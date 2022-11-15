Read full article on original website
kcountry1057.com
Columbia Police Department Entrapment Collision
The Columbia Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident with entrapment, Wednesday evening, November 16, on Greensburg Street between Paul Mann Road and Adventist Road. The accident occurred when operator, Lewis Wheeler, 79, of Columbia swerved to miss an animal in the roadway which resulted in him losing control of...
k105.com
Leitchfield FD battles huge outbuilding fire that destroyed multiple vehicles, many other items
A large outbuilding and its contents, including vehicles and equipment, have been destroyed in a fire on Sunbeam Road. Friday morning at 1:06, the Leitchfield Fire Department responded to the outbuilding fire in the 1900 block of Sunbeam Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found one side of the building fully engulfed in flames.
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Russell County Man And Woman After Shots Fired Into Residence
On Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 at 3:10 pm, Adair County 911 received a call from a residence in the 5000 block of KY 80 East. The caller advised that an unknown male was shooting at his house and that they had broken into his camper in the driveway. Upon the...
k105.com
KSP arrests Leitchfield woman, Green Co. man on drug charges
A Leitchfield woman and a Greensburg man with felony convictions have been arrested in Grayson County on multiple drug charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Crystal G. Vigil and 47-year-old Jonathan B. Clark during a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. According to the arrest citation, on Monday morning...
k105.com
Allegedly high Clarkson woman claiming to be ‘Lady Liberty’ arrested after driving with 2 infants in car
A Clarkson woman has been jailed after being accused of driving while high on drugs with two infants in the vehicle. On Sunday night at approximately 9:35, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 with faulty equipment traveling in the 300 block of Millerstown Road. Jones conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway on-ramp, according to the arrest citation.
WBKO
KSP investigates fatal crash in Barren Co. that left 1 dead and others injured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today just after 8:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police were requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a collision in Barren County on Burkesville Road. The investigation shows that Heather E. Slater, 44 of Edmonton, was operating a 2015 Dodge Caravan westbound on...
wymt.com
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
WBKO
One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow
Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17. Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co....
Elizabethtown police warns community of 'unusual' insurance scam; Here's what to know
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown police are warning neighbors about an "unusual" scam in the area. In a Facebook post, the department said a women in Radcliff reached out saying she was receiving calls and texts from a 270 number from someone who identified themselves as working for a health insurance company.
lakercountry.com
Wooldridge hired as newest sheriff’s deputy
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy. Gerald Gwinn Wooldridge II, a Russell County native, was sworn in as the newest member of the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Wooldridge brings 17 years of experience to the department, previously serving with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office...
Wave 3
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI is now investigating an incident involving the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office for possible civil rights violations, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a cruiser’s dash camera. The video shows...
k105.com
Hardin Co. woman allegedly on drugs hits vehicle head-on, killing 2 small children, seriously injuring pregnant mother
A Hardin County woman allegedly under the influence of drugs has been arrested after she struck a vehicle head-on, killing an infant and toddler and seriously injuring their pregnant mother. Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, has been charged with two counts of murder, first-degree assault and DUI. Chapman is...
k105.com
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
Wave 3
Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness against impaired driving
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - After a Sunday afternoon crash in Hardin County killed two children and injured their mother, a man who has experienced that loss in the past is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward told WAVE News Angela...
Wave 3
Hardin County woman gets another driver’s RiverLink bill after license plate mix up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A license plate mix-up has one Hardin County woman footing the bill for another driver. Now she’s driving in circles trying to figure out how it happened. Jasmine Via bought a new car in August. She’s been waiting for her license plate to come since...
Wave 3
KSP: Washington County man charged with criminal abuse of 1-month-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had...
adairvoice.com
EXCLUSIVE: Juvenile facility employees, former employees speak out
Whistleblowers paint picture of youth neglect, danger for staff. Editor’s note: The Community Voice rarely includes anonymous sources but is making an exception in this case to allow employees a chance to speak out about conditions of concern at the Adair Youth Development Center. At least two people supported each claim in this article.
WKRN
Teenager fatally shot during domestic assault in Sumner County
A teenager was shot dead in a senseless act of gun violence and the bullet was for someone else following a domestic assault. Monday, Sumner County Schools identified the student as Sophomore Bobby Transou. Teenager fatally shot during domestic assault in …. A teenager was shot dead in a senseless...
wnky.com
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating cold case
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says officials are actively investigating a cold case from the year 2000. The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is investigating the disappearance of Peggy Sue Ashley. The sheriff’s office says Ashley’s last known location was in Scottsville in the early morning hours on July 29, 2000.
Riot at detention center in Kentucky under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
