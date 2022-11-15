ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcountry1057.com

Columbia Police Department Entrapment Collision

The Columbia Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident with entrapment, Wednesday evening, November 16, on Greensburg Street between Paul Mann Road and Adventist Road. The accident occurred when operator, Lewis Wheeler, 79, of Columbia swerved to miss an animal in the roadway which resulted in him losing control of...
COLUMBIA, KY
k105.com

KSP arrests Leitchfield woman, Green Co. man on drug charges

A Leitchfield woman and a Greensburg man with felony convictions have been arrested in Grayson County on multiple drug charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Crystal G. Vigil and 47-year-old Jonathan B. Clark during a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. According to the arrest citation, on Monday morning...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

Allegedly high Clarkson woman claiming to be ‘Lady Liberty’ arrested after driving with 2 infants in car

A Clarkson woman has been jailed after being accused of driving while high on drugs with two infants in the vehicle. On Sunday night at approximately 9:35, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 with faulty equipment traveling in the 300 block of Millerstown Road. Jones conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway on-ramp, according to the arrest citation.
CLARKSON, KY
wymt.com

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
MONTICELLO, KY
WBKO

One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow

Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17. Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co....
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Wooldridge hired as newest sheriff’s deputy

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy. Gerald Gwinn Wooldridge II, a Russell County native, was sworn in as the newest member of the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Wooldridge brings 17 years of experience to the department, previously serving with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

EXCLUSIVE: Juvenile facility employees, former employees speak out

Whistleblowers paint picture of youth neglect, danger for staff. Editor’s note: The Community Voice rarely includes anonymous sources but is making an exception in this case to allow employees a chance to speak out about conditions of concern at the Adair Youth Development Center. At least two people supported each claim in this article.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Teenager fatally shot during domestic assault in Sumner County

A teenager was shot dead in a senseless act of gun violence and the bullet was for someone else following a domestic assault. Monday, Sumner County Schools identified the student as Sophomore Bobby Transou. Teenager fatally shot during domestic assault in …. A teenager was shot dead in a senseless...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wnky.com

Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating cold case

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says officials are actively investigating a cold case from the year 2000. The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is investigating the disappearance of Peggy Sue Ashley. The sheriff’s office says Ashley’s last known location was in Scottsville in the early morning hours on July 29, 2000.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy