with Sergeant Dave Klein and Sergeant Matt Wilson on Tuesday. The two said that in 2019 they were able to go from six detectives on the unit to 10. That change allowed for them to create five, two-man teams.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 28-Nov. 8
Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
1017thepoint.com
SHERIFF ISSUES WARNING AFTER ACCUSED MURDERERS RELEASED
(Darke County, OH)--Two accused murderers have been released from the Darke County Jail. In Ohio, a Supreme Court ruling has prevented judges from considering public safety when setting a bond. That law was overwhelmingly rejected in Tuesday’s election, but it still applies until the first of the year. Dean Baker and William Fields have both posted bond are out of jail. Sheriff Mark Whittaker said Thursday that, in the interest of public safety, he was compelled to inform the public of their release.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons week ending 11-13-2022
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 11-13-2022. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
