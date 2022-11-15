Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
REVIEW: Excellent Circa cast is perfect in gorgeous X-mas show
2022 has been a huge year for Kyle DeFauw of Davenport. Graduated this year (!) from St. Ambrose with a degree in theater – over two years after he knocked my socks off singing Archibald Craven for the still unproduced Music Guild “Secret Garden” – DeFauw has quickly become a clear, shining star at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse.
ourquadcities.com
A portrait of a QC artist as a young man
In the old days, kids used to make some money by a paper route. Today, at age 10, Levi Folker sells his paintings. The precocious Davenport boy has painted watercolors for as long as he can recall, and already has produced over 400 paintings and original works of art. Levi...
ourquadcities.com
QC Cultural Trust grants $245K for Adler performances
The Quad Cities Cultural Trust (QCCT) and Adler Theatre Foundation on Thursday announced $245,000 in 2022 grants for five cultural programs at the Adler in downtown Davenport. The 2022 Adler Theatre Fund applications opened this summer and the QCCT Board of Trustees reviewed the applications in September 2022. This granting opportunity is a separate granting cycle, over and outside of QCCT’s traditional spring grants that the trust distributes for its six ongoing funded partners.
ourquadcities.com
Painfully relevant, double-cast ‘Cabaret’ opens at Augie
Four and a half years after St. Ambrose staged it, Augustana College is presenting the classic musical “Cabaret,” Nov. 17-20, at the Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. Set in 1929-1930 Berlin, the John Kander-Fred Ebb musical focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the Kit Kat...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine Community College presents musical ‘Rent’
Muscatine Community College’s Theatre Department is presenting the iconic rock musical “Rent” on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in the newly-renovated Black Box Theater in Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado Street in Muscatine. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the...
ourquadcities.com
G.I.T. Improv has permanent home in Moline
G.I.T. Improv and The Black Box Theatre of the Quad Cities on Thursday announced a partnership providing the improv comedy troupe with a regular home and The Black Box (1623 5th Ave., Moline) Theatre a varied schedule of entertainment. “We have maintained great communication with the Black Box and knowing...
KWQC
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday
Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
ourquadcities.com
King Center’s Thanksgiving has goal to give 5,000 meals
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (630 9th St., Rock Island), on Friday kicked off their 33rd annual free Thanksgiving meals for the community. Free meals will be distributed through Sunday via curbside pickup at two locations:. MLK Center, 630 9th Street in Rock Island — Friday, Nov. 18...
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
JA contest at Palmer crowns business ‘titans’
Students from seven area high schools earned the opportunity to compete in the Drs. David & Agnes Palmer Junior Achievement Titan Competition on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Palmer College, Davenport. The competition — sponsored by Vickie Anne Palmer in honor of her parents — was won by Mediapolis High School....
ourquadcities.com
Get your ugly sweater running at Christmas in LeClaire
From strolling holiday characters and the Man in Red himself to ugly Christmas sweaters and a nighttime parade, LeClaire will truly be ‘lit’ to celebrate the season! Lori McFate spoke with Local 4 about the 7th Annual Ugly Sweater 5K and Kids’ Fun Run at Christmas in LeClaire.
ourquadcities.com
Geneseo Track and Field star Annie Wirth to attend Iowa
SIGNING DAY AT GENESEO HIGH SCHOOL THIS MORNING… AND IT WAS A VERY IMPRESSIVE ONE AS ANNIE WIRTH IS GOING TO IOWA FOR TRACK. ANNIE WIRTH HAS QUITE THE RESUME ATGENESEO HIGH SCHOOL.. SHE HAS COMPETED AT 8 EVENTS AT STATE AND SHE HAS WON A MEDAL IN ALL...
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for you to check out
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 18-20. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and Josh Lamberty were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Our GMQC team also...
ourquadcities.com
Deck the downtowns in Davenport, Bettendorf and R.I.
Downtown Davenport Partnership, Downtown Bettendorf Organization and Downtown Rock Island present Deck the Downtowns, a series of holiday promotions starting today (Nov. 18, 2022), encouraging people to eat, drink, shop and be merry downtown. All three downtowns will host a hunt for a holiday ornament in businesses through Jan. 1,...
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
Creepy Reason Why Many Go to a Burlington Hill and Say “Lucinda”
Do you believe in ghosts? Your answer to that question will likely determine whether you are willing to go to a Burlington, Iowa hill and say "Lucinda" 3 times to see what happens. The legend is based upon some bluffs along Stony Hollow Road just north of Burlington, Iowa. As...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois Lincoln Academy celebrates college senior excellence
William “Nishal” Weems, an Augustana College senior from Carpentersville, Ill., is a new student laureate of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Each fall, a senior from each of the state’s four-year colleges and universities and one student. from the community colleges in Illinois are awarded the Abraham...
ourquadcities.com
Group that helps 25+ non-profits sets gift-wrapping fundraiser
The Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program will host its first annual gift-wrapping fundraiser on Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Bring your gifts to 207 W. Mayne St., Blue Grass, through the blue door, under the canopy, and volunteers will wrap your gifts. A suggested donation of $2 per gift is recommended. Please supply boxes for your gifts if necessary. If you have gift wrap, ribbon, bows, and other supplies to donate, drop them by during regular business hours Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
franchising.com
Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois
Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
Comments / 0