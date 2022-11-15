Read full article on original website
How to remove Followers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
If you want to remove Followers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, here is how you can do that. As different platforms have different ways to get rid of spam accounts, you need to follow all these steps to get the job done. For your information, all these steps are for Web version users, but you can find the same options on mobile apps as well.
How to create your own Chrome Theme
This post will show you how to create and customize your own Chrome theme using the Theme Creator app. Google Chrome offers a wide range of themes that you can download through the Chrome Web Store. It also allows you to customize the theme color or change the background of a new tab page. However, if you want more customization you can go ahead and use the Theme Creator app to create unique themes for your Google Chrome browser.
How to use WhatsApp Communities on PC and Phone
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, released a new feature for WhatsApp called Communities. This is a feature that will make it possible for WhatsApp users to better organize their groups and send announcements without complexities. It is a neat feature that is available both on WhatsApp for smartphones, WhatsApp Web and via the official WhatsApp app for Windows 11/10 devices. The question is, how does it work, and should users give it any thought and their precious time?
How to mirror images in GIMP using the Flip Tool
One of the most popular image editing tools is GIMP, and there are good reasons why this is the case. Yes, it is not as easy to use when compared to Photoshop, but we cannot complain about that because it’s free, and it relies on the open-source community for updates and new features. Now, one of the things you can do with GIMP is to mirror images by using the Flip Tool. It only takes a few clicks of the mouse, so ensure you have the right image in mind and then we can move forward with explaining what you need to do.
Manage your Google Account History using Google Activity Controls
Google has, arguably, the biggest suite of products to offer to its users, and they continue to add to it. Tools from Gmail to Classroom and Workspace utilities like Sheets and Docs, it has almost everything to offer. Not only does it have amazing products but several auxiliary tools to complement your efficiency with them, one of them being Google Activity Controls. In this article, we will look at how you can manage your activity on Google using Google Activity Controls.
