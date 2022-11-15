Read full article on original website
Theresa Y. McArthur
Theresa Y. McArthur, 60, passed away at 3:35pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 28, 1962, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of the late Frank and Yvonne (Jeffries) Jacobson, Sr. She married Glenn McArthur on December 19, 1987, in Chillicothe, Illinois, and he survives. Other survivors include two daughters: Jaime McArthur of Godfrey, Cherise “Rees” McArthur of Highland, a son and daughter in law: Christopher and Kelsi McArthur of Bethalto, eight grandchildren: Jayda, Tia, Ethan, Zoey, Bryce, Aiden, Brynnlee, Aria, four great grandchildren: Vivian, Jawan, Adair, A’Nylah, a sister and brother in law: Debbie and Doug Meehan of Littleton, Colorada, three brothers and two sisters in law: Frank and Linnea Jacobson, Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina, Leland Jacobson of Tremont, Illinois, Clyde and Crystal Jacobson of Hensley, Arkansas, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Greydon Royce Angleton
Greydon Royce Angleton, 81, passed away 12:22 pm, Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Cedar Creek of Godfrey. Born June 21, 1941 in Cave-in-Rock, IL, he was the son of William Owen and Mavis (Blakley) Angleton. He had worked and retired as a machinist for the Olin Corporation. On August 13,...
Susan L. Calmese
Susan L. Calmese, 63, died at 4:55 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at River Crossing in Alton. Born October 27, 1959 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Bert and Joan Ann Atkins Sr. She worked as a waitress for 20 years for Jason’s Restaurant and IHOP in Jennings, MO as well as worked for 10 years for Graham Packaging. She married her high school sweetheart Joseph Calmese. He preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Joanne Calmese and Christine Calmese both of Alton, a son, Joseph Calmese (Marilu) of St. Louis, MO, four grandchildren, Diego, Elena, Emilia, and Lorenzo Calmese, one brother Bert Atkins Jr., St. Louis, MO, and two sisters, Christine Emily of Alton and Cathy Atkins of St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth Paul Hierman
Kenneth Paul Hierman, 86, passed away 6:40 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at River Crossings in Alton. He attended Blair School in East Alton, graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1965, received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Fine Arts and Education from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. He served in U.S Army.
Lola V. Leggett
Lola V. Leggett, 87 of Bethalto, IL passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:42 am at Rivers Crossing in Alton, IL. She was born on October 13, 1935, in Arkansas the daughter of Ira Marshall and Victoria (Cox) Sterling. Lola married Dan P. Leggett on May 28, 1954, at East Alton General Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2017.
Thousands donated by Mustache March 4PD
The mission of the Mustache March 4PD is to continuously raise funds for local police departments utilizing a volunteer group of dedicated individuals. Their goal is to steadily increase the amount of assistance available to local agencies and increase a pro-law enforcement community. It recently handed out thousands of dollars to local police departments.
Janet Taylor
Janet S. Taylor, 64, of Madison, Illinois passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her home. She was born December 15, 1957 in Granite City, a daughter of Edith (Bouse) McIntire of Madison and the late Earl Ben Gordon. Janet cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to her beloved mom, she is survived by three sons, David Taylor of Missouri, Jeff (Brenda) Taylor of Texas and Steve Taylor of Madison; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a brother, Ben (Dorene) Gordon of Iowa; a sister, Dee Willabee of Chicago; other extended family and friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Earl McIntyre; two sisters, Rosie Gordon and Joyce Davis and a brother, Frankie Gordon.
Alva Antone Lumley
Alva Antone Lumley, 102, entered eternal life at 9:16 am on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home in Godfrey with his family by his side. He was born on May 8, 1920, in Kampsville, the son of George and Anna (Hagen) Lumley. Alva married Lorraine Klunk on September 23,...
Ellareigna Watkins
Ellareigna Paige Watkins was born and died at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She is survived by her mother, Millennia Paige Becker of Granite City; her father, Devin Allen Watkins of Granite City; maternal grandmother, Colleen (John Blaylock) Fields-Blaylock of Granite City; paternal grandmother, Angela Nagle of Granite City and paternal grandfather, Dennis Watkins of Granite City. Also surviving are maternal great grandmothers; Sylvia Fields and Rosie Griffith; maternal great grandfather, Jack Becker and paternal great grandparents, Miguel and Theresa Huitron. She is also survived by aunt and uncle, Destany & Juney Watkins; uncle, David Pyles and many aunts and uncles.
Christmas Tree lighting tonight in Alton
The 28th annual Community Tree Lighting at Lincoln Douglas Square is tonight in downtown Alton. The annual event serves as the kickoff to the local Salvation Army Tree of Lights campaign. There will also be a crafting area for the kids, and you can check out the Salvation Army’s Big Red Kettle.
Lady Redbirds Tip-Off Tournament opens tonight
-0- The Alton Lady Redbirds host a pre-Thanksgiving tournament today (FRI) and tomorrow (SAT). The Redbirds girls basketball squad will open the season tonight at 7:30 pm against the Springfield Southeast Spartans. Game one tonight at 6 pm features the Alton junior varsity team against Breese Mater Dei. Roosevelt HS...
Longtime Madison County Board members leaving
With the Madison County Board downsizing from 29 to 26 members, dozens of years of experience is leaving the board. Several longtime members chose not to run for another term. They had their last meeting Wednesday night and were recognized for their service. Among them are Bruce Malone of Alton and Mike Walters of Godfrey.
United Way’s Community Christmas is underway
The United Way’s “Community Christmas” is underway. Businesses in the Riverbend are once again setting out donation boxes. You can drop off items at any participating location, as well as the United Way office in East Alton. The program runs through early December. The United Way’s Erin...
Grafton Museum project manager honored
The Grafton City Council has thanked a long-time volunteer for her work in guiding the process of creating the city’s new museum. Lou Lenkman received a Certificate of Appreciation from Mayor Mike Morrow at Tuesday’s council meeting, thanking her for “outstanding service and leadership” as Project Manager for the Edward Amburg Historical Museum.
Loading Dock ice rink opens Saturday
If you are heading to Grafton this weekend, you'll be able to lace up your ice skates. The Loading Dock has again converted its warehouse into an ice-skating rink, and the plan is to have it open for customers starting today (Sat). Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and...
Police seek suspect after abduction and rape
Police have released a sketch of a suspect who is wanted for abducting a woman who was sitting in her car outside a coffee shop last Friday morning in Collinsville, and then sexually assaulted her. The victim was forced to drive away at knifepoint and was later raped, then taken back to the Collinsville Crossing shopping center where the suspect fled on foot and the victim called police.
Service reductions off the table at MCT
Citing a lack of drivers, Madison County Transit had been considering reducing service early next year. One month ago, MCT was about 30 drivers short of where they needed to be. Thanks to an “all-hands-on-deck” effort, several drivers have been hired, meaning a service reduction will not be needed at this time.
City lays out plans for next round of ARPA fund spending
The City of Alton recently held a pair of community forums to address how the city is spending its ARPA funding, and what the plan is going forward. The federal guidelines for what the money can be spent on is extremely strict, so Alton Mayor David Goins says he and his administration made efforts to consider projects and purchases that would stabilize the city’s budget, making critical investments in public health, safety, economic recovery, and equity.
