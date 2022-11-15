ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 126

Jodie McDaniel
3d ago

okay I am being a dummy, I thought the marriage issue was settled years ago. I thought interracial marriages were legal and same sex too.

Reply(23)
18
FDJT screw Republicans
3d ago

it just shows Republicans want to take rights away from people and Democrats want to keep people's rights it just shows the common gutter trash of Republicans

Reply(25)
18
Grayson Wilhoit
3d ago

Thank you Senator Tillis for growing a backbone. It took you a long time, until the end of your term, but it appears one finally grew in. You can retire with dignity having supported the rights of the people of your state. Good for you, good for us.

Reply(2)
9
Related
The Independent

Republican governor candidate says he wants to impose a statewide ban on gay marriage

South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster said at a debate Wednesday night that he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman and would enforce a ban on gay marraige should the US Supreme Court overturn the ruling that legalised gay marriage across the country in 2015. “In our constitution, [gay marriage] it is not allowed, and under our state law, it is not allowed. I would follow state law, whatever state law is,” Mr McMaster said. “Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I think a marraige ought to be between a man and a woman.” Mr McMaster’s comments came...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?

If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
Fox News

Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats

In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
NBC Chicago

What's Next After Amendment 1 Passes in Illinois and When Will it Begin?

The votes are in and Amendment 1, also known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, has passed in Illinois, but what does that mean and when will the change take effect?. With the measure securing 58% of the vote, according to NBC News data, Amendment 1 adds protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also prohibits state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws.
ILLINOIS STATE
WKBN

Recreational marijuana on the ballot in these states this November

(NEXSTAR) – The ever-growing list of states where people can legally buy recreational marijuana could get a little longer this fall. Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota, North Dakota, Arkansas, Missouri and Maryland. An Oklahoma...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Philly

Biden administration announces extension of the Temporary Protected Status Policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – Hundreds of thousands of immigrants will now be able to legally stay within the U.S. until at least the summer of 2024. This is through an extension of the Temporary Protected Status Policy.The Biden administration announced the extension on Thursday.It secures deportation protections and work permits for more than 300,000 immigrants from Central America and South Asia, as well as certain Haitian and Sudanese immigrants.The extension preempts a court decision that could have led to their legal status expiring next year.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Retired Air Force officer who entered Senate chamber in tactical gear found guilty in Jan. 6 case

A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear. Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs. Brock was arrested four days after the riot.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy