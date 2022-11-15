Read full article on original website
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 11/17 – Bear Alert Issued in South Medford, Groundbreaking at Royal Oaks in Medford Today
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 4:43 AM NOV. 17, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Nov. 17 – KF Police and SWAT Team Arrest Man on 14 Charges After Standoff
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KDRV
Rise in RSV cases in Southern Oregon
JACKSON COUNTY - Southern Oregon is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults over 65. Today the Oregon Health Authority released the numbers of positive tests I Southern Oregon. There are now 29 positive cases from the weeks of November 6th, 2022 to November 12, 2022.
KTVL
New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs
SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
KDRV
Mt. Ashland Association announces new general manager
ASHLAND, Ore. – The Mt. Ashland Ski Area will be seeing a new face on the resort. Today, the non-profit announced the name of its new general manager. The Mt. Ashland Association named Ashland native Andrew Gast as the new general manager. Gast has two years of experience in...
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
opb.org
Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat
In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
KDRV
Groundbreaking ceremony for manufactured home park destroyed in Almeda Fire, rebuilding begins
MEDFORD, Ore. – The rebuilding process has begun for the Royal Oaks Mobile Manor community, a manufactured home park that was destroyed in the 2020 Almeda Fire. Thursday afternoon, a groundbreaking and shovel ceremony took place along South Pacific Highway in Medford. State, county and city officials joined community members in celebrating the first steps towards rebuilding.
greatnorthwestwine.com
Awen Winecraft 2020 Albariño, Applegate Valley • $35
Last year, Great Northwest Wine’s editorial team selected this Medford brand as the Oregon Winery to Watch, and co-owners/co-winemakers Tom Homewood and Sean Hopkins produced a pair of high-scoring Albariños in our comparative tasting. Here, they worked with the Moore family’s Crater View Vineyard, a site near Jacksonville that supplies fruit to a number of Oregon’s top vintners. This Albariño focuses on dusty apples and lime, yet its hall- mark is the fascinating body that opens with some fleshiness and picks up some minerality on the way out with lovely acidity that’s akin to a bite of Centennial apple. Look for it in their new tasting room at what’s been known as Whites Country Farm mercantile.
Mount Shasta Herald
This e-storefront, Siskiyou Farm Co., will let shoppers buy eggs, meat cuts from farmers
Shopping for local products in Siskiyou County is starting to resemble a shopping experience on any number of e-commerce sites. “I always kind of describe it like, Etsy for Siskiyou farm and food,” remarked Niki Brown, program director for agriculture and innovation at Siskiyou Economic Development, describing the Siskiyou FarmCo. project, developed by Siskiyou County EDC as part of an effort to grow agriculture and food-based local businesses.
KVAL
Douglas County Sheriff's Office to hold Search and Rescue orientation event Thursday
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday, November 17th, at 6 PM, the Douglas County Sheriff's office will hold a Search and Rescue orientation event. The event will be at the Oregon State University Extension office near the Douglas County Civil Court. Douglas County Search and Rescue currently has around one...
KTVL
Suspect arrested for dead spouse's identity theft
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Oregon's District Attorney's Office says a Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges for allegedly using her dead spouse's identity to get more than $30 thousand in federal student aid. According to officials, 55-year-old Cynthia Pickering of Central Point was indicted for nine counts of...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15
On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
kezi.com
Roseburg man arrested after pointing gun at another, deputies say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man was arrested Wednesday after pointing a gun at his boss over a dispute about pay, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. According to the DCSO, at about 11 a.m. on November 17, 911 dispatchers heard a call from a business on Old Highway 99 South alleging that a man had pointed a gun at the site manager after a dispute about non-payment for services. The DCSO said the caller told them the man, Don Wesley Hartline, 77, had left in a vehicle. The DCSO said deputies responded to the area and started searching for Hartline.
KTVL
Sams Valley residents battle over Traunesian Access Road
WHITE CITY — Traunesian Sanctuary residents are in a long-standing battle with a property owner who claims the Traunesian Access Road is his land and that he will close access to Meadows Road. According to Jackson County public record, as of 1916, the original property owner, George Stacy signed...
KDRV
Local business recovering after weekend fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Import Parts Center is recovering after its repair shop was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The owner says the fire started in a car while he was working on it but the Medford Fire Department says the exact cause is still under investigation. Owner Larry...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
oregontoday.net
Meth & Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills Sentence, Nov. 11
U.S Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Portland, Oregon man with a prior drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison after he was found driving on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, and two firearms. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on March 6, 2021, law enforcement learned Lawson was traveling from Southern California to Josephine County, Oregon with a large quantity of drugs. The next day, law enforcement spotted Lawson driving northbound on Interstate 5 near Grants Pass, Oregon and conducted a traffic stop. Inside Lawson’s vehicle, officers located a large tool case containing approximately ten pounds of methamphetamine, 700 grams of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, body armor, and a revolver. Officers located an additional 480 grams of fentanyl pills, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and a second firearm elsewhere in the vehicle. On May 4, 2021, Lawson was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Later, on March 15, 2022, Lawson was charged by criminal information with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On May 9, 2022, he pleaded guilty to the single charge. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) task force, Grants Pass Police Department, and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Marco Boccato, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
KDRV
Central Point woman died as Jackson County Jail inmate
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Central Point woman's death is under investigation tonight. She died in the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says today 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in the jail awaiting trial when she died last night. JCSO says its corrections deputies recognized an...
kpic
2022 Festival of Lights tickets on sale; display opens November 20
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tickets are now on sale for the 30th season of the Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights, "one of the most recognizable and beloved events in Douglas County," organizers said in a press release. Launched by the Roseburg Rotary Club in 1993, the Festival continues to feature...
