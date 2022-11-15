ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Effingham Radio

Lake Land College Signs New Apprenticeships With Local Businesses

In celebration of National Apprenticeship Week, Lake Land College students signed 10 new apprenticeship agreements with four local businesses including Hydro-Gear in Sullivan, KC Summers Auto Group in Mattoon, North American Lighting in Paris and Quad Graphics Marketing LLC in Effingham at a signing event on campus Wednesday. These agreements...
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

2022 Teutopolis Unit #50 Homecoming Court Announced

The following was released on the Teutopolis Unit #50 Schools’ Facebook Page:. Retiring Queen from Homecoming 2021: Tia Probst, daughter of Keith and Mandy Probst. Retiring King from Homecoming 2021: Max Niebrugge, son of Scott and Marcia Niebrugge. Freshman Attendant: Olivia Wittenmyer, daughter of Brad and Jen Wittenmyer. Sophomore...
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
Effingham Radio

Deneen Partain, 98

Deneen Partain, 98 of Teutopolis, departed this life on November 16, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born on July 25, 1924 in Cave-In-Rock, the son of Tom and Bessie (Joiner) Partain. On December 29, 1943, he was joined in marriage with Abboline Rushing and they celebrated 78 wonderful years before her passing on March 9, 2022. To this union were born two sons, Joey D. (Jewell) Partain of Knoxville, TN, and Thomas A. (Paula) Partain of Decatur.
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
Effingham Radio

No Attendance at ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs for Thanksgiving Break

This release is for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Vandalia, Effingham & Litchfield sites. No school Wednesday, November 23rd through Friday, November 25th for Thanksgiving break. School will RESUME on Monday, November 28th. If you have any questions, please contact Laura Benhoff at 618/283-9311, Kristin Charlesworth at 217/408-2185, or Amber Kidd...
EFFINGHAM, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Kim L. Brandt

Kim L. Brandt, 63 of Taylorville, passed away at 1:45a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born on July 14, 1959 in Taylorville, the daughter of LeeDon and Catherine (Hogge) Vaughn. She married Lee Brandt on November 12, 2005 and they were together as a couple for 40 years. Kim worked for over 30 years at the Taylorville WalMart. She enjoyed spending time outside working in her yard and flower garden. She also enjoyed crafts and animals of all kinds. More than anything she loved her grandchildren.
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Altamont Police arrested 32 year old Brandon C. Neville of Altamont for battery. Brandon was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
ALTAMONT, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Board to Meet Monday

The Effingham County Board is set to meet on Monday, November 21st at 4:00pm. Recognize Persons Who Wish to Speak on Agenda/Non-Agenda Items. Approve Bills – County Board Per Diem & Expenses. Approve Usage of Courthouse Gazebo and Courtyard for Hometown Christmas on December 3rd, 2022. Approve Usage of...
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

28 year old, Marquis J Ratliff, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for domestic battery. 29 year old, Jeffrey L Durbin, of Beecher City was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on a Fayette County failure to appear warrant for possession/sell of a stolen vehicle. Durbin posted $375 and was released.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Kenneth Wayne Cox, 58

Kenneth Wayne Cox, 58, of Cowden, IL passed away, at home, on Monday, November 14, 2022. Ken was born on October 27, 1964, in Decatur, the son of Albert and Diana (Braughton) Cox. He was a 1983 graduate of Argenta-Oreana High School. He worked for York Bin Company in Strasburg and farmed in the Cowden area for over 20 years. Ken enjoyed auctions, horseback riding, woodworking and metal work.
COWDEN, IL
Effingham Radio

Dieterich Unit #30 Homecoming Court Announced

The following was released by the Dieterich Unit #30 Schools’ Facebook Page:. Congratulations to the 2022 DHS Homecoming Court! Front row from left to right: Callie Faller, Ella Kreke, Cortney Brummer, Laurie Brummer, Callie Gephart, Eva Meinhart. Back row from left to right: Tanner Niemerg, Lucas Westendorf, Cole Will, Brody Will, Pete Britton, Luke Wente.
newschannel20.com

3 arrested after shots fired

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three people are facing charges after shots were fired in Effingham on Wednesday. The Effingham Police Department says its officers responded just before midnight to the 300 block of North Third Street after a report of shots fired. We're told that several were inside the...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

UPDATE: Boil Order Lifted for Select Effingham Streets

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The boil order for the streets listed below has been lifted. The following is being released by the City of Effingham on their Facebook Page:. The City of Effingham Water Department has issued a boil order on the following street until further notice:. South Fourth St. from...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham Zoning Board of Appeals to Meet Tuesday

The Effingham City Zoning Board of Appeals is set to meet on Tuesday, November 22 at 6:00pm. Approve minutes from the September 27, 2022 meeting. Public Hearing: Accessory Building Variance-304 W Kentucky Ave.-Amy Marie Guy; Setback Variance-408 W Illinois Ave.-Taylor Morrow. Discussion Only: Change Meeting Time. Adjournment. The meeting will...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Tax-Aide Planning Return to the Effingham Public Library in 2023

After a two-year absence, AARP’s Tax-Aide services will return to the Effingham Public Library for the tax season that begins in February, 2023. Although these free services focus on assisting low to moderate income taxpayers over 50, they are open to everyone. Since the Effingham site was opened in 2016, hundreds of area taxpayers have received assistance, including 126 during the 2020 tax season when services were cut short by the pandemic. A date to begin calling for an appointment will be announced later.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Dieterich Village Board of Trustees to Meet Monday

The Dieterich Village Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday, November 21st at 6:30pm. Routine Business: Omnibus Vote; Approve Minutes of Regular Meeting on 11/7/2022; Water/Sewer/Streets Department. Unfinished Business: Discuss proposals received for the Refuse, Recycling, and Waste Management Program and consider for approval hiring a company for...
DIETERICH, IL
Effingham Radio

Altamont Second Game Of Season With 50-30 Win Over Windsor / Stew – Stras

Altamont traveled to Windsor on Thursday night and picked up their second win in as many games with a 50-30 win over the Lady Hatchets from Windsor / Stew-Stras. The game started out with Altamont picking up the early advantage thanks to a pair of threes from Peyton Osteen and other threes from Claire Boehm and Grace Nelson. Nelson would pour in seven points in the opening quarter to help give the Lady Indians the 16-10 lead after one.
ALTAMONT, IL
WAND TV

Preliminary plans released for new STEM school building in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday night, BLDD Architects presented their first look at preliminary plans for the new STEM school building to the DPS Board of Education. A new school will be built on the site of the former Oak Grove Elementary School, at 2160 West Center Street, adjacent to Oak Grove Park. Construction is expected to start next fall.
DECATUR, IL

