Oregon Hires Former Portland State Athletic Director Valerie Johnson As Deputy Athletic Director, Senior Women’s Administrator

Salem Legislature: Democrats will have weaker majorities and a new governor at the outset of the 2023 legislative session. Republicans feel let down. Democrat from Portland and former House Speaker Tina Kotek is the new governor. Although the GOP is still in the minority in both the House and the Senate, their situation has changed from the previous four years, when Democrats were able to pass the majority of legislation without compromising or occasionally even talking with Republicans.

SALEM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO