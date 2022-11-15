Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Signs New Apprenticeships With Local Businesses
In celebration of National Apprenticeship Week, Lake Land College students signed 10 new apprenticeship agreements with four local businesses including Hydro-Gear in Sullivan, KC Summers Auto Group in Mattoon, North American Lighting in Paris and Quad Graphics Marketing LLC in Effingham at a signing event on campus Wednesday. These agreements...
Effingham Radio
2022 Teutopolis Unit #50 Homecoming Court Announced
The following was released on the Teutopolis Unit #50 Schools’ Facebook Page:. Retiring Queen from Homecoming 2021: Tia Probst, daughter of Keith and Mandy Probst. Retiring King from Homecoming 2021: Max Niebrugge, son of Scott and Marcia Niebrugge. Freshman Attendant: Olivia Wittenmyer, daughter of Brad and Jen Wittenmyer. Sophomore...
Effingham Radio
Deneen Partain, 98
Deneen Partain, 98 of Teutopolis, departed this life on November 16, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born on July 25, 1924 in Cave-In-Rock, the son of Tom and Bessie (Joiner) Partain. On December 29, 1943, he was joined in marriage with Abboline Rushing and they celebrated 78 wonderful years before her passing on March 9, 2022. To this union were born two sons, Joey D. (Jewell) Partain of Knoxville, TN, and Thomas A. (Paula) Partain of Decatur.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
No Attendance at ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs for Thanksgiving Break
This release is for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Vandalia, Effingham & Litchfield sites. No school Wednesday, November 23rd through Friday, November 25th for Thanksgiving break. School will RESUME on Monday, November 28th. If you have any questions, please contact Laura Benhoff at 618/283-9311, Kristin Charlesworth at 217/408-2185, or Amber Kidd...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Kim L. Brandt
Kim L. Brandt, 63 of Taylorville, passed away at 1:45a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born on July 14, 1959 in Taylorville, the daughter of LeeDon and Catherine (Hogge) Vaughn. She married Lee Brandt on November 12, 2005 and they were together as a couple for 40 years. Kim worked for over 30 years at the Taylorville WalMart. She enjoyed spending time outside working in her yard and flower garden. She also enjoyed crafts and animals of all kinds. More than anything she loved her grandchildren.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Altamont Police arrested 32 year old Brandon C. Neville of Altamont for battery. Brandon was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Board to Meet Monday
The Effingham County Board is set to meet on Monday, November 21st at 4:00pm. Recognize Persons Who Wish to Speak on Agenda/Non-Agenda Items. Approve Bills – County Board Per Diem & Expenses. Approve Usage of Courthouse Gazebo and Courtyard for Hometown Christmas on December 3rd, 2022. Approve Usage of...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
28 year old, Marquis J Ratliff, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for domestic battery. 29 year old, Jeffrey L Durbin, of Beecher City was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on a Fayette County failure to appear warrant for possession/sell of a stolen vehicle. Durbin posted $375 and was released.
Effingham Radio
Kenneth Wayne Cox, 58
Kenneth Wayne Cox, 58, of Cowden, IL passed away, at home, on Monday, November 14, 2022. Ken was born on October 27, 1964, in Decatur, the son of Albert and Diana (Braughton) Cox. He was a 1983 graduate of Argenta-Oreana High School. He worked for York Bin Company in Strasburg and farmed in the Cowden area for over 20 years. Ken enjoyed auctions, horseback riding, woodworking and metal work.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Protection District Responds To Accident On Route 40 (Main Street)
On Wednesday, 11/16/2022 at 13:24 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident in front of 1505 West Main (Route 40) with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of their vehicles reporting no injuries. Firefighters assisted with traffic control and debris removal from the highway. Effingham County Sheriff...
Effingham Radio
Dieterich Unit #30 Homecoming Court Announced
The following was released by the Dieterich Unit #30 Schools’ Facebook Page:. Congratulations to the 2022 DHS Homecoming Court! Front row from left to right: Callie Faller, Ella Kreke, Cortney Brummer, Laurie Brummer, Callie Gephart, Eva Meinhart. Back row from left to right: Tanner Niemerg, Lucas Westendorf, Cole Will, Brody Will, Pete Britton, Luke Wente.
newschannel20.com
3 arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three people are facing charges after shots were fired in Effingham on Wednesday. The Effingham Police Department says its officers responded just before midnight to the 300 block of North Third Street after a report of shots fired. We're told that several were inside the...
Effingham Radio
UPDATE: Boil Order Lifted for Select Effingham Streets
Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The boil order for the streets listed below has been lifted. The following is being released by the City of Effingham on their Facebook Page:. The City of Effingham Water Department has issued a boil order on the following street until further notice:. South Fourth St. from...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Zoning Board of Appeals to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham City Zoning Board of Appeals is set to meet on Tuesday, November 22 at 6:00pm. Approve minutes from the September 27, 2022 meeting. Public Hearing: Accessory Building Variance-304 W Kentucky Ave.-Amy Marie Guy; Setback Variance-408 W Illinois Ave.-Taylor Morrow. Discussion Only: Change Meeting Time. Adjournment. The meeting will...
Effingham Radio
Tax-Aide Planning Return to the Effingham Public Library in 2023
After a two-year absence, AARP’s Tax-Aide services will return to the Effingham Public Library for the tax season that begins in February, 2023. Although these free services focus on assisting low to moderate income taxpayers over 50, they are open to everyone. Since the Effingham site was opened in 2016, hundreds of area taxpayers have received assistance, including 126 during the 2020 tax season when services were cut short by the pandemic. A date to begin calling for an appointment will be announced later.
Effingham Radio
Dieterich Village Board of Trustees to Meet Monday
The Dieterich Village Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday, November 21st at 6:30pm. Routine Business: Omnibus Vote; Approve Minutes of Regular Meeting on 11/7/2022; Water/Sewer/Streets Department. Unfinished Business: Discuss proposals received for the Refuse, Recycling, and Waste Management Program and consider for approval hiring a company for...
Effingham Radio
Altamont Second Game Of Season With 50-30 Win Over Windsor / Stew – Stras
Altamont traveled to Windsor on Thursday night and picked up their second win in as many games with a 50-30 win over the Lady Hatchets from Windsor / Stew-Stras. The game started out with Altamont picking up the early advantage thanks to a pair of threes from Peyton Osteen and other threes from Claire Boehm and Grace Nelson. Nelson would pour in seven points in the opening quarter to help give the Lady Indians the 16-10 lead after one.
WAND TV
Preliminary plans released for new STEM school building in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday night, BLDD Architects presented their first look at preliminary plans for the new STEM school building to the DPS Board of Education. A new school will be built on the site of the former Oak Grove Elementary School, at 2160 West Center Street, adjacent to Oak Grove Park. Construction is expected to start next fall.
Moweaqua native part of special military mission, featured on ‘CBS’
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Moweaqua native has been a part of a special military mission in Alaska for over a year, and her efforts were recently featured on national television. Captain Lyndi Minott, a graduate of Central A & M High School, serves as an Operations Support Division Chief at Dover Air Force Base […]
Comments / 0