More than just a major piece of infrastructure, I-81’s Community Grid reflects where Central New York is headed – a future where economic and community development decisions benefit groups that have historically been overlooked or left behind. Our community is proudly on a new trajectory, one of growth and evolution, thanks to investments like Micron. We can no longer allow Central New York to be mired in old ways of thinking and problem-solving. A status quo mentality represents a shortsighted vision and will only stand in the way of truly realizing this opportunity to drive new investment and progress. We must move forward, learning from our history, to create a new economy that serves the interests of all Central New York residents and businesses.

1 DAY AGO