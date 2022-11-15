Read full article on original website
Donald Trump tells donors to help Republicans win the US Senate — by giving his own political committees money
Explore more race results below. Who will control the US Senate is still unknown as results from Arizona and Nevada continue trickling in. Donald Trump blasted out a Senate-focused fundraising plea to his supporters on Wednesday night. But the donations received don't go to any embattled candidates. They instead go...
Laxalt builds bigger lead over Cortez Masto; poll shows economy hurting Democrats with 1 week to go
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adam Laxalt has increased his lead over Catherine Cortez Masto in the race for U.S. Senate just a week before Election Day, according to a new 8 News Now/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released today. Laxalt, a Republican, has the support of 50.4% of the...
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Adam Laxalt concedes in Nevada race that tipped the balance of the Senate
Adam Laxalt, the Republican former Nevada attorney general who said the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” conceded his loss Tuesday in a contest that tipped the balance of the Senate to Democrats. Multiple news outlets, including NBC News, declared his opponent, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the winner...
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
Washington Examiner
'Nobody wants Harris': DeSantis says Biden nominated vice president 'as insurance' against 25th Amendment
Barreling toward an expected Election Day victory, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a preview of a possible presidential rivalry in 2024 as he squared off against President Joe Biden. At a campaign stop in Sarasota County on Sunday, DeSantis said Vice President Kamala Harris was Biden’s “insurance” policy against being...
Washington Examiner
Lisa Murkowski closes gap in Senate race against Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) closed the gap Wednesday against GOP challenger Kelly Tshibaka and is close to shoring up enough votes to win her fourth term under the state's new ranked choice voting system. Murkowski made the gains after a big batch of absentee and early ballots were counted...
In Heated Arizona Governor's Race, Calls Grow for Democrat to Recuse Herself as Elections Chief
As election officials across the country brace for candidates to contest the election results in possibly unprecedented numbers, the most explosive challenge could unfold in Arizona, where Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake is preparing for a fight. The former local news anchor—who’s cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s Arizona...
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election, with Donald Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a fellow Republican, leading in early returns. Tshibaka held an edge over Murkowski in early first-choice votes released late...
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift
Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
Liz Cheney dunks on Kari Lake after defeat in Arizona governor's race
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was quick to troll Republican Arizona gubernatorial contender Kari Lake after the latter was projected to lose her race to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs.
