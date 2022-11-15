ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

‘Pass the Mic’ event coming up Nov. 17

By Krista McEnany
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NWMf_0jBcB4xp00

The Pass the Torch for Women Foundation is hosting a new event, Pass the Mic, on Nov. 17, 2022. Organizers say it is an experience that will bring the community together to hear stories from incredible local female entrepreneurs.

“There are so many incredible rock stars in our own backyard,” said Pass the Torch Executive Director Samantha Burke. “So, Pass the Torch for women is being that curator of space where we can all come together and just feel inspired and fill our bellies.”

This year’s theme is culinary arts and entertainment. The evening will spotlight a culinary tour with bites from the city’s favorite women-owned restaurants. Author and MasterChef finalist Tanorria Askew will be this year’s keynote speaker.

“I am very excited about Pass the Mic,” said Askew. “It is a great opportunity to share my story about how coming out of survival mode and being inspired by the women around me has really made my career what it is and made me able to give back to the community. I really really hope that people know that when you are in survival mode and you are not capable of dreaming, that there is time where that’s going to be over and your dreams are going to be wild and crazy and it is OK to go after them.”

Pass the Mic will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Vision Loft Events on Delaware Street. You can purchase tickets or learn more about the organization here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
macaronikid.com

10 FREE Events in November 2022

November is the calm between the holiday storm. This month is a great reminder to sloooow down and enjoy the beauty around us. Lincoln has so many activities and events and many are FREE, including all of the events listed below. Want to know about all the family friendly events...
FOX59

Man found shot in front of downtown hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a man was found shot multiple times overnight near downtown Indianapolis’ museum district. According to officials, IMPD was called about a person shot at Washington Street and N. State Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Around the same time, Indiana State Police troopers pulled over a man near W. Washington and N. West […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Convicted Delaware County child molester sentenced to 145 years

MUNCIE, Ind. – A judge sentenced an Albany man to more than 140 years in prison in a child molestation case. In October, 37-year-old Thomas Lee Beall was convicted on five counts of child molesting. Prosecutors had asked for a total sentence of 162 years. Delaware County Circuit Judge Marianne L. Voorhees sentenced him to […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
macaronikid.com

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
FOX59

16-year-old dead after shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot and killed Friday on the city’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Brookwood Apartments in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek E. Drive at approximately 3:08 p.m. Police said officers located a 16-year-old male suffering from a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police ID deputy in Vermillion school weapon discharge

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 shot at gas station on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was shot at a gas station on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a Shell gas station at approximately 7:38 p.m. located at the corner of 34th and Sherman on reports of a person shot. Police said that […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man sought in armed robbery at Anderson PetSmart store

ANDERSON, Ind. – A man walked into an Anderson PetSmart store with a gun and robbed it, police say. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the PetSmart located on S. Scatterfield Road. According to the Anderson Police Department, a man entered the store, displayed the handle of a gun and demanded money. The […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

FOX59

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy