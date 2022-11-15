ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
95.3 The Bear

Your West Alabama Wednesday Outlook

1) Federal prosecutors called several witnesses, including two special agents in the kidnapping trial of Derick Brown going on at the downtown Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse. The agents discussed Derick Brown’s timeline based on surveillance videos around the area where three-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney was taken in 2019. The court then heard testimony from a fourteen-year-old who said Stallworth and Brown talked to her at an area middle school and offered her candy the day Cupcake was kidnapped. These witnesses and more all placed Brown in the vicinity.
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga’s Ibby Dickson crowned Miss University of Alabama 2023

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former two-time Miss Sylacauga (2020, 2021) Ibby Dickson won the title of Miss University of Alabama at the Bama Theatre on Saturday evening, Nov. 5. Dickson is currently a senior at Alabama double majoring in news media and political science. Her social impact initiative is Mentoring...
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Britton Latham

Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Britton Latham of Church at the Oaks. Pastor Latham along with his wife Jessica have planted a successful and thriving church in Tuscaloosa after spending time away from the city. Latham and his wife Jessica are classmates of mine from Central High School in 2003.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
95.3 The Bear

T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season

Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
CBS 42

Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man that was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brandon Tavarius Carpenter was shot while in the 500 block of 41st Street North. He was found around 1 p.m. and transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced […]
wbrc.com

Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thankfully, no one was injured when a building in Mountain Brook Village caught fire early Wednesday morning according to fire officials. The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Ray and Poyner building. Homewood, Vestavia and Mountain Brook Fire Departments responded to the scene. The fire...
WTVM

Defense: Derick Brown was ‘minding her own business’ when Cupcake McKinney was kidnapped

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Testimony is underway in the federal kidnapping trial involving Derick Brown, one of the defendants accused in 2019 disappearance and death of three-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. Brown’s charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor. The defense team elected to move the trial from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to avoid potential juror bias.
wbrc.com

Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

