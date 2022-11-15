ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salter Path, NC

Area Death Notices - Nov. 16, 17 & 18

Christine Veronica Housel, 72, of Broad Creek, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. BRUCE PARROTT, Newport. Bruce Parrott, 74, of Newport, passed away...
NEWPORT, NC
Cyril McQueen, 87; service Nov. 21

MGySgt Cyril J. McQueen, (USMC Retired), made his last flight on November 15, 2022, from New Bern, NC, after an extended illness. He was born on February 22, 1935, in Gulfport, MS. He joined the Marine Corps after his 18th birthday and was trained as an aircraft mechanic. He eventually ended up as a C-130 aircraft flight engineer. After he retired from the Marine Corps in 1979, he worked for the Lockheed Aircraft Company as a C-130 instructor for the Republic of Niger. When he returned home, he worked for the Naval Aviation Depot until his retirement.
NEW BERN, NC
Sandra DeFelice, 60; service Nov. 21

Sandra Kay DeFelice, 60, of Newport, NC, passed away on November 13, 2022, at home. The memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Sandra was a...
NEWPORT, NC
Bruce Parrott, 74; no service

Bruce Parrott, 74, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Bruce was born on October 4, 1948, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to the late Leonard and Joan Parrott. With a strong sense of justice and civic duty, Bruce served in the Oklahoma Police Force for 8 years. From there he attended law school, obtaining his Doctorate and practicing law in the Oil and Gas Industry.
NEWPORT, NC
List of holiday events in Carteret County

Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, 1785 Island Rd., Harkers Island. Carteret County Speedway, 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd., Swansboro. Annunciation Catholic School, 246 E Main St., Havelock. Nov. 19. Indoor Holiday Market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Beaufort Elementary School, 110 Carraway Dr., Beaufort. Christmas Open House. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Core Sound Waterfowl Museum,...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Imposter scam strikes county

BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Beaufort receives $195,500 watershed grant

BEAUFORT - Water quality in Beaufort's Town Creek will soon get a boost thanks to a $195,500 grant from the N.C. Division of Water Resources agency. The funding will be used to pay for a portion of the Cedar Street Pervious Parking Project, which aims to reduce runoff reaching the creek's watershed.
BEAUFORT, NC
Patriot grapplers go 2-1 in quad meet at Washington

WASHINGTON — West Carteret traveled to Washington on Wednesday for a quad wrestling meet to start the new season. The Patriots went 2-1, beating Washington 48-34, defeating D.H. Conley 51-30 and losing to Bunn 39-36. Five Patriots went 3-0 in the meet, including Conner Craig at 106 pounds, Skyler...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Mariners go 2-0 in tri wrestling meet at Southside

CHOCOWINITY — The East Carteret wrestling team began its season Wednesday with a tri-meet at Southside. The Mariners won both of their matches, rolling the host 60-6 and getting past Ayden-Grifton by a razor-thin 37-36 score. Carson Sikes at 113 pounds, Josiah Hynes at 145, Nery Resendiz-Garcia at 170,...
BEAUFORT, NC
Croatan sweeps first winter track and field meet of season; West finishes runner-up each time

SWANSBORO — Croatan earned a clean sweep on Wednesday in the 3A Coastal Conference winter indoor track and field season opener. The Cougars scored 164 points in the boys meet to run away with the competition. West Carteret was the runner-up with 98 points, followed by host Swansboro with 86, White Oak with 58, Richlands with 20 and Dixon with 19.
NEWPORT, NC
Croatan boys survive late rally in beating Blue Devils 59-56; four Cougars reach double digits in scoring

OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team that started on the floor Friday looked a whole lot different than the one that finished on it last season. The Cougars defeated South Lenoir 48-46 at home in impressive fashion, taking double-digit leads on multiple occasions and surviving a late rally from the visitors that would likely have been their undoing last winter.
NEWPORT, NC

