Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 16, 17 & 18
Christine Veronica Housel, 72, of Broad Creek, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. BRUCE PARROTT, Newport. Bruce Parrott, 74, of Newport, passed away...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cyril McQueen, 87; service Nov. 21
MGySgt Cyril J. McQueen, (USMC Retired), made his last flight on November 15, 2022, from New Bern, NC, after an extended illness. He was born on February 22, 1935, in Gulfport, MS. He joined the Marine Corps after his 18th birthday and was trained as an aircraft mechanic. He eventually ended up as a C-130 aircraft flight engineer. After he retired from the Marine Corps in 1979, he worked for the Lockheed Aircraft Company as a C-130 instructor for the Republic of Niger. When he returned home, he worked for the Naval Aviation Depot until his retirement.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sandra DeFelice, 60; service Nov. 21
Sandra Kay DeFelice, 60, of Newport, NC, passed away on November 13, 2022, at home. The memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Sandra was a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Bruce Parrott, 74; no service
Bruce Parrott, 74, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Bruce was born on October 4, 1948, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to the late Leonard and Joan Parrott. With a strong sense of justice and civic duty, Bruce served in the Oklahoma Police Force for 8 years. From there he attended law school, obtaining his Doctorate and practicing law in the Oil and Gas Industry.
carolinacoastonline.com
Fisheries commission keeps Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net ban in place through 2024
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, after hearing hours of public comment Wednesday night and Thursday morning, voted 5-4 Thursday afternoon to leave in place through 2024 the Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net closure upstream of the ferry lines. The vote, on a motion by Doug...
carolinacoastonline.com
List of holiday events in Carteret County
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, 1785 Island Rd., Harkers Island. Carteret County Speedway, 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd., Swansboro. Annunciation Catholic School, 246 E Main St., Havelock. Nov. 19. Indoor Holiday Market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Beaufort Elementary School, 110 Carraway Dr., Beaufort. Christmas Open House. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Core Sound Waterfowl Museum,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Imposter scam strikes county
BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort receives $195,500 watershed grant
BEAUFORT - Water quality in Beaufort's Town Creek will soon get a boost thanks to a $195,500 grant from the N.C. Division of Water Resources agency. The funding will be used to pay for a portion of the Cedar Street Pervious Parking Project, which aims to reduce runoff reaching the creek's watershed.
carolinacoastonline.com
Fisheries commission votes unanimously on proposed striped mullet season closure in 2003
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission voted 9-0 Friday to go to a public comment period soon with a temporary measure that would close the striped mullet fishery from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31 of 2023. The closure, according to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) staff,...
carolinacoastonline.com
County commission to rehear rezoning request for large tract near Peletier
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners will hold their regular monthly meeting Monday night and revisit a 2021 decision to rezone 156 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier to make way from single-family residential to recreational camper park district. The 6 p.m. session will be in the board’s meeting room...
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriot grapplers go 2-1 in quad meet at Washington
WASHINGTON — West Carteret traveled to Washington on Wednesday for a quad wrestling meet to start the new season. The Patriots went 2-1, beating Washington 48-34, defeating D.H. Conley 51-30 and losing to Bunn 39-36. Five Patriots went 3-0 in the meet, including Conner Craig at 106 pounds, Skyler...
carolinacoastonline.com
Mariners go 2-0 in tri wrestling meet at Southside
CHOCOWINITY — The East Carteret wrestling team began its season Wednesday with a tri-meet at Southside. The Mariners won both of their matches, rolling the host 60-6 and getting past Ayden-Grifton by a razor-thin 37-36 score. Carson Sikes at 113 pounds, Josiah Hynes at 145, Nery Resendiz-Garcia at 170,...
carolinacoastonline.com
West boys hope to continue successful run on hardwood after back-to-back regional finalists
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team has been to back-to-back regional finals and won four straight league crowns. Can the Patriots keep those streaks going this season after losing four of five starters?. “I’m not thinking too much about that,” Mark Mansfield said as he enters...
carolinacoastonline.com
East girls open season with 55-19 victory over Ocracoke in Atlantic Elementary gym
ATLANTIC — When East Carteret and Ocracoke tipped off Friday night in the girls basketball season opener, it was likely the first time a varsity high school game was being played at the Atlantic Elementary School gymnasium in nearly 60 years. The teams played at the gym as a...
carolinacoastonline.com
New/old head coach McBride looks to get Cougars back on track after 1-19 hoops season
OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team will look to hit the reset button this season as former head coach Scott McBride takes over the helm. McBride makes his return as the varsity boys’ head coach after he served in the same role from the 2005-2006 season to 2008-2009.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan sweeps first winter track and field meet of season; West finishes runner-up each time
SWANSBORO — Croatan earned a clean sweep on Wednesday in the 3A Coastal Conference winter indoor track and field season opener. The Cougars scored 164 points in the boys meet to run away with the competition. West Carteret was the runner-up with 98 points, followed by host Swansboro with 86, White Oak with 58, Richlands with 20 and Dixon with 19.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cougar girls start season on right foot with 30-13 win over South Lenoir
OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team started its season off on the right foot Friday with a 30-13 win over South Lenoir. The Cougars were hungry to get out on the court after waiting for a double overtime finish in the jayvee boys game, won by Croatan 51-48.
carolinacoastonline.com
Health director reports decrease in COVID-19 cases, increase in flu, respiratory viruses
— While the Carteret County Health Department continues to see a lower number of residents testing positive for COVID-19, Health Director Nina Oliver said she is continuing to see an increase in flu and other respiratory viruses. “There are a significant number of cases of flu, cold and RSV (respiratory...
carolinacoastonline.com
East boys overcome slow start for 83-60 win over Ocracoke; Matheka, Baker combine for 60 points
ATLANTIC — East Carteret Daniel Griffee said in the preseason that Shamel Baker and Charles Matheka had taken their game to a new level. He proved prophetic on Friday night in the Mariners’ 83-60 win over Ocracoke in the boys basketball season opener at the Atlantic Elementary School gymnasium.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan boys survive late rally in beating Blue Devils 59-56; four Cougars reach double digits in scoring
OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team that started on the floor Friday looked a whole lot different than the one that finished on it last season. The Cougars defeated South Lenoir 48-46 at home in impressive fashion, taking double-digit leads on multiple occasions and surviving a late rally from the visitors that would likely have been their undoing last winter.
Comments / 0