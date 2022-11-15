Read full article on original website
BBC
What awaits Brittney Griner in Russian penal colony?
US basketball player Brittney Griner has been sent to a Russian penal colony in a remote region south-east of Moscow to serve a nine-year jail term for illegal drug possession. She joins tens of thousands of Russian women behind bars - and no-one knows how long she will serve, as the US is keen to organise a prisoner-swap to release her.
BBC
Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'
Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
BBC
Nigerian athletes convicted for fraud after FBI investigation
Nigeria's athletics federation says last week's conviction of two of its athletes for their part in a fraud scheme uncovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is "sad and damaging" for the country. On 10 November, Emmanuel Ineh and Toluwani Adebakin were convicted for transferring tens of thousands of...
BBC
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov video calls Khabib after lightweight title win
Coverage: Highlights on BBC Three on Saturday, 19 November from 20:00 GMT and full event available on iPlayer. Usman Nurmagomedov's first thought after being crowned Bellator lightweight champion on Friday night was to video call his cousin Khabib. The Russian, 24, who is trained by UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, dominated...
