Opinion: The Maternal Child Health Division is closed: Now what?
American mothers were dying at the highest rate in the developed world long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In its wake, pregnant, birthing and postpartum families are navigating the ongoing consequences of financial instability, social isolation, political unrest, child care closures, and health scare spikes. The burden has been relentless, particularly for families living in urban areas like New Haven.
Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport
Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
Dozens at Central Connecticut State protest screening of transphobic documentary at New Britain campus
NEW BRITAIN — Chanting "Trans rights! Human rights!," Central Connecticut State University students and professors on Thursday protested the university-sanctioned screening of transphobic film "What is a Woman?" Protesters, some holding colorful signs bearing slogans such as "Love is real" and "Protect trans kids," congregated at the Student Center...
Fred Camillo (opinion): We will not kick the can down the road regarding Greenwich's Nathaniel Witherell
The recent news about Nathaniel Witherell (TNW) has again put the old question about whether the town should be in the nursing home business back in the spotlight. As a Townie who’s had many relatives there over the years, as a volunteer, and as a longtime supporter (whether as an Representative Town Meeting member, Connecticut House of Representatives member, or as a private citizen), I always supported the present structure of operations. However, I can understand why there are those who believe TNW should be run by a private entity.
8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'
Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
Opinion: The lost story of a heroic naval aviator from Stamford
Thank you for your Nov. 11 editorial “A call of duty to honor veterans.” We agree, every veteran has a story to tell. One Stamford native’s story was finally heard during the Sunday, Nov. 6, Veterans Day Ceremony. Thirty-eight years ago on July 10, 1984 as a naval aviator during the Cold War, LTJG Michael John DeBartolomeo was in the cockpit of his Grumman EA-6B Prowler taking off from an aircraft carrier in the North Arabian Sea in the Indian Ocean. Michael immediately knew there was a problem and called out "cold cat, cold cat," on his radio to ready his crew for ejection. His heroic, quick action saved the lives of three young U.S. Navy servicemen that day. Michael was just 20 days shy of his 25th birthday.
Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say
HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Former Bridgeport man distributed guns to city gangs, officials say
BRIDGEPORT — A former city man faces up to 10 years in prison after supplying at least 25 guns to city gangs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Stephfan Sanderson, also known as "Birdy" and "Beans," 24, of Georgia, pleaded guilty Tuesday to crossing state lines with the intent to engage in the unlicensed dealing of firearms, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Undercover cops were followed before Naugatuck officer was shot in Waterbury, report shows
WATERBURY — The man charged with shooting a Naugatuck officer this week during an undercover operation followed him for blocks before opening fire on an Interstate 84 on-ramp, a police report said. Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Friday during a news conference that Waterbury police arrested Jason Perez, 40, charging...
East Hartford man manufactured ghost guns from apartment, federal officials say
EAST HARTFORD — A local man convicted of manufacturing ghost guns was sentenced to a year and a half in prison Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. Audley Reeves, 30, is free on $50,000 bond and required to report to prison on...
2022 CIAC Field Hockey Championship Preview Capsules
A look at the CIAC field hockey state championship matchups. Where: Wethersfield High. Seeds/Records: No. 1 Darien (22-0) vs No. 2 Wilton (18-2-1). Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Digital Tickets Only (no cash sales at event) can be bought in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC.
String of Nov. 9 car burglaries in Darien 'likely related,' police say
DARIEN — Six vehicles were reported burglarized in the span of five and a half hours on Nov. 9, according to local police. Police records show the burglaries occurred in pairs on the same streets, mostly at night and early morning. Police said the first break-in was reported around...
Stamford townhome fire causes $40,000 in damages, officials say
STAMFORD — A fire caused about $40,000 worth of damage to a downtown townhome Tuesday morning, fire officials said. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters from the blaze, the fire department said on its website. Stamford firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at a...
Prosecutors to drop attempted murder charge against Stamford man in 2020 daylight shooting
STAMFORD — State prosecutors won’t pursue an attempted murder charge against a city man as part of a plea deal accepted by the court on Wednesday afternoon. Brandon Turner, 28, pleaded guilty to carrying a pistol without a permit as a part of a deal with state prosecutors during a hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford.
I-95 South reopens in Stamford after wrong-way driver hit tractor-trailer, police say
STAMFORD — A section of Interstate 95 south has reopened Friday morning after it was closed for hours following a crash involving a wrong-way driver, according to officials. State police said the wrong-way driver collided head-on with a tractor trailer. The state Department of Transportation said in a tweet...
