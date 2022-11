CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Abby Newhook scored 44 seconds into overtime to push the Boston College women's hockey team to a 3-2 win over New Hampshire at the Whittemore Center. The Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from Gaby Roy and Kate Ham. The Wildcats clawed back into the game with an even-strength goal and an extra-attacker goal in the third period. Newhook, though, wristed home the game-winning goal to help the Eagles to the weekend sweep.

DURHAM, NH ・ 22 HOURS AGO