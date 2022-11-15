ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
Lite 98.7

One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open

The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
UTICA, NY
rewind1077.com

DMV: Travelers must get REAL ID by May

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials spoke about an upcoming deadline at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Thursday. Representatives from the airport, TSA, NYS DMV, and Tompkins County reminding travelers that enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act begins next year. If you want to travel by plane, a standard license or non-driver ID won’t be enough to get you past security this May. All travelers 18 and up will need a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, or passport by May 3rd, 2023. NYS DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder encouraged all to upgrade as soon as possible.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County to see small increase in property taxes

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The 2023 budget is now finalized in Cortland County. Thursday night, officials adopted the budget for next year. Legislative Clerk Savannah Hempstead says there’s a small bump in property taxes. The total spending comes to about $150 million. One legislator voted against the budget.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
urbancny.com

Voices: CEO Focus – I-81’s Community Grid Represents a Brighter Future for the Region

More than just a major piece of infrastructure, I-81’s Community Grid reflects where Central New York is headed – a future where economic and community development decisions benefit groups that have historically been overlooked or left behind. Our community is proudly on a new trajectory, one of growth and evolution, thanks to investments like Micron. We can no longer allow Central New York to be mired in old ways of thinking and problem-solving. A status quo mentality represents a shortsighted vision and will only stand in the way of truly realizing this opportunity to drive new investment and progress. We must move forward, learning from our history, to create a new economy that serves the interests of all Central New York residents and businesses.
urbancny.com

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield announces 2022 Health Equity Awards Recipients

Syracuse, NY – Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield announced today the recipients of its 2022 Health Equity Awards. The awards represent more than $560,000 in financial support for community programs that address racial and ethnic health disparities across its upstate New York service area. “This second round of Health Equity...
94.3 Lite FM

Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?

Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri and Fourth Ward Councilman Frank Meola have announced that several new smart speed-tracking devices have been installed to improve the safety of residents throughout the area. The new solar-powered signs will be monitoring traffic counts along with the...
UTICA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State

New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
wwnytv.com

I-81 truck traffic confined to right lane

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Commercial traffic on Interstate 81 is restricted to the right lane from Parish, exit 33, to the Canadian border. That ban was issued by the New York State Department of Transportation. The ban is also in effect for:. - Interstate 190 from Route 62 to...
whcuradio.com

Hochul: Pelosi had made America a ‘better place’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s governor is reacting after Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down as House Democratic leader. Governor Kathy Hochul says Pelosi’s legislative achievements are helping New Yorkers lead safer, healthier lives. She specifically points to the American Rescue Plan and Affordable Care Act. Hochul adds Pelosi has made the country a better place.
CALIFORNIA STATE

