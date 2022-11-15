MGySgt Cyril J. McQueen, (USMC Retired), made his last flight on November 15, 2022, from New Bern, NC, after an extended illness. He was born on February 22, 1935, in Gulfport, MS. He joined the Marine Corps after his 18th birthday and was trained as an aircraft mechanic. He eventually ended up as a C-130 aircraft flight engineer. After he retired from the Marine Corps in 1979, he worked for the Lockheed Aircraft Company as a C-130 instructor for the Republic of Niger. When he returned home, he worked for the Naval Aviation Depot until his retirement.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO