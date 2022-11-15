Read full article on original website
Your West Alabama Wednesday Outlook
1) Federal prosecutors called several witnesses, including two special agents in the kidnapping trial of Derick Brown going on at the downtown Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse. The agents discussed Derick Brown’s timeline based on surveillance videos around the area where three-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney was taken in 2019. The court then heard testimony from a fourteen-year-old who said Stallworth and Brown talked to her at an area middle school and offered her candy the day Cupcake was kidnapped. These witnesses and more all placed Brown in the vicinity.
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
Sylacauga’s Ibby Dickson crowned Miss University of Alabama 2023
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former two-time Miss Sylacauga (2020, 2021) Ibby Dickson won the title of Miss University of Alabama at the Bama Theatre on Saturday evening, Nov. 5. Dickson is currently a senior at Alabama double majoring in news media and political science. Her social impact initiative is Mentoring...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Britton Latham
Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Britton Latham of Church at the Oaks. Pastor Latham along with his wife Jessica have planted a successful and thriving church in Tuscaloosa after spending time away from the city. Latham and his wife Jessica are classmates of mine from Central High School in 2003.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Tuscaloosa Police Train Other Agencies on Firearms Forensics Tech Wednesday
The Tuscaloosa Police Department hosted a training Wednesday to inform state law enforcement agencies on a system that aids in sharing data on gun crimes with other agencies to reduce crime. TPD, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Nashville Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office, hosted...
WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
Iron Bowl 2022 kickoff time announced
It's a rivalry matchup many college football fans can't wait to watch as the Alabama Crimson Tide faces off against the Auburn Tigers - and this year is no different.
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season
Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man that was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brandon Tavarius Carpenter was shot while in the 500 block of 41st Street North. He was found around 1 p.m. and transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced […]
Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thankfully, no one was injured when a building in Mountain Brook Village caught fire early Wednesday morning according to fire officials. The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Ray and Poyner building. Homewood, Vestavia and Mountain Brook Fire Departments responded to the scene. The fire...
Man ambushed, killed in alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community
A man died in a hail of gunfire after police say he was ambushed in an alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community. Birmingham police Tuesday night identified the victim as Brandon Tavarius Carpenter. He was 28. The gunfire erupted just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on 41st Street North just off...
Alabama Kicker Wins SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
Alabama kicker Will Reichard is this week's SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. The Hoover, Ala., native won the award for his performance in Alabama's 30-24 win against Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. The senior kicked a hat trick of crucial field goals to put the Tide on top...
Defense: Derick Brown was ‘minding her own business’ when Cupcake McKinney was kidnapped
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Testimony is underway in the federal kidnapping trial involving Derick Brown, one of the defendants accused in 2019 disappearance and death of three-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. Brown’s charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor. The defense team elected to move the trial from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to avoid potential juror bias.
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
